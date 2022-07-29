ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

P&G Forecasts Annual Profit Below Estimates as Costs Surge

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Heineken boosted by higher beer sales despite raising prices

Brewing giant Heineken has revealed that shoppers bought more beer over the past half-year despite raised prices.The company, which also makes Amstel and Birra Moretti, reported a jump in sales and profits over the period to July as a result.The Dutch business revealed total revenues increased by 37% to 16.4 billion euros (£13.7 billion), over the half-year compared with the same period a year earlier, which had seen sales dragged back by pandemic restrictions.Operating profits also jumped, rising by 20.6% to 2.1 billion euros (£1.7 billion) and surpassing analyst expectations.We benefitted from the recovery in Asia Pacific and the on-trade...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#P G#Net Sales#Consumer Goods#Procter Gamble#Business Industry#Linus Business#Pampers
Footwear News

Despite Facing Multiple Headwinds, Amazon Shares Soar Following a Strong Q2

Click here to read the full article. Shares for Amazon climbed 10.36% on Friday, a day after the online retailer’s second-quarter earnings beat and robust third-quarter guidance. Sales for the three months ended in June grew 7% to $121.23 billion, which was higher than Wall Street’s expected $119.09 billion. It represented Amazon’s third straight quarter of single-digit annual revenue growth. Looking ahead, Amazon’s third quarter forecast suggested growth could reaccelerate, to between 13% and 17%. The company said it projects revenue this quarter of $125 billion to $130 billion. This guidance was enough for investors to overlook the reported $2 billion loss in...
STOCKS
srnnews.com

Ford shares bounce on upbeat results, dividend boost

DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co on Wednesday reported better than expected second-quarter net income and reaffirmed its profit outlook for the year, but said management is “actively looking” at how to offset surging costs. The Michigan-based automaker’s results and comments partially mirrored those of crosstown rival General Motors...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Economy
CNBC

McDonald's says higher prices, value items helped boost U.S. sales

McDonald's second-quarter earnings topped estimates, but its revenue fell short of expectations. Its net sales dropped 3%, hurt in part by the closure of McDonald's Russian and Ukrainian restaurants. Global same-store sales rose 9.7% in the quarter, fueled by strong international growth. McDonald's on Tuesday said both price hikes and...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
AOL Corp

Grim news from Walmart send markets lower

Big retailers and technology companies led stocks lower Tuesday on Wall Street after Walmart warned that inflation is hurting American consumers’ spending power. The sell-off comes ahead of the Federal Reserve’s latest interest-rate policy statement Wednesday, when economists expect the central bank to announce another sharp rate hike as it ratchets up its fight against surging inflation.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Procter & Gamble Stock Slides After Narrow Q4 Profit Miss, Muted Outlook

Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) - Get Procter & Gamble Company (The) Report posted modestly softer-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Friday, while hinting to currency and inflationary pressures in the months ahead, even as its overall consumer brand sales topped Street forecasts. Procter & Gamble said core earnings for the three...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Chevron's Profits Quadrupled Despite 1 Surprising Issue. Is the Oil Stock Still a Buy?

Chevron delivered record earnings in the second quarter. However, its refining business wasn't operating at full capacity, which prevented it from fully capitalizing on strong conditions in that segment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
MARKETS
Outsider.com

Major Brands Including McDonald’s & Coca-Cola Announce Price Hikes to Combat Inflation

Inflation in the United States is at a 40-year high. Everything from daily necessities to luxury items is more expensive now than it was this time last year. In fact, many consumers are seeing higher prices month-to-month. Recently, some major corporations announced that they’ll be raising their prices even more. The multi-billion-dollar corporations are feeling the heat of rising production prices. Corporations like Kimberly-Clark, McDonald’s, and Coca-Cola are looking to raise their prices even more in the coming months.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Schneider sees moderating demand, expects ‘constructive’ back half

Management from Schneider National said Thursday that in spite of a recent cooling in truckload demand, it remains positive on the back half of the year. “As strong as the second quarter was, we did observe signs of moderation in freight market conditions as the quarter progressed, consistent with industry narrative,” Mark Rourke, CEO and president, stated in a news release. “However, we continue to expect a constructive freight environment for the remainder of 2022, including a return of seasonality, starting with fourth of July holiday and back-to-school demand.”
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Takeda Maintains Annual Guidance Despite First-Quarter Profit Drop

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's biggest drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co reported a sharp drop in first-quarter profit on Thursday, reflecting one-off gains a year earlier, while maintaining annual earnings forecasts that are buoyed by the yen's decline. Operating profit for April-June totalled 150.5 billion yen ($1.11 billion), the company said, compared with...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy