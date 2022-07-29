Husky Kickoff Countdown - 36 Days

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. As we near the August 1 date marking Brett Yormark's start as Big 12 Conference commissioner, the focus for possible Big 12 expansion in the near future continues to focus on the Pac-12 "Four Corners" schools. As Fitz explains, Arizona and either Colorado or Utah will likely get the first two invites, but along with Arizona State, there remains another non-P5 school that appears to be in the running for a spot in a 16-school Big 12.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO