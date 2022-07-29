ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

2022 BYU football Countdown to Camp: Just how tough and effective will No. 4 be?

Pyramid
Pyramid
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.heraldextra.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pyramid

Bednarik watch list includes BYU’s Keenan Pili

SOUTHAMPTON, Pa. — The Maxwell Football Club today named BYU linebacker Keenan Pili to the watch list for the 28th annual Chuck Bednarik Award. Since 1994, the Bednarik Award has been presented to the defensive player of the year in college football. The award is named after Chuck Bednarik, former standout at Penn and with the Philadelphia Eagles, who is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame and the Pro Hall of Fame.
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Cindy Gleaves

Our loving mother, grandmother, sister, and friend Cindy (Mary Cynthia Beagley) Gleaves, 66, of Spanish Fork, Utah, passed unexpectedly in her sleep on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Cindy was born on June 1, 1956, in Payson, Utah. She was the only daughter of five children to Grant Robert Beagley and Evelyn (Caras) Beagley. She was a pillar of strength for her family and left a legacy of love for her children, grandchildren, and all those she knew.
SPANISH FORK, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah College Sports
Local
Utah Sports
Provo, UT
Sports
Local
Utah Football
Provo, UT
Football
Provo, UT
College Sports
City
Provo, UT
Pyramid

Philip DeLos LaFleur

Philip DeLos LaFleur, age 88 of Orem, Utah, passed away Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Arrangements entrusted to Sundberg-Olpin Mortuary of Orem, 801-225-1530. For life story and to leave condolences please visit sundbergolpinmortuary.com.
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Steven Michael Clark

Steven Michael Clark, 74, passed away on July 23, 2022, in Provo, Utah. For service details, an obituary, and to offer condolences, please visit www.springcreekmortuary.com.
PROVO, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byu Football#College Football#Falcons#Countdown#American Football
Pyramid

Provo-based theater troupe preparing for new, original production

Act I was a success. The stage was set, with the Agle family learning and developing the Hive Collaborative after opening the venue. Then COVID-19 forced the group into an unwanted intermission. But brothers Ken and Dennis Agle used the COVID cancellations of live events to their advantage, buying the...
PROVO, UT
Pyramid

Peggy Ann Black Ewell

Peggy Ann Black Ewell, 69, of Genola, Utah, passed away at home July 25, 2022. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Walker Funeral Home, Payson, Utah www.walkermemorials.com.
GENOLA, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
Pyramid

UVU program assists students with intellectual disabilities

Paige Endicott always dreamed of attending college. But because of an intellectual disability, she wasn’t sure what her future would hold. “My older siblings were going to go to college, and to tell you the truth I didn’t think I’d ever go to college,” she said. “People with disabilities feel like they can’t go to college.”
OREM, UT
Pyramid

UVU partnering with Sundance for ‘Cinderella’ musical

Utah Valley University’s School of the Arts is currently partnering with Sundance Mountain Resort on a production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Cinderella.”. This is the 14th time in 15 years that Sundance and UVU have worked together to produce the university’s annual summer musical, previously performing titles such as “The Sound of Music,” “Fiddler on the Roof” and “Mamma Mia!”
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Outdoor recreation activities continue to grow in popularity

The COVID-19 pandemic sparked a lot of interest in outdoor recreation activities after people spent too much time indoors. Even though COVID-19 concerns are generally dwindling, participation in outdoor activities continues to increase. Payson Community Service Director Karl Teemant said there has been exponential growth in recreation activities in Payson, the surrounding cities and statewide.
PAYSON, UT
Pyramid

Orem holds last meeting on school district feasibility study

On Thursday night, the last of three public open house meetings was held to educate residents on the feasibility study determining if Orem is ready for its own school district. In a special city council meeting beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday, the council will address this one item. If four...
OREM, UT
Pyramid

Mt. Pleasant Pioneer Relic Home looks to next generation to continue a tradition

The Pioneer Relic Home in Mt. Pleasant was once the home of William Seely, a prominent citizen, Bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, first mayor of Mt. Pleasant, and leader in Sanpete County. In this, one of the first homes to be built outside of the Mt. Pleasant Fort, William Seely resided with his wife, Charlotte, and their nine children. It also has been reported that the final treaty that ended the Black Hawk War between the Ute Indians and the Mormon settlers was signed Saturday, September 7, 1872 at the entrance of the home. Around 1950 the Mt. Pleasant Historical Association acquired the home for use as a museum.
MOUNT PLEASANT, UT
Pyramid

Closures planned through week on I-15 in Lehi

The Utah Department of Transportation announced Friday that drivers should expect daytime lane closures on I-15 this week near the Tech Corridor in Lehi. Closures will begin Monday so crews can remove 23 light poles that sit between the Lehi 2100 North and Main Street interchanges. There will be daily closures from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. until Friday.
Pyramid

Pyramid

Mount Pleasant, UT
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

The Pyramid is a weekly newspaper located in Mt. Pleasant, Utah. We serve the area of Sanpete County and are owned by Ogden Newspapers.

 https://www.heraldextra.com/sanpete-county/

Comments / 0

Community Policy