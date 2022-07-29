Husky Kickoff Countdown - 36 Days

247sports.com
Related
Why 5-star USC commit Malachi Nelson is visiting Texas A&M
247Sports' Greg Biggins breaks down the huge weekend news of Malachi Nelson visiting College Station.
Transfer RB visiting Vols after Whitehead's season-ending injury
A transfer running back is visiting Tennessee following Vols running back Len'Neth Whitehead's season-ending injury.
Kirk Ferentz, Sam LaPorta give update on transfer tight end Steven Stillianos
Iowa doesn't often explore the transfer portal, but they were aggressive in wanting a third tight end. They got that in Lafayette transfer Steven Stilianos. In the spring of 2021, Stilianos had nine receptions for 125 yards and four touchdowns in six games. He was All-Patriot League First-Team honors and team offensive MVP. In the fall of 2021, Stilianos had 21 receptions for 130 yards in four games while also playing a critical role for the Leopards in the run game when he was healthy.
Chiddi Obiazor commits to Kansas State
After earning an offer after a camp in June, Chiddi Obiazor has committed to Chris Klieman and Kansas State. After a process that saw the two-sport athlete's stock begin to rise over the summer, Obiazor announced on Saturday, July 30 of his intention to come to Kansas State. Posting a graphic on Twitter, he made it official after rumors of his pending commitment began heating up after a successful trip to the Little Apple this week for the team's annual barbecue event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dylan Edwards decommits from Kansas State
On Friday night, Dylan Edwards, a running back from Derby, Kansas who is widely considered one of the best players in the state of Kansas, announced he was de-committing from Kansas State. He announced his intentions on Twitter with the following message:. "At this moment I'd like to thank the...
'Small ball' looks different for Arkansas in 2022-23
Eric Musselman is no stranger to deploying smaller, more versatile lineup combinations on the floor at Arkansas, but while small ball is not going away by any means, it has quickly gotten a lot bigger in Fayetteville with the revamped Razorback roster for the upcoming 2022-23 season. It has been...
247Sports
Patty Gasso, Oklahoma officially add Haley Lee
NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma's third All-American transfer is officially in the fold. Head coach Patty Gasso announced the signing of Haley Lee from Texas A&M late this week. “Haley is a competitor and has proven to be one of the best in the game,” Gasso said. “Her style fits perfectly here and we couldn’t be more excited to have her as part of our program.”
Daily Delivery: Could the next round of Big 12 expansion include a school not in the Pac-12?
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. As we near the August 1 date marking Brett Yormark's start as Big 12 Conference commissioner, the focus for possible Big 12 expansion in the near future continues to focus on the Pac-12 "Four Corners" schools. As Fitz explains, Arizona and either Colorado or Utah will likely get the first two invites, but along with Arizona State, there remains another non-P5 school that appears to be in the running for a spot in a 16-school Big 12.
RELATED PEOPLE
BREAKING: Cornerback Dijon Johnson decommits from Ohio State
The Buckeyes landed a commitment from Tampa (Fla.) Wharton cornerback Dijon Johnson on April 17. Johnson made his first Ohio State visit that weekend when the Buckeyes had their spring game, a two-day visit with the Buckeyes and it was a huge success. “That was my first Ohio State visit,”...
A&M's huge day on recruiting trail creates big-time buzz on social media
Texas A&M’s biggest recruiting event of the year did not disappoint as a pair of the Aggies’ top targets joined the class on Saturday. The fireworks began right around lunchtime when five-star Denton Ryan linebacker Anthony Hill announced his commitment to Texas A&M. Hill is rated as the No. 15 prospect and No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite.
Three-star OL Rico Jackson decommits from Illinois
Three-star offensive lineman Rico Jackson has decommitted from Illinois, he announced on Friday. “I will be decommitting from the university of Illinois,” Jackson tweeted. “I am opening up my recruitment now.”. The Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) offensive tackle committed to Illinois while on an official visit to campus on...
Could All-American guard Caleb Chandler play some center for Louisville?
The University of Louisville football team has one spot to replace on the offensive line heading into the new season. The Cardinals are expected to slide Bryan Hudson, who was a key cog to the line last season when he played multiple positions, into the center spot that had been manned by Cole Bentley, who graduated following last season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
Nick Saban lauded by media after Alabama's recruiting streak continues with Richard Young commitment
With the string of commitments, Alabama's 2023 class now ranks No. 4 nationally per the 247Sports Composite, a seven-spot leap since midsummer for the Crimson Tide. Whispers about Saban's perceived slow start in recruiting coming off a conference championship and appearance in the national title game are no more with Alabama's vice grip nationally in recent weeks.
Pickerington Central standout Devin Royal cuts his list of schools down to three
Pickerington (Ohio) Central 2023 forward Devin Royal is done with his travel ball commitments and he came out on Friday with a tweet listing his top three schools. The three schools that made the cut are, listed alphabetically, Alabama, Michigan State and Ohio State. It is not immediately clear when Royal will make a verbal commitment. Prospects in the 2023 class will be able to sign letters-of-intent beginning in the early period in November.
Top 10 returning Razorbacks who could break out in 2022
Arkansas lost some key players off the roster following the program's best season in a decade. While some voids will be filled out of the transfer portal, many returning Razorbacks will be asked to step into those roles. That's what today's top 10 list is all about - returning Razorbacks who have a chance to really amp up their production from what they did in 2021.
Five-star Nyckoles Harbor visiting South Carolina this weekend, locks in LSU official as well
Washington (DC) Archbishop Carroll five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor and his parents are on their way to South Carolina for a weekend visit, his father Azuka tells 247Sports. Harbor has been on the Gamecocks campus in the past, this will be the first time for his folks. “We’re just going there...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2023 guard Cameron Christie commits to Minnesota Gopher Basketball
Minnesota Head Coach Ben Johnson has ended a relentless pursuit of Top 150 2023 prospect Cameron Christie with Christie’s commitment today. Christie was being pursued by Missouri, Northwestern, USC, Virginia, Cal and others but picked the Gophers who recruited him the hardest of all. Christie is a recruit who...
Upshaw decommits from the Gamecocks
South Carolina lost one of its 2023 commitments on Sunday morning. Safety Cameron Upshaw announced on Twitter that he would be backing off of his commitment to the Gamecocks. Upshaw committed to South Carolina on June 12 while he was in town for his official visit. With his decommitment, South Carolina now has two safety commits in its class in three-stars Jalon Kilgore and Zahbari Sandy.
2023 four-star quarterback Chris Parson recaps return trip to Mississippi State
Mississippi State welcomed numerous 2023 commitments and 2023 recruiting targets to campus on Friday for the Top Dawg Camp and Summer Slam event. But there was also a top priority on campus the day after those events took place.
Recruiting Scoop - Successful weekend in the books
The latest Gamecock football recruiting scoop, including a look back at the weekend that was and why it was a very successful three days for Shane Beamer and Co.
247Sports
42K+
Followers
355K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0