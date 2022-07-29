Alabama Basketball Set for Rematch with Memphis in December

953thebear.com
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rising Crimson Tide freshman showing out in open scrimmage
It seems rising Alabama freshman Brandon Miller is a 5-star prospect for a reason. Miller, who chose the Tide over Tennessee, Kentucky and Auburn in November of 2021, showed out in Saturday’s open scrimmage for the Crimson Tide. Miller was rated as the No. 15 player in the Class...
35 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: DeMeco Ryans
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide kicks off in 35 days, so let's look at a former Bama linebacker who has made quite the name for himself in the NFL, DeMeco Ryans.
34 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Damien Harris
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Kickoff is only 34 days away, so let's look back at a recent Crimson Tide running back, Damien Harris. Damien...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama commits react to Richard Young choosing the Tide
Alabama football received its 16th verbal commitment on Friday for its 2023 recruiting class. The Crimson Tide now has the most electric running back duo as five-star Richard Young has committed. He joins native Georgian, Justice Haynes, in the backfield. Young brings a combination of speed, power, and explosive playmaking abilities.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 33/40 News
UAB names new football offensive coordinator
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — UAB Football Head Coach Bryant Vincent named Darin Hinshaw as the Blazers’ new Offensive Coordinator for the 2022 season. The announcement was made Friday. UAB Athletics said Hinshaw joins the team after spending last season as an analyst at his alma mater, the University of Central Florida, where he helped the Knights to a 9-4 overall record and a victory over Florida in Union Home Mortgage Gasprialla Bowl.
36 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Mac Hereford
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide takes the field in only 36 days, so let's take a look at a recent a Bama fan favorite that wore the number, Mac Hereford.
Second Alabama Set of 2020 National Championship Rings For Sale In Pawn Shop
College football fans are excited as there is only a month away from a new season. The Alabama Crimson Tide is set to enter the 2022 season with high expectations as Nick Saban's squad is one of the nation's best. Fans and collectors can show off their passion for the...
Alabama Man Puts His Money Where His Mouth Is To Help Holt Heal
After the Tornado outbreak in April of 2011, a lot of money came into the area to help rebuilt Tuscaloosa. It appeared that the bulk of that money came to the City of Tuscaloosa, and much of the damaged county area did not receive much help. One such home was...
RELATED PEOPLE
mybanktracker.com
The Best Checking Accounts in Alabama for 2022
Your checking account serves as the center of your financial life. When you get paid, the money goes straight into your checking account. When you pay a bill or swipe your debit card, the money comes out of your checking account. Because you use your checking account almost every day,...
As It Emerges, Memphis’ Orange Mound Tower Empowers Black Ownership and Community Wealth
On a trip to Memphis, I became fully immersed in a community of Black innovators that is intentionally and unapologetically reclaiming its home. Thanks to Memphis Brand, BLACK ENTERPRISE had the pleasure of convening with a glowing group of creators to share its perspective on the city’s thriving Black arts and culture.
WAFF
Alabama A&M mourns death of cheerleader and biology graduate
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M University is mourning the death of Chi McDade who fell victim to domestic abuse on Thursday night. McDade was a native of Birmingham and was a member of the cheer squad. In May, McDade graduated from AAMU with a Bachelor of Science degree in biology.
Heads Up: Flood Advisory Issued for Tuscaloosa County, Alabama
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Flood Advisory. Here is the information you need to know:. FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...FLOODING CAUSED BY EXCESSIVE RAINFALL IS EXPECTED. * WHERE...A PORTION OF CENTRAL ALABAMA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTY, TUSCALOOSA. * WHEN...UNTIL 1015 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...MINOR FLOODING IN LOW-LYING AND POOR DRAINAGE AREAS. RISES IN SMALL STREAMS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - AT 823 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. MINOR FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY IN THE ADVISORY AREA. BETWEEN 2 AND 4 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE FALLEN. - SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... TUSCALOOSA, NORTHPORT, HOLT, COKER, TUSCALOOSA REGIONAL AIRPORT, TUSCALOOSA AMPHITHEATER, BRYANT DENNY STADIUM, UNIVERSITY MALL, MCFARLAND MALL, DEERLICK CREEK CAMPGROUNDS, OLIVER LOCK AND DAM, PALMORE PARK, STILLMAN COLLEGE, FLATWOODS, UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA QUAD, TAYLORVILLE, FOSTERS BOAT LANDING, LAKE TUSCALOOSA DAM, LAKE TUSCALOOSA AND LAKE HARRIS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Brawl At Alabama Waterpark Involves Over Twenty People
Can we at least go to an Alabama waterpark, for some summer fun, without everyone getting into a brawl?. Last year, 50 something folks got into a brawl at a Golden Corral restaurant. I'll admit, this Golden Corral one is pretty dang crazy. *Video from 6abcPhiladelphia/YouTube. Alabama waterparks are not...
Price Drop: Alabama’s Most Expensive Home is Back on the Market
As you know I am obsessed with real estate out and checking out homes that serve some good views. The Yellowhammer State is home to some of the most beautiful homes in every price range. But, as for me, I love looking at homes that offer that one-of-a-kind vibe. Mansions,...
Argument during dice game leads to shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is injured after a shooting in Binghampton Friday afternoon. Officers responded to the shooting at a home in the 2800 block of Hale around 5 p.m. Police say an argument during a dice game led to the shooting. The suspect is known to the victim. The victim was taken to Regional […]
Search underway for missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 40-year-old man. Jacob Smith was last seen on July 20 in the 1800 block of 30th Street in Ensley. He is not believed to be in any danger. Smith is described as being 5’6, weighting 200 pounds.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man injured in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been hurt in a shooting in South Memphis. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of South Bellevue at around 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon. Memphis Police say a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a […]
New Tuscaloosa Radio Report Have WTUG-FM, Steve & DC, Dre Day On Top
WTSK-AM (Praise 93.3) next at 7.2,. WALJ-FM (105.1 The Block) also at No. 3 (tie) with a 5.4. WTXT-FM (98 WTXT) at No. 5 with a 4.2. In the mornings, Steve & DC on WFFN-FM and Steve Harvey on WTUG-FM, find themselves running away with the morning audience in West Alabama.
1 dead in early morning Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday morning and left one man dead. According to officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers arrived to the 1800 block of 15th Avenue North around 2:30 a.m. and discovered a man laying on the ground unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced […]
Superior Grill, known for neon, music and Tex-Mex on U.S. 280, closes
Superior Grill Birmingham, a Tex-Mex mainstay for nearly three decades that was known for its flashy neon lighting on U.S. 280 and at one time was voted the best Mexican restaurant in Birmingham, has closed. “Our first words must be thank you,” the owners posted on Facebook on Sunday, announcing...
95.3 The Bear
Tuscaloosa, AL
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 The Bear plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0