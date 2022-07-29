Highlights from Day Two of the State A Legion Baseball Tourney

hubcityradio.com
Rapid City Post 22 claims Class ‘A’ State Championship
Rapid City Post 22 picked up two wins on Sunday, including a 5-1 win over Sioux Falls East to claim the 2022 Class 'A' Legion Baseball State Championship.
Baseball Recap: Post 22 rallies to beat SF East, RC Sliders suffer first lost at Babe Ruth Regional
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The State ‘A’ Legion Baseball Tournament continued on Saturday with the semifinals. Harrisburg eliminated Mitchell in the first game of the day, 7-0. The second game featured Rapid City Post 22 and Sioux Falls East. Post 22 rallied from two runs down to...
Cowboys and Cowgirls strike paydirt at Days of ’76 in Deadwood
DEADWOOD, S.D. – The 100th Annual Days of ’76 rodeo wrapped up Saturday in Deadwood. This year, contestants walked away with over $290,000 in prize money. For complete results, click here. Featured Highlights from Saturday, July 30. Bareback Riding. – Kyle Bloomquist – Raymond, MN 79 points.
Sturgis Buffalo Chip announces Art of Rap for Rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) -The Sturgis Buffalo Chip has announced that rap icon Snoop Dogg will no longer be performing at this year’s Rally. In his place, the Buffalo Chip will be hosting the “Art of Rap” showcase -- featuring various artists. The Chip says that the event...
Wyoming reservoir closing to boats due to invasive zebra mussel discovery in South Dakota
CASPER, Wyo. — The LAK Reservoir east of Newcastle, Wyoming, will be closed to watercraft starting 8 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 due to the recent discovery of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir 27 miles from the Wyoming border in the Black Hills in South Dakota, according to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
Rapid City Area Schools Leadership Plan
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area School board has chosen their Interim CEO for this school year… but it’s only for the year. At the end of May, former superintendent Dr. Lori Simon retired from her duties at the Rapid City Area Schools. And in June, Nicole Swigast was elected as the new Interim CEO for the 2022-2023 school year. The lack of a superintendent is part of a push by the RCAS school board to “modernize” the school system. They’re basing their new organizational chart off of Colorado Springs District 49 plan. This process will take a year to complete.
Law enforcement in the Black Hills prepare for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — We are just days away from this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which officially runs from Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 14. Not only are bikers getting ready to set out on their road trips, but towns in the Black Hills are preparing for the influx of visitors, especially local law enforcement.
How one tragedy started a foundation to educate others on water safety
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -“Cold Water...Josh was on the back...with his really good friend and never surfaced after he fell off.” says Louise McDaniel, Mother of Joshua Haugen. On June 4th, 1999, Joshua Haugen was on the back of a Jet Ski on the Pactola Reservoir when he...
South Dakota’s childcare crisis is on the verge of tipping the scale
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota has boasted about its thriving economy since COVID-19 began. However, the pandemic has exposed cracks in the veneer. It’s a time when parents are battling childcare payments, rent, utilities, and food, just for their family to sustain themselves without drowning. Childcare providers are battling worker shortage and inflation while providing quality care on budgets that keep shrinking.
Sturgis couple receives huge honor for their community involvement at Meade County Fair
STURGIS, S.D. – The Meade County Fair wrapped up Saturday afternoon, with the two-day event dedicated to a local couple for their decades-long involvement in the county’s agriculture landscape. Vonda and Myron Andersen have been a staple part of Meade County’s 4-H community for years, and are still...
Dennis 'Denny' York, 85
Dennis “Denny” York, 85, of Rapid City, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital. Denny was a United States Army retired Colonel.
SHIFTING YEARS: One car, two families, and an unlikely reunion 50 years in the making
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A pretty normal transaction – buying a car – turned into so much more for two South Dakota families. “Dad died on September 18, 1978, and I was five years old,” says Brian Olson. The Olson family lived in Willow Lake in...
Crews rescue rock climber near Custer
CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — First-responders rescued a rock climber who had fallen 30 feet from a spire along the Needles Highway near Custer Saturday. Paramedics treated the rock climber at the scene before putting him in a basket litter for a steep climb down to a waiting ambulance. A helicopter crew then flew him to a hospital in Rapid City.
Rapid City Area Schools return to paid lunches
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During the height of the COVID pandemic the USDA gave schools funding in order to provide no-cost lunches. Now, the USDA child nutrition program is no longer providing those funds. The RCAS has now had to being charging for school lunches again. This also means that with the prices of many goods rising due to inflation, the schools will also have to raise the prices as well. Interim CEO Nicole Swigast says that there will be an 8% to 63% rise in cost on different items, this will also include a $0.10 increase for breakfast cost and a $0.20 increase for lunch cost for all grade levels.
Recap of high speed chase from Box Elder to Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KOTA)- It was a wild ride from Box Elder to Rapid City, as a vehicle pursuit saw law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions come together to close off a stolen vehicle. Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the Rapid City Police Department, shared the route of the pursuit. Medina cited the...
Man pleads guilty to attempted enticement of minor at 2021 Sturgis Rally
STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — A New York man pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor. Christopher Thomas Dahl was arrested in August 2021 in connection with a sex trafficking sting during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. In a text conversation with the agent, Dahl arranged to pay $250 dollars...
Authorities release report of Rapid City officer-involved shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation released the summary of an officer-involved shooting that took place in Rapid City on May 31, 2022. According to the Attorney General’s press release, investigators with the DCI found the officer...
Personal effects discovered in 1970 murder case file
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Faye Johnson was just 21 years old when she was shot and killed by Harvey Dale Bray. Her murder left her 18-month-old infant motherless. Faye’s belongings, which were collected as evidence, have sat in a box for fifty-two years, and now will be returned to her daughter.
New Deadwood apartment complex brings optimism amid tight workforce housing situation
DEADWOOD, S.D. — Workforce housing in Deadwood in scarce, as over the years, according to officials from the Deadwood-Lead Economic Development Corporation, those workers have had a tough time finding a place to live. The organization says that the difficulty also carried over to the job market in the...
