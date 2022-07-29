www.eastsideatx.com
spectrumlocalnews.com
Austin radio icon John Aielli dies at 76
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin radio station KUT announced today that their long-time host, John Aielli, has died after two years of fighting complications from a stroke he suffered in 2020. He was 76. Aielli began his work in radio when he lived in Killeen, eventually earning a piano scholarship...
RECORD: Austin just experienced its hottest July
That mean temperature of 90.6º for July 2022 was a full 4.8º warmer than an average July in Austin and almost a full degree warmer than the previous hottest July, the one we experienced in 2011.
kut.org
Eklektikos host John Aielli, who flew by the seat of his pants, dies at 76
Austin radio icon John Aielli, whose fearless and improvisational approach delighted and polarized listeners for over 50 years, died Sunday at 76. "He was such a joy to work with, and so important to what the stations have become," KUT/X General Manager Debbie Hiott said in a message to staff.
Austin teen nonprofit provides free school supplies to 11,000+ students
Since its launch two years ago, Teens Who Care has provided school supplies to more than 11,000 students in the Central Texas region.
Eater
Patio Wonderland Radio Coffee Is Expanding Into Southeast Austin
South Austin patio bar haven Radio Coffee & Beer is opening a second location in Southeast Austin. The new Radio/East (its nickname) will be found in the McKinney neighborhood on 3504 Montopolis Drive sometime in 2023. “We have been looking for a location that satisfied a dozen variables,” owner Jack...
Countdown to KOKEFEST with Turnpike Troubadours, Robert Earl Keen, & More in Hutto, TX
Radio Texas, LIVE!'s Austin, TX radio home, KOKE-FM, is counting down the days to their Fifth Annual KOKEFEST, happening Friday and Saturday, August 5-6, 2022, at Hutto Park at Brushy Creek. Radio Texas, LIVE! has been proud to call KOKEFM our home for nearly a decade, and their proud KOKEFEST...
Forced relocations begin at Congress Mobile Home Park in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — The first round of forced relocations is scheduled to begin on Sunday in one South Austin community. Many of the 70 residents at Congress Mobile Home and RV Park, between Stassney Lane and William Cannon Drive, have lived there for decades. But in December, a multibillion-dollar...
houstoncitybook.com
2121 Kirby Dr., #33
Dallas and Austin claimed the eight other spots on the Top 10, with Big D’s 5411 Surrey Circle, in Northwest Hills, logging in at No. 1 with a sturdy asking price of $24.5 million. The recently renovated, design-award-winning modern setup has “outdoor loggias and terraces, stunning pool, tennis court, treehouse and a zipline,” the listing notes. Number two on the list is the $17.9 million “entertainer’s dream home” at 7841 Escala Dr. at Barton Creek in Austin.
celebsbar.com
5 reasons why Austin is the new LA and you can spot Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe
There’s no better place in the world to tip your cowboy hat and shout “yeehaw” than Texas.The Lone Star state boasts almost 300,000 square miles of southern charm and the city of Austin is considered the live music capital of the world.Take that, Nashville... From Tex-Mex barbecues...
fox7austin.com
National Chicken Wing Day: Celebrating with Pluckers Wing Bar
AUSTIN, Texas - It's National Chicken Wing Day and what better place to celebrate than an Austin staple that started in the Texas capital in 1995. Pluckers Wing Bar is also celebrating its 27th anniversary with specials, club perks, and more. One of the events going on is the Wall...
Another One Bites the Dust, Texas Drive In Is Up For Sale
Always wanted to own a drive in? Here is your opportunity. I know everybody has been keeping an eye on that Mega Millions jackpot. Everyone always says, "What would you do if you win?" I think I would open a drive in movie theater. Gives me something to do with my free time and only 'work' the weekends. Plus, wouldn't need to worry about a slow week if I have millions in the bank.
2 Central Texas breweries are closing their close doors at end of July
One has already shutdown, the other will close on Sunday.
psychologytoday.com
Don't Be Afraid to Change Course
Change is scary, but it is often necessary for growth. Staying on the same path just because it's familiar can often be stifling. Life is about adjusting to shifting circumstances. Only two and a half years ago, I thought I would be at the University of Miami for life. I...
fox7austin.com
City of Hutto moves into Stage 3 water restrictions
HUTTO, Texas - The City of Hutto has moved to Stage 3 water restrictions. This comes just two weeks after the move to Stage 2. The city says the main difference between Stage 2 and Stage 3 is hose-end sprinklers can't be used and watering by hand can only be done on certain days.
epbusinessjournal.com
Texas is skirting federal environmental law to push for highway expansion
The state department of transportation says many of its highway projects have “no significant impact.”. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. After college, Michael Moritz got a job in Houston analyzing fatal car crashes. Moritz, a 27-year-old native of San...
You & Your Friends Can Stay In A Houseboat-Yacht On A Blue Texas Lake For Cheap
Narcity may receive a small commission if you buy something from this article, which was created independently by Narcity's editorial team just for you. If you are looking for a unique Texas getaway to share with friends there are plenty of options in the Lone Star State like glamping or renting a cabin on a lake.
Mowing Your Grass Can Start a Fire? Safety First, Central Texas
Central Texas is in the midst of a drought. We all know that saving water is of the utmost importance. But with the heat bearing down, there's another possibility that some may not know of. What exactly are we talking about?. Citizens of Texas have certainly been told to avoid...
'It's a great community still': Booming growth in Dripping Springs causes both excitement and challenges
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Just 24 miles “west of weird,” a small town is seeing big changes. “The charm of the small town community with like the growth and expansion that's happening here, it’s kind of lovely,” said Becky Atkins, one of the owners of Summer Revival Wine Company.
fox26houston.com
Woman goes viral for documenting her Texas experience
TEXAS - A mother who moved to Round Rock from California a year ago has been documenting all the ins and outs she's learned about becoming a Texan, pleasant or not. "You can start sweating when you're still wet from the shower," she said in one TikTok video on what she’s learned living in Texas for one full year.
KXAN
Summer heat: Will August bring records or relief?
AUSTIN (KXAN) – August is historically Austin’s hottest month of the year, and with brand new information from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, we’re expecting this August to have no issue living up to the expectations. While the first two months of this summer have been extraordinarily...
