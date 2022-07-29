James Rowberry: Newport County boss relishing first full campaign at helm

www.bbc.com
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag adds former Premier League striker Benni McCarthy to his coaching staff ahead of the new season... with boyhood Red Devils fan tasked with getting the club's forward line firing
Manchester United have added former Premier League hitman Benni McCarthy to their backroom staff as first-team coach. The 44-year-old stepped down as coach of Durban-based AmaZulu in March after helping them qualify for the CAF Champions League, but has now joined Eric ten Hag's side. The South African is a...
SkySports
Sunderland 1-1 Coventry: Viktor Gyokeres strikes late equaliser after Jack Clarke's opener on Black Cats' Championship return
Viktor Gyokeres grabbed a Coventry equaliser six mintues from time as Sunderland were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw on their return to the Championship after a four-year absence. The Black Cats looked to be heading for an opening-weekend victory after Jack Clarke's 12th-minute header opened the scoring at...
SkySports
Blackburn Rovers 1-0 QPR: Lewis Travis seals opening-day win for Jon Dahl Tomasson
Jon Dahl Tomasson enjoyed a winning start to his Blackburn reign with an impressive 1-0 win over QPR in the Championship. The Dane's new captain Lewis Travis settled a tight contest with a stunning strike in the 34th minute after Rovers endured a nervy start against another side playing under the guidance of a new head coach in Michael Beale.
SB Nation
Everton remain keen on Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, less so on Ross Barkley — report
Current Everton manager Frank Lampard certainly knows the Chelsea squad quite well, especially those players who had come up from the Academy during his time in charge. One of those is young Billy Gilmour, who spent last season on loan at Norwich City and looks slated for another temporary assignment, having recently extended his Chelsea contract through 2024.
Yardbarker
Guardiola denies City’s incredibly childish response to losing Community Shield to Liverpool
Pep Guardiola has denied accusations of his side, Manchester City, having refused runners-up medals after losing to Liverpool in the Community Shield. This update comes courtesy of a tweet from the Chief Manchester City writer for Manchester Evening News, Simon Bajkowski, who relayed the Spaniard’s comments to ITV. The...
SB Nation
Starting XI: Hume or Gooch? Wright or Ballard? Neil or O’Nien? We try to guess Sunderland’s team
After a mixed bag in pre-season, the real stuff begins today at the Stadium of Light. Alex Neil’s managed to add a couple of players this week – Alex Bass and Ellis Simms, although I don’t expect either to make the starting XI today. It’s always difficult...
BBC
Scott High: Rotherham United sign midfielder on season-long loan from Huddersfield Town
Rotherham United have signed midfielder Scott High on a season-long loan from Huddersfield Town. The 21-year-old came through the Terriers' academy and has gone on to make 40 appearances for the club. During the 2020-21 season, High spent time on loan with Shrewsbury, where he made 17 appearances and scored...
SB Nation
Championship 2022/2023 Predictions: Who’ll finish in the top ten?
Will Jones says… Watford champions, Sunderland 14th. This seems very much a league of three thirds. A top tier of teams who have not long been down from the Premier League in the most part, a bottom tier of teams who are either punching above their weight, just come up, or in a mess off the pitch.
BBC
Angharad James: Wales midfielder joins Tottenham Hotspur
Wales international Angharad James has joined Women's Super League side Tottenham Hotspur on a two-year deal. James left United States National Women's Soccer League team Orlando Pride by "mutual consent". The 28-year-old has signed with Spurs until 2024, with the option of a further year. "She is a very experienced...
BBC
Leanne Crichton: Celtic merit favourites tag but Rangers look hungry to reclaim title
As reigning champions, Celtic merit their tag as favourites to win the Scottish Premiership, but Rangers' comeback victory at Livingston shows the hunger they have to reclaim the crown. Assessing Giovanni van Bronckhorst's squad, they have lost key duo Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo for big money, but they have...
SB Nation
On This Day (31 July 1971): Watson’s great Danes performance for Sunderland
The current day Sunderland may be starting their season this afternoon, but 51 years ago preparations for the new campaign were only just starting. Manager Alan Brown welcomed Danish outfit Aalborg BK for the Lads’ opening pre-season game on this day, and with the league commencing in just two weeks’ time an early boost would be most welcome.
BBC
Alebiosu gunning for Kilmarnock success
Ryan Alebiosu hopes his loan move from Arsenal to Kilmarnock marks the final step of his journey to first-team football with the Premier League club. The 20-year-old right-sided defender from London had a loan spell with Crewe Alexandra last season but believes the top flight in Scotland is now a proven testing ground for players to go on to bigger things.
Report: Stoke Are In 'Advanced Talks' To Sign Manchester City's Liam Delap On Loan
Stoke City are in advanced talks to secure Manchester City youngster Liam Delap on a season-long loan, according to Fabrizio Romano.
BBC
One Day Cup: Holders Glamorgan plan title defence
National Counties Showcase,50 overs match: Wales NC v Glamorgan. Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Sunday 31 July Time: 11:00 BST. Coverage: Commentary on BBC sport website and app; match report on BBC Sport website. Glamorgan coach David Harrison says the county will go "all out" with selection to defend their...
Yardbarker
Report: Marc Cucurella Given Time Off After Brighton Reject Manchester City Bid
Marc Cucurella was given a couple of days off after Brighton rejected Manchester City's bid for the player. Brighton rejected Manchester City's bid for Marc Cucurella a few days ago, and Cucurella was given time off to process it. The player is said to be desperate for the move to happen, and doesn't believe the price tag put on him is a fair one. City and the player view the asking price as a unrealistic.
Championship roundup: Lewis Travis strike gives Blackburn winning start
Jon Dahl Tomasson enjoyed a winning start to his Blackburn reign with a solid 1-0 win over QPR. The Dane’s new captain, Lewis Travis, settled a tight contest with a stunning strike in the 34th minute after Rovers endured a nervy start against another side playing under a new head coach in Michael Beale.
'Hopefully It’s Not The Last Trophy We Win This Season' - Liverpool's Andrew Roberton Gives His Reaction To Community Shield Victory
Liverpool's Andrew Robertson has hailed the Reds' performance throughout the 3-1 victory over Manchester City in Saturday's Community Shield at Leicester's King Power Stadium.
Yardbarker
Erik Ten Hag Appoints New First Team Coach at Manchester United
Erik ten Hag has now made his third coaching appointment. The Dutchman, while negotiating his contract with John Murtough and Richard Arnold, made it intrinsic for his management team at Manchester United to include Mitchell van der Gaag and Steve McClaren. Van der Gaag and McClaren, both of whom have...
BBC
SuperCup NI: Ipswich and Man Utd win Premier and Junior titles in Ballymena
Ipswich Town and Manchester United clinched the Premier and Junior titles at SuperCup NI in Ballymena. Two superb Sean Moore goals saw County Antrim come from 2-0 down to level against Ipswich in the Premier Final. But a Jack Manly effort and a Gerrard Buabo goal after a defensive mix-up...
Spurs are the real deal at last! Tottenham legend Steve Perryman backs his old club to challenge for success this season after manager Antonio Conte's 'exciting' summer in the transfer market
It is hard to know which phenomenon is the most surprising at Tottenham in this pre-season like no other. The list of startling occurrences that would previously have been unthinkable at the club is fairly long. For years, fans, former players and managers such as Mauricio Pochettino had urged Daniel...
