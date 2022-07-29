Crypto’s Richest Mogul Details What Could Trigger the Next Massive Move for Bitcoin

dailyhodl.com
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
Benzinga
Bitcoin Whale Moves 3,374 BTC Off Coinbase
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $80,029,873 worth of Bitcoin off Coinbase. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 1DPcWySkvq8npbyWozSPJPAV3KgqnAuq3b. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase
Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Sells 174,611 Coinbase Shares Amid 85% Wipeout in the Crypto Exchange’s Stock Price
Veteran hedge fund manager Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest is cutting its stake in the shares of Coinbase crypto exchange. An update on a website tracking the holdings of ARKW, ARK Invest’s innovation-focused fund, reveals that the investment firm offloaded approximately 174,611 shares of Coinbase on July 26th. ARKW...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Price Crumbles As SEC Investigates Coinbase Over Alleged Securities Listing
San Francisco-based crypto exchange Coinbase is on the hot seat with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The regulator is ascertaining whether Coinbase allowed Americans to trade unregistered securities on its platform. Coinbase Faces Probe From U.S. SEC. Coinbase’s legal troubles are mounting. According to a Tuesday Bloomberg report,...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How Bitcoin Can Reach $10,000,000 per BTC, According to Crypto Researcher
The crypto world is abuzz after a chart predicting an astronomical Bitcoin (BTC) price made the rounds on social media. Documenting Bitcoin shared with their 799,700 Twitter followers a chart listing store-of-value assets, making the case that BTC could perhaps reach a price tag of $10 million. The crypto enthusiast...
dailyhodl.com
Widely Followed Crypto Analyst Explores How Long Bitcoin, Ethereum and FTX Token FOMC Rallies Can Last
A leading crypto analyst says Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the digital asset markets are rebounding on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish post-Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) press conference. In the latest edition of his Cryptocademy newsletter, analyst Justin Bennett dives into the charts to predict how...
dailyhodl.com
Three Ethereum Altcoin Projects Explode 54% or More in Just 24 Hours As Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Pop
A trio of digital assets are leading the charge as the cryptocurrency markets rebound from a rough week of trading with the overall market cap increasing by more than 10% in a day. First up is Optimism (OP), a layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum (ETH) that seeks to reward participants...
Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $47M Worth Of Bitcoin Onto Coinbase
What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $47,194,524 of Bitcoin BTC/USD just transferred their funds onto Coinbase. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. 1LbbBdVzvk43Tv8XFYTyBsfqRu2g8sS8Gn. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is typically...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Issues Warning on Bitcoin (BTC), Solana (SOL) and ApeCoin (APE) As Markets Correct
A popular analyst is diving into the price charts to provide updates for a trio of crypto assets as the markets cool off. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,500 Twitter followers that the trend so far for Bitcoin (BTC) in 2002 has been to fall further after each consolidation event, and so he intends to proceed cautiously in the days ahead.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Price Could Explode Over 400% to $110,000 After Next Halving, Crypto Analyst Says
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has suggested that over the next few years the price of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) could explode by over 400% to trade at $110,000, based on the cryptocurrency’s performance and its next halving event. The pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader known as Kaleo shared his thoughts...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Tone Vays Says Bitcoin Needs Miracle To Turn Bullish Again, Lays Out Downside Target for BTC
Seasoned trader Tone Vays is bearish on Bitcoin’s (BTC) near future, saying the Bitcoin chart looks “terrible” in the short term. In a new video from Tuesday, the analyst noted BTC “got rejected” by the 200-week moving average last week. BTC was trading at around...
'The Big Short' Star Michael Burry Says SEC Doesn't Have 'The Resources Or IQ Point's To 'Correctly' Investigate Coinbase
‘The Big Short’ investor Michael Burry isn’t convinced that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) can carry out a proper investigation into crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN. What Happened: In a tweet on Tuesday, Burry said he was “pretty sure that the SEC does not have...
dailyhodl.com
Institutions Unloaded Over $5,400,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) After Massive Crypto Blow-Ups: Arcane Researcher
An analyst at digital assets analytics firm Arcane Research says that blue-chip investors sold-off billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) over the last few months amid the downturn across crypto markets. Arcane researcher Vetle Lunde says that large institutional players have unloaded a combined total of $5.4 billion in...
inputmag.com
Two more crypto exchanges decide to suddenly freeze users’ funds
Despite how things literally feel at the moment (hot), the ongoing crypto winter continues to march forward. Zipmex, one of the largest crypto exchanges in Asia, has become the latest company to announce a suspension of withdrawals, inciting a wave of uncertainty for both users and general investors in the industry.
cryptopotato.com
The Crypto Crash Will Flush Out Bad Projects, Predicts Guggenheim’s CIO
Scott Minerd thinks crypto will “deflate further,” warning investors to be utterly careful when dealing with it. Scott Minerd – Founding and Managing Partner at Guggenheim Partners – believes traders could take advantage of the significant price swings of the cryptocurrency market and generate some profits. However, investors should beware as the sector is still not done flushing itself, making it an unsuitable investment option for the long term, he alerted.
biztoc.com
Bitcoin price eyes $24K July close as sentiment exits 'fear' zone
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD retaining $24,000 as resistance into July 30. A new job posting by America’s biggest ticketing company, Ticketmaster, reveals mainstream interest in exploring new revenue streams using nonfungible tokens . Over... Argentina’s economic restrictions have reached the sports industry, with the...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Announces Support for Ethereum-Based Chainlink (LINK) Competitor As Crypto Markets Stall
US crypto giant Coinbase is announcing support for a decentralized Ethereum (ETH)-based oracle. In a new announcement, Coinbase says it will add Nest Protocol (NEST) once liquidity conditions are met. “Trading will begin on or after 9 AM PT on 26 July 2022 if liquidity conditions are met. Once sufficient...
