Rapid City, SD

Highlights from Day Two of the State A Legion Baseball Tourney

By Sports
hubcityradio.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
hubcityradio.com

newscenter1.tv

Cowboys and Cowgirls strike paydirt at Days of ’76 in Deadwood

DEADWOOD, S.D. – The 100th Annual Days of ’76 rodeo wrapped up Saturday in Deadwood. This year, contestants walked away with over $290,000 in prize money. For complete results, click here. Featured Highlights from Saturday, July 30. Bareback Riding. – Kyle Bloomquist – Raymond, MN 79 points.
DEADWOOD, SD
kotatv.com

Sturgis Buffalo Chip announces Art of Rap for Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) -The Sturgis Buffalo Chip has announced that rap icon Snoop Dogg will no longer be performing at this year’s Rally. In his place, the Buffalo Chip will be hosting the “Art of Rap” showcase -- featuring various artists. The Chip says that the event...
STURGIS, SD
Mitchell, SD
Rapid City, SD
Brookings, SD
Rapid City, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City Area Schools Leadership Plan

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area School board has chosen their Interim CEO for this school year… but it’s only for the year. At the end of May, former superintendent Dr. Lori Simon retired from her duties at the Rapid City Area Schools. And in June, Nicole Swigast was elected as the new Interim CEO for the 2022-2023 school year. The lack of a superintendent is part of a push by the RCAS school board to “modernize” the school system. They’re basing their new organizational chart off of Colorado Springs District 49 plan. This process will take a year to complete.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Law enforcement in the Black Hills prepare for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — We are just days away from this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, which officially runs from Friday, August 5 through Sunday, August 14. Not only are bikers getting ready to set out on their road trips, but towns in the Black Hills are preparing for the influx of visitors, especially local law enforcement.
STURGIS, SD
#Legion#Bv#Rc Post 320#Sfe#T1
KEVN

South Dakota’s childcare crisis is on the verge of tipping the scale

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota has boasted about its thriving economy since COVID-19 began. However, the pandemic has exposed cracks in the veneer. It’s a time when parents are battling childcare payments, rent, utilities, and food, just for their family to sustain themselves without drowning. Childcare providers are battling worker shortage and inflation while providing quality care on budgets that keep shrinking.
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Dennis 'Denny' York, 85

Dennis “Denny” York, 85, of Rapid City, died Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital. Denny was a United States Army retired Colonel.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews rescue rock climber near Custer

CUSTER, S.D. (KELO) — First-responders rescued a rock climber who had fallen 30 feet from a spire along the Needles Highway near Custer Saturday. Paramedics treated the rock climber at the scene before putting him in a basket litter for a steep climb down to a waiting ambulance. A helicopter crew then flew him to a hospital in Rapid City.
CUSTER, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City Area Schools return to paid lunches

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During the height of the COVID pandemic the USDA gave schools funding in order to provide no-cost lunches. Now, the USDA child nutrition program is no longer providing those funds. The RCAS has now had to being charging for school lunches again. This also means that with the prices of many goods rising due to inflation, the schools will also have to raise the prices as well. Interim CEO Nicole Swigast says that there will be an 8% to 63% rise in cost on different items, this will also include a $0.10 increase for breakfast cost and a $0.20 increase for lunch cost for all grade levels.
RAPID CITY, SD
hubcityradio.com

Recap of high speed chase from Box Elder to Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D.(KOTA)- It was a wild ride from Box Elder to Rapid City, as a vehicle pursuit saw law enforcement from multiple jurisdictions come together to close off a stolen vehicle. Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the Rapid City Police Department, shared the route of the pursuit. Medina cited the...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man pleads guilty to attempted enticement of minor at 2021 Sturgis Rally

STURGIS, S.D. (KELO) — A New York man pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor. Christopher Thomas Dahl was arrested in August 2021 in connection with a sex trafficking sting during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. In a text conversation with the agent, Dahl arranged to pay $250 dollars...
STURGIS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Authorities release report of Rapid City officer-involved shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation released the summary of an officer-involved shooting that took place in Rapid City on May 31, 2022. According to the Attorney General’s press release, investigators with the DCI found the officer...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Personal effects discovered in 1970 murder case file

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Faye Johnson was just 21 years old when she was shot and killed by Harvey Dale Bray. Her murder left her 18-month-old infant motherless. Faye’s belongings, which were collected as evidence, have sat in a box for fifty-two years, and now will be returned to her daughter.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD

