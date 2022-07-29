Wave of Opioid Overdoses Expected to Hit U.S. Rural, Urban Areas

www.usnews.com
Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs
July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the United States is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, expecting its most significant spike yet. In a peer-reviewed study in JAMA Network Open, researchers at Northwestern University say deaths are rising from polydrug abuse, which commonly...
Polio found in US for the first time in years, New York officials say. What to know
Polio, a viral disease responsible for nationwide outbreaks during parts of the 20th century, was found in the U.S. for the first time in nearly 10 years, health officials in New York say. It “once caused widespread panic” in the country, particularly in the early 1950’s before the availability of...
MedicalXpress
Coming wave of opioid overdoses 'will be worse than it's ever been before'
Over the past 21 years of opioid overdose deaths—from prescription drugs to heroin to synthetic and semisynthetic opioids such as fentanyl—geography has played a role in where opioid-involved overdose deaths have occurred, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study. But the coming wave will not discriminate between rural and...
A lethal tick-borne disease is spreading in the US, driven by climate change
In early May, a woman in her 90s was hospitalized in Connecticut with a strange assortment of symptoms: confusion, nausea, chest pain, chills, and fever. Two weeks later, on May 17, she died. The culprit was a blacklegged tick, a minuscule arachnid about the size of a sesame seed when fully grown.
Explainer: You won't overdose on fentanyl just by accidentally touching it
Frightening reports of fentanyl poisoning due to simple exposure to the substance have reinvigorated the dubious theory that a mere brush with the drug is enough to cause an overdose.
A potentially deadly bacteria has been found in US soil and water for the first time. These are the symptoms of an infection the CDC has said to look out for.
Melioidosis — a rare, serious disease caused by burkholderia pseudomallei bacteria — is now considered endemic in some Gulf Coast regions of Mississippi.
Five warning signs that every parent must know as illness sweeping the US has already killed two babies
PARENTS are urged to be on the lookout for five warning signs as an illness affecting newborns is sweeping the United States. This illness known as Human Parechovirus has already killed two babies and left others sick, according to their families and the CDC. Parechovirus is said to cause seizures,...
International Business Times
What Is Parechovirus? CDC Warns Of Infection Circulating Among US Infants
Authorities are warning of an infection that's been circulating among babies in the U.S. Called parechovirus (PeV), it can cause severe illness in very young infants. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been receiving reports of PeV in "neonates and young infants" in multiple states since May, the agency said in the Health Alert Network (HAN) health advisory it issued Tuesday.
Fact Check: Can You Overdose From Picking up Fentanyl-Laced Dollar?
Alarming news stories about the prescription opioid fentanyl have continued to spark panic among the public and politicians. Frightening reports such as a 13-month-old boy stumbling across a drugs wrap containing fentanyl or the drug being released through air vents at a children's center, quickly catch attention as America is overwhelmed with the volumes of the drug brought in through illicit supply chains.
WebMD
U.S. COVID Deaths Increase to Nearly 500 Per Day Again
July 28, 2022 – COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are increasing again as the very contagious BA.5 variant spreads across the country, with nearly 500 deaths reported each day. After 2 months of daily death numbers rarely climbing above 400, the average has recently grown to about 450 deaths per day, according to NPR.
Which State In The US Had The Most Deaths In 2021?
With all the headlines about the climbing COVID-19 death toll, it can be easy to forget that the total number of deaths in a year vary wildly state by state. Even beyond COVID-19, yearly death counts differ in states from the southwest to the northeast, and a number of factors affect these disparities.
CDC warns of parechovirus in multiple states after infant dies
A virus dangerous to infants is spreading across the United States, and parents and pediatricians should be on the lookout for symptoms, federal health officials say. Parechovirus has caused at least one infant death and has cropped up in multiple states since May, according to a health advisory issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
MedicalXpress
Troubling rise in suicides linked with common food preservative
A recent increase in fatal sodium nitrite poisonings has some health experts calling for stricter regulation of the substance. Sodium nitrite is a white salt commonly used in curing meat. But in recent years, it's also being used as a poison in suicides. Ontario has seen at least 28 sodium...
Covid cases are skyrocketing again. States have no new plans.
State health officials are out of ideas. They’ve told people to wear masks, socially distance and avoid crowds. They’ve reminded people about the availability of life-saving therapeutics. They’ve pleaded with people to get vaccinated and boosted. As the latest and most transmissible Covid-19 variant has sent case...
Polio 101: Signs, symptoms and dangers of an ancient virus
For the first time in a decade, a US citizen has been diagnosed with polio, a disease that once devasted communities around the world. Here's what you need to know about the signs, symptoms and dangers of this highly contagious virus.
US News and World Report
After Starting New Mexico Fire, U.S. Asks Victims to Pay
TIERRA MONTE, N.M. (Reuters) - After the U.S. government started the largest wildfire in New Mexico's recorded history in April, it is asking victims to share recovery costs on private land, jeopardizing relief efforts, according to residents and state officials. The blaze was sparked by U.S. Forest Service (USFS) prescribed...
US News and World Report
Fast-Moving Wildfire in Northern California Forces Residents to Evacuate
(Reuters) -The fast-moving McKinney Fire in northern California near the Oregon border has forced 2,000 residents to evacuate and has destroyed homes and critical infrastructure since it broke out on Friday. Already the largest blaze in California so far this year, the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has scorched over...
ScienceBlog.com
Coronavirus Jumped to Humans at Least Twice at Market in Wuhan, China
In a pair of related studies, published July 26, 2022 online via First Release in Science, researchers at University of California San Diego, with colleagues on four continents, show that the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019 was at the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in Wuhan, China, and resulted from at least two instances of the SARS-CoV-2 virus jumping from live animal hosts to humans working or shopping there.
How melioidosis, a potentially deadly disease caused by bacteria found in US soil and water for the first time, spreads and is treated
Melioidosis, the illness caused by the bacteria strain, has killed 10 to 50% of people infected in outbreaks worldwide, but antibiotics can treat it.
Infants less than 6 months of age are at risk of severe COVID-19 but are not yet eligible for vaccination
Infants less than 6 months of age are at risk of severe COVID-19 but are not yet eligible for vaccination. The best way to prevent COVID-19 in this age group is maternal vaccination.
