Billionaire investor Bill Ackman says the Fed needs to hike rates to at least 4% to get inflation under control

Bernie Kloss
1d ago
Even that won’t work as more and more working age people leave the workforce to live off government welfare programs (e.g., people going on SSI for anxiety, ASD, etc.)
The Federal Reserve just moved to make your credit cards, mortgages, and car loans more expensive in hopes you'll spend less and help cool inflation
The Fed raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage points on Wednesday, repeating the hike seen in June. The increase triples the size of the Fed's usual hike and marks an aggressive effort to cool inflation. Higher rates makes all kinds of debt, from credit cards to mortgages, more expensive. The...
Elizabeth Warren warns that the US will suffer a devastating recession if the Fed doesn't ease rate hikes
The Fed's aggressive rate-hike cycle risks pushing the US economy into a recession, Senator Elizabeth Warren said Wednesday. Before the Fed's latest increase, she told CNBC the fast pace of tightening won't control some of the factors contributing to elevated inflation. The Federal Open Market Committee on Wednesday raised rates...
Michael Saylor: US Inflation is +9.1%, It’s Only a Matter of Time Before The World Discovers 1 BTC = 1 BTC.
Michael Saylor has pointed out that the US dollar continues to gain value as annual inflation has hit 9.1%. He adds that other global currencies continue to weaken against the USD, and it is only a matter of time before the world discovers that one Bitcoin will always be equal to one Bitcoin.
Dow Jones soars by 655 points as fears ease Fed will raise interest rates by an entire percentage points to tackle soaring 9.1 per cent inflation
The Dow Jones closed up by more than 600 points on Friday, as market fears of an entire percentage point interest rate rise to tame inflation eased. As trading ceased at 4pm, the Dow rose 655.85 points to reach 31,286.02 - a 2.14 percent increase over Thursday's closing figure. The...
What's the Highest Fed Interest Rate Ever? All the Details
In the throes of record-high inflation, the U.S. Federal Reserve is hiking interest rates to attempt to ease what will likely be a bumpy economic landing. Experts anticipate Fed Chair Jerome Powell will announce another rate hike of 75 basis points (0.75 percent), in line with last month’s increase.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian shifts stance on inflation and now thinks it has peaked as recession looms
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian told CNBC on Friday that inflation in the US has peaked. "The problem is that inflation is going to come down with growth probably going into a recession, and that's not good news." Last month, he said inflation hadn't peaked yet amid high energy prices.
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
Washington Examiner
Biden pushes massive tax hike on workers as recession begins
The best way to revive an economy as you head into a recession is to slap businesses and workers with a massive tax hike. Said no legitimate economist ever. Yet that’s apparently the best plan President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress can come up with. Their new so-called “Inflation Reduction Act,” which would do almost nothing to reduce inflation , also includes a $315 billion tax on businesses. This comes in the form of a 15% “minimum corporate tax” applied to major U.S. corporations.
A recession could arrive by year-end as it looks more unlikely the Fed will stick a soft economic landing, BofA says
The Federal Reserve's ability to stick a soft landing in the economy appears more unlikely, according to Bank of America. The bank highlighted Powell's commitment to getting inflation back to the 2% range, which will require a lot more financial tightening. "Powell's strong focus on the inflation mandate supports our...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: July 28, 2022 | Rates remain low following Fed hike
After remaining elevated for several weeks, mortgage rates trended down over this last weekend and have been holding steady at their current levels. Average 30-year fixed rates are currently the lowest they've been since early July. On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve announced another 75 basis point, or 0.75 percentage point,...
Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman sees the Fed keeping rates higher for longer as inflation poses biggest threat to economy
The Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer to tame inflation, Bill Ackman says. The billionaire investor tweeted Tuesday that the central bank will be open to a terminal rate above 3.4%. "Inflation has become imbedded in the economy and is front of mind for every American," he...
China is stockpiling cash instead of pumping it back into their economy - and that's pushing a decades-high dollar even further
Chinese investors are parking excess liquidity in safe areas of the financial system, Bloomberg reported. Instead of letting yuan flow to the real economy, the money is ending up in bank bonds and corporate debt. Chinese funds are also heading for the US dollar, helped by higher rates. Chinese investors...
These Items Grow More Expensive When Fed Lifts Rates Sharply
Anyone who’s ever worked with a personal trainer knows the term “short-term pain for long-term gain.”. So it goes in economic circles this week, as the U.S. Federal Reserve is set to boost its benchmark federal funds interest rate by 0.75 percentage point. Such a move would boost...
Motley Fool
Biden Stands Behind Stimulus Policies -- Even Though They May Have Fueled Inflation
Did last year's stimulus checks drive living costs up?. Lawmakers were generous with federal stimulus aid in 2021. That may have helped caused the massive surge in inflation consumers are dealing with now. It's hardly a secret that living costs have gone way up over the past year. These days,...
The dollar could crash from 20-year highs if the Fed pauses rate hikes in a weak economy, says top economist
In 2022, the dollar has jumped more than 10% against other major currencies, strengthening to levels not seen since 2002. But a shift by the Fed away from its aggressive rate-hike campaign would send the dollar lower, economist Barry Eichengreen said. The idea that inflation will remain in the high...
Congress will try to put an end to Nancy Pelosi's closely watched stock trades with a trading-ban proposal in August, report says
Congress will introduce a proposal to ban individual stock trading among its members and their spouses, according to a report from Punchbowl News. Members of Congress, their spouses, and senior staff will be able to own mutual funds or set up a qualified blind trust. Nancy Pelosi has become a...
A housing recession is the first step to a Fed-induced recession. Here’s where the housing market goes next
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In the early '80s, homebuilders mailed two-by-fours to then Fed Chair Paul Volcker in hope the central bank would relax its inflation fight that saw mortgage rates top 18%. Of course, the Fed didn't back off until the 1981 recession helped tame the inflationary spike that began a decade earlier.
A profitable tax loophole for real estate could be axed in Manchin's new deal to ease inflation
Sen. Joe Manchin struck a surprise deal on Wednesday with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The deal, which would put billions toward climate spending, is offset by targeted taxes. One of those tax changes is ending a loophole available to real estate investors. A surprise spending deal by Democrats might...
Washington Examiner
Manchin's mistake
Senate Democrats are considering funding their costly climate agenda by socking corporations with a $313 billion tax increase. Talk about bad timing — hitting businesses with a big tax hike just as the economy is sliding into recession. Lawmakers should be encouraging companies to hire and invest, not raining more taxes on them. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and pivotal Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) are calling their bill the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. But the legislation would increase inflation by shrinking the economy’s supply side and intensifying the problem of too much money chasing too few goods.
The stock market could surge 18% to new highs by year-end as the 2022 bear market is over, Fundstrat says
New highs in the stock market could arrive a lot sooner than investors expect, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. He said the S&P 500 could hit new highs before year-end as the 2022 bear market is over. "When bad news doesn't take down markets, it is time for investors to...
