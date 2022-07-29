East Troy Parks and Rec bounces back from pandemic lows

mywalworthcounty.com
milwaukeeindependent.com
Nearly half of $32.4M of WHEDA grant for affordable multifamily housing projects to invest in Milwaukee
Governor Tony Evers and WHEDA’s Elmer Moore Jr. announced on July 18 that developers of affordable multifamily housing projects across Wisconsin would soon receive $32.4 million to help fill financing gaps caused by rising construction costs, interest rate increases, and supply chain delays. “Affordable housing is essential to the...
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee Hmong community excited to see construction for future Tuj Lub courts
MILWAUKEE — The Hmong community is excited to see the construction of the first permanent courts in Milwaukee for a game that has been played in their culture for thousands of years. Milwaukee Recreation is building three new Tuj Lub (pronounced too-loo) courts at Carmen Playfield. While they are...
rockrivercurrent.com
Wisconsin State Fair debuts new hours at the 171st annual event
WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair will have new hours at this year’s 11-day event with food, live music, rides, agricultural showcases and more. The fair will now be open from 10 a.m. until midnight Thursday through Saturday and 10 a.m. until 10 p.m., Sunday through Wednesday.
mywalworthcounty.com
Bird requests extension, council wants answers first
An app-based dockless electric scooter company is looking to extend its stay in Whitewater. But city officials would first like to have several lingering issues addressed. At its most recent meeting July 19, the council discussed, but took no action on, the proposed contract extension with Bird. Bird’s existing contract...
milwaukeerecord.com
Wisconsin Birding Challenge 2022: Exploring every county in the state (Chapter 2)
Chapter 2: Birding, Banding, and the Beauty of Magic Hour on the Mighty Mississippi. In my last column, I mentioned my love of North America’s smallest bird of prey, the American Kestrel, during my time at Willow Creek Preserve in Sheboygan County. I decided to double down on my love for them by joining a kestrel banding field trip put on by the WI Natural Resources Foundation. My wife and I used the trip as an excuse to go on a quick three-day workcation, booking a place in Black River Falls and eyeing adventure on Wisconsin’s western frontier. Like all classic journeys to the west, the trip would hit us with challenges and surprise us with natural wonders.
nbc15.com
Watertown’s first LGBTQ+ pride event remains mostly peaceful
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A small Wisconsin community’s first LGBTQ+ pride event ran successfully, despite a little pushback from some community members. Pride in the Park organizer Trent Kangas said his organization Unity Project of Watertown initially faced pushback against holding an event primarily intended to unite queer community members.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Heavy rains prove too much for Hartford Mill Pond Dam | By Steve Volkert
July 28, 2022 – Hartford, WI – City of Hartford crews opened up the Mill Pond Dam last. week to drain it down for next week’s reconstruction of the north wall. On Saturday, July 23, the heavy rains filled it back up faster than the bypass could drain it down. The area received just over 3 1/2“ of rain Saturday night.
wpr.org
Federal food aid in Wisconsin has evolved, but users still face decades-old barriers
Although she’s been receiving federal food assistance for around 15 years, Madison resident Elizabeth Blume has never eaten government cheese. She’s heard horror stories from people who have, though. "There was just this big block of (...) something gelatinous that was orange," Blume said. Today, federal food programs...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
AMC Homecoming parade cruises through Kenosha after five-year hiatus | Local News
American Motors cars of all makes, models and colors cruised Downtown to the Kenosha History Museum Friday in the 2022 AMC Homecoming parade. AMC Homecoming events, which take place every three years, were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The last homecoming was in 2017. Drivers from all across North...
spectrumnews1.com
Milwaukee Bucks to bring day full of fun activities to this year's Wisconsin State Fair
MILWAUKEE — Get ready for a whole day jam-packed with the Milwaukee Bucks at the Wisconsin State Fair this year. Both organizations are teaming up to provide free youth admission tickets to the fair and a day of activities in Central Park on Tuesday, Aug. 9. From 10 a.m....
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Hartford auto detailer leukemia fight, August profits donated
Jim Linski, an auto-shop employee in Hartford, insists on continuing to work, even while fighting cancer. His boss is focused on helping him pay for treatment, and you can help. It's as easy as getting your car cleaned.
WISN
'I just want to make people more comfortable': Drag Queen Ester Flonaze hosting bingo at Wisconsin State Fair
WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Ester Flonaze made history in 2021 when she became the first drag queen to perform at the Wisconsin State Fair. Ester is back at the State Fair again in 2022 for more Drag Bingo. Ester joined 12 News This Morning to talk about what's new...
Three Ice Cream Shops in Wisconsin and Illinois Called America’s Best
When it comes to ice cream, it always tastes better in the summer. Maybe it's because you don't want to eat anything cold when it's cold. For the same reason I don't want a bowl of soup in the middle of July, I definitely don't want an ice cream cone in December.
seminoletribune.org
Hard Rock lays groundwork for Wisconsin casino-resort
Hard Rock International (HRI) has purchased 60-acres of land for $15 million in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to develop a casino-resort with the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin. The Village of Bristol, which owned the land, approved the deal July 19. The land deal is an initial step in a renewed effort...
WISN
Kettle Moraine school board bans pronouns and flags
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. — At the Kettle Moraine School Board meeting this week, the superintendent made it clear that staff needs to leave their politics at the schoolhouse door. Superintendent Stephen Plum told board members that after legal consultation, he’s clarifying the employee code of conduct. “The expectation...
nbc15.com
First responders from all over Wisconsin participate in vehicle extrication course
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Multiple vehicles were set ablaze and demolished Sunday during a vehicle extrication training course. Jefferson Fire & Safety hosted their first ever extrication training for those who could benefit from learning techniques for gaining access to patients. First responders from all over the state simulated crash scenarios in preparation for the real-life emergencies they attend to.
Concerning number of drownings happening in Southeast Wisconsin
As we head into another summer weekend, it's imperative to put the focus on water safety. Just last weekend, six people drowned in Southeast Wisconsin.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair hidden gems
MILWAUKEE - If you've gone to the Wisconsin State Fair, you likely know the staples: Cream puffs, the Giant Slide, and the Wisconsin Products Pavilion. But what about some of the fair's hidden gems? Molly Snyder with OnMilwaukee.com shares some of those secret spots.
milwaukeecourieronline.com
If You’ve Got Time, Lets Discuss Beer
Growing up in Milwaukee, Miller beer was everywhere. On billboards, on tv, and on all sorts of promotional materials. Miller was the beer of Wisconsin, and it was based in Milwaukee, a hometown product that we were very proud of. That sense of pride has been waning over the past few years, because today, Miller (now MolsonCoors) seems like just a name on a building more than an iconic Milwaukee brand.
Regular naps for sleep-deprived people can lead to serious health issues, study says
MADISON, Wis. — Afternoon naps can be great for you, but not if you’re trying to make up for poor nighttime sleeping. A new study says in fact, afternoon napping can lead to serious health issues. The study, published Monday in the American Heart Association’s journal Hypertension, showed...
