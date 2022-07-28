‘Renaissance’ Leak Angers Loyal Beyoncé Fans, The Singer Shares Touching Message Ahead of Album Release

The Beyhive is not here for the Renaissance leak and has expressed anger on behalf of their queen/king Beyoncé.

Renaissance Leak Sparks Anger From The Beyhive

On Wednesday (Jul.27), Beyoncé fans took to Twitter to call out whoever uploaded the Renaissance leak trying to steal the thunder Queen Bey’s highly anticipated album will surely bring when it drops at midnight on streaming services.

Variety shared the news of the alleged leak of Beyonce’s seventh studio album that features 16 songs, including the current lead single, “ Break My Soul. ”

According to the news outlet, CDs were already sold in Europe. Some fans claimed that physical copies of Renaissance were already in stock in the United States but were unavailable until Friday.

Loyal fans of the Houston native called out the leaker, “Who tf is doing #RENAISSANCE leaks!! Can’t y’all hold your horses for 2 days!” one tweet read.

Another tweeter wrote, “I know y’all ain’t listening to no leaked #RENAISSANCE tracks…”

“I’m calling all BeyHive. From now on we don’t tweet or discuss the leak! We just need to be positive and wait for Beyoncé’s planned release date,” a third Behyhive member wrote.

“The leak in question is very low quality – and will not be a good indicator of what the real #RENAISSANCE is. Wait until Friday,” the tweet continued.

Of course, some funny tweets warn people what could happen after downloading the leaked project.

You Won’t Break Her Soul.

Ahead of the album’s release and apparent leak, Beyonce shared a touching message and a rare photo of herself and her children.

“A big thank you to my Uncle Jonny,” the letter reads. “He was my godmother and the first person to expose me to a lot of the music and culture that serve as inspiration for this album. Thank you to all of the pioneers who originate culture, to all of the fallen angels whose contributions have gone unrecognized for far too long. This is a celebration for you.”

She also updated her website , which now features many new photos flooding Instagram and Twitter timelines.

Yup, it’s officially Beyoncé season, and a leak isn’t going to mess that up.

