Austin, TX

spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin radio icon John Aielli dies at 76

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin radio station KUT announced today that their long-time host, John Aielli, has died after two years of fighting complications from a stroke he suffered in 2020. He was 76. Aielli began his work in radio when he lived in Killeen, eventually earning a piano scholarship...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Patio Wonderland Radio Coffee Is Expanding Into Southeast Austin

South Austin patio bar haven Radio Coffee & Beer is opening a second location in Southeast Austin. The new Radio/East (its nickname) will be found in the McKinney neighborhood on 3504 Montopolis Drive sometime in 2023. “We have been looking for a location that satisfied a dozen variables,” owner Jack...
AUSTIN, TX
houstoncitybook.com

2121 Kirby Dr., #33

Dallas and Austin claimed the eight other spots on the Top 10, with Big D’s 5411 Surrey Circle, in Northwest Hills, logging in at No. 1 with a sturdy asking price of $24.5 million. The recently renovated, design-award-winning modern setup has “outdoor loggias and terraces, stunning pool, tennis court, treehouse and a zipline,” the listing notes. Number two on the list is the $17.9 million “entertainer’s dream home” at 7841 Escala Dr. at Barton Creek in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

National Chicken Wing Day: Celebrating with Pluckers Wing Bar

AUSTIN, Texas - It's National Chicken Wing Day and what better place to celebrate than an Austin staple that started in the Texas capital in 1995. Pluckers Wing Bar is also celebrating its 27th anniversary with specials, club perks, and more. One of the events going on is the Wall...
AUSTIN, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

Another One Bites the Dust, Texas Drive In Is Up For Sale

Always wanted to own a drive in? Here is your opportunity. I know everybody has been keeping an eye on that Mega Millions jackpot. Everyone always says, "What would you do if you win?" I think I would open a drive in movie theater. Gives me something to do with my free time and only 'work' the weekends. Plus, wouldn't need to worry about a slow week if I have millions in the bank.
BUDA, TX
psychologytoday.com

Don't Be Afraid to Change Course

Change is scary, but it is often necessary for growth. Staying on the same path just because it's familiar can often be stifling. Life is about adjusting to shifting circumstances. Only two and a half years ago, I thought I would be at the University of Miami for life. I...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

City of Hutto moves into Stage 3 water restrictions

HUTTO, Texas - The City of Hutto has moved to Stage 3 water restrictions. This comes just two weeks after the move to Stage 2. The city says the main difference between Stage 2 and Stage 3 is hose-end sprinklers can't be used and watering by hand can only be done on certain days.
HUTTO, TX
epbusinessjournal.com

Texas is skirting federal environmental law to push for highway expansion

The state department of transportation says many of its highway projects have “no significant impact.”. “This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”. After college, Michael Moritz got a job in Houston analyzing fatal car crashes. Moritz, a 27-year-old native of San...
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

Woman goes viral for documenting her Texas experience

TEXAS - A mother who moved to Round Rock from California a year ago has been documenting all the ins and outs she's learned about becoming a Texan, pleasant or not. "You can start sweating when you're still wet from the shower," she said in one TikTok video on what she’s learned living in Texas for one full year.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

Summer heat: Will August bring records or relief?

AUSTIN (KXAN) – August is historically Austin’s hottest month of the year, and with brand new information from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, we’re expecting this August to have no issue living up to the expectations. While the first two months of this summer have been extraordinarily...
AUSTIN, TX
