2022 BYU football Countdown to Camp: Just how tough and effective will No. 4 be?

The Pioneer Relic Home in Mt. Pleasant was once the home of William Seely, a prominent citizen, Bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, first mayor of Mt. Pleasant, and leader in Sanpete County. In this, one of the first homes to be built outside of the Mt. Pleasant Fort, William Seely resided with his wife, Charlotte, and their nine children. It also has been reported that the final treaty that ended the Black Hawk War between the Ute Indians and the Mormon settlers was signed Saturday, September 7, 1872 at the entrance of the home. Around 1950 the Mt. Pleasant Historical Association acquired the home for use as a museum.

