P&G Forecasts Annual Profit Below Estimates as Costs Surge

The Walton family's fortune fell by $11.4 billion in one day after Walmart cut its earnings outlook
The Walton family's net worth fell by $11.4 billion after Walmart cut its outlook, per Bloomberg. Five members of the Walton family own just under half of Walmart. This is the second time the family's fortune has fallen by billions in a day this year. The world's richest family lost...
Heineken boosted by higher beer sales despite raising prices
Brewing giant Heineken has revealed that shoppers bought more beer over the past half-year despite raised prices.The company, which also makes Amstel and Birra Moretti, reported a jump in sales and profits over the period to July as a result.The Dutch business revealed total revenues increased by 37% to 16.4 billion euros (£13.7 billion), over the half-year compared with the same period a year earlier, which had seen sales dragged back by pandemic restrictions.Operating profits also jumped, rising by 20.6% to 2.1 billion euros (£1.7 billion) and surpassing analyst expectations.We benefitted from the recovery in Asia Pacific and the on-trade...
Best Buy forecasts steeper sales drop as inflation dents demand
July 27 (Reuters) - Best Buy (BBY.N) on Wednesday forecast a bigger drop in annual sales than previously estimated, in another sign that consumers are feeling the pressure of decades-high inflation and curbing spending on discretionary items such as computers and TVs.
Toyota supplier Denso's Q1 profit tumbles 41%, misses view
TOKYO, July 29 (Reuters) - Japan's Denso Corp (6902.T), a major supplier to Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T), lowered its operating profit forecast for the current business year by 14%, expecting automakers to undershoot production plans.
Despite Facing Multiple Headwinds, Amazon Shares Soar Following a Strong Q2
Click here to read the full article. Shares for Amazon climbed 10.36% on Friday, a day after the online retailer’s second-quarter earnings beat and robust third-quarter guidance. Sales for the three months ended in June grew 7% to $121.23 billion, which was higher than Wall Street’s expected $119.09 billion. It represented Amazon’s third straight quarter of single-digit annual revenue growth. Looking ahead, Amazon’s third quarter forecast suggested growth could reaccelerate, to between 13% and 17%. The company said it projects revenue this quarter of $125 billion to $130 billion. This guidance was enough for investors to overlook the reported $2 billion loss in...
UPS puts limit on Amazon deliveries amid focus on bigger returns
July 26 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service (UPS.N) on Tuesday said it will not lift the number of packages it delivers for Amazon.com, its biggest customer, as it focuses on shipments with the highest financial returns.
Mexican economy beats forecasts, grows for third straight quarter
MEXICO CITY, July 29 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy expanded 1% between April and June from the prior three month period, beating forecasts and marking the third consecutive quarter of growth, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Friday.
Ford shares bounce on upbeat results, dividend boost
DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday reported better than expected second-quarter net income and reaffirmed its profit outlook for the year, but said management is “actively looking” at how to offset surging costs. The Michigan-based automaker’s results and comments partially mirrored those of crosstown rival General Motors...
McDonald's says higher prices, value items helped boost U.S. sales
McDonald's second-quarter earnings topped estimates, but its revenue fell short of expectations. Its net sales dropped 3%, hurt in part by the closure of McDonald's Russian and Ukrainian restaurants. Global same-store sales rose 9.7% in the quarter, fueled by strong international growth. McDonald's on Tuesday said both price hikes and...
Dow falls 228 points as retail stocks fall after negative Walmart guidance
July 26 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined Tuesday as retail stocks fell on the heels of a negative earnings outlook from Walmart. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228.5 points, or 0.71%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.15% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 1.87%. Walmart stock fell...
Grim news from Walmart send markets lower
Big retailers and technology companies led stocks lower Tuesday on Wall Street after Walmart warned that inflation is hurting American consumers’ spending power. The sell-off comes ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest interest-rate policy statement Wednesday, when economists expect the central bank to announce another sharp rate hike as it ratchets up its fight against surging inflation.
Global Payments to Acquire Business Software Firm EVO in $2.8 Billion Deal
(Reuters) - Payments tech company Global Payments Inc said on Monday it would buy business software firm EVO Payments Inc in a $2.8 billion deal. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
Procter & Gamble Stock Slides After Narrow Q4 Profit Miss, Muted Outlook
Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) - Get Procter & Gamble Company (The) Report posted modestly softer-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Friday, while hinting to currency and inflationary pressures in the months ahead, even as its overall consumer brand sales topped Street forecasts. Procter & Gamble said core earnings for the three...
Nestle raises growth outlook, eyes consumer reaction to price hikes
ZURICH, July 28 (Reuters) - Nestle (NESN.S) warned on Thursday that price hikes could eventually weigh on sales volumes for the maker of Cheerios cereals, Kit Kat bars and Nescafe as it raised its full-year sales growth forecast to 7-8% and trimmed its margin guidance.
Will Marijuana Stock IIPR Jump Following the Q2 Earnings Report?
Last quarter, Innovative Industrial Properties stock broke its streak of rising about 5% to 7% in the two-day period following the release of quarterly reports.
AstraZeneca lifts revenue guidance on COVID treatment
July 29 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said it expected prescriptions of its COVID therapy to drive sales growth of more than 20% this year, as company reported second-quarter profit that topped analyst estimates.
Chevron's Profits Quadrupled Despite 1 Surprising Issue. Is the Oil Stock Still a Buy?
Chevron delivered record earnings in the second quarter. However, its refining business wasn't operating at full capacity, which prevented it from fully capitalizing on strong conditions in that segment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Major Brands Including McDonald’s & Coca-Cola Announce Price Hikes to Combat Inflation
Inflation in the United States is at a 40-year high. Everything from daily necessities to luxury items is more expensive now than it was this time last year. In fact, many consumers are seeing higher prices month-to-month. Recently, some major corporations announced that they’ll be raising their prices even more. The multi-billion-dollar corporations are feeling the heat of rising production prices. Corporations like Kimberly-Clark, McDonald’s, and Coca-Cola are looking to raise their prices even more in the coming months.
Schneider sees moderating demand, expects ‘constructive’ back half
Management from Schneider National said Thursday that in spite of a recent cooling in truckload demand, it remains positive on the back half of the year. “As strong as the second quarter was, we did observe signs of moderation in freight market conditions as the quarter progressed, consistent with industry narrative,” Mark Rourke, CEO and president, stated in a news release. “However, we continue to expect a constructive freight environment for the remainder of 2022, including a return of seasonality, starting with fourth of July holiday and back-to-school demand.”
Takeda Maintains Annual Guidance Despite First-Quarter Profit Drop
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's biggest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co reported a sharp drop in first-quarter profit on Thursday, reflecting one-off gains a year earlier, while maintaining annual earnings forecasts that are buoyed by the yen's decline. Operating profit for April-June totalled 150.5 billion yen ($1.11 billion), the company said, compared with...
