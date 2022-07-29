Scientists Design Skin Patch That Takes Ultrasound Images

www.usnews.com
MIT researchers create skin patch that takes continuous ultrasound images
The future of ultrasound imaging could be a sticker affixed to the skin that can transmit images continuously for 48 hours. Researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) have created a postage stamp-sized device that creates live, high-resolution images. They reported on their progress this week. "We believe we've opened...
techeblog.com
MIT Engineers Create Stamp-Sized Ultrasound Stickers That Can See Inside the Body
Ultrasound imaging typically requires skilled technicians and a special wand to direct sound waves into the body, but MIT engineers have created stamp-sized ultrasound stickers that simplify the task. Once adhered to the skin, these stickers are capable of providing continuous ultrasound imaging of internal organs for up to 48-hours.
After 100 years of trying, scientists have found a way to create the pufferfish neurotoxin
Tetrodotoxin (TTX) is the most poisonous natural neurotoxin known to humanity. It is produced in the body of marine animals like pufferfish, snails, octopuses, newts, frogs, and worms. To study and harness the power of this mysterious biochemical, scientists in different parts of the world have been trying to synthesize TTX in lab settings for over a hundred years. It looks like a New York University (NYU) team has figured it out.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Successfully Reconstruct Ancient Genome Using a 600-Year-Old Mummy
Researchers used fragments taken from an Italian mummy to recreate the genome of a centuries-old strain of E. coli. Using fragments taken from a 16th-century mummy’s gallstone, a multinational team headed by scientists from McMaster University and the University of Paris Cité has identified and reconstructed the first ancient E. coli genome.
Chinese scientists invent laser so powerful it can scar the air
Researchers in China have invented a high-powered laser capable of essentially scorching the air to create patterns.The Wuhan-based team demonstrated the laser by drawing Chinese characters in the air, which can be viewed from any angle and can be physically touched.It works by stripping the electrons off air molecules using ultra-short laser pulses and turning them into light. The researchers hope the technology can be implemented in various fields, ranging from brain imaging, to quantum computing.“With the brand new device, we can draw in the air without using paper and ink,” Cao Xiangdong, lead scientist at the Hongtuo Laboratory of...
Scientists Are Turning Dead Spiders Into 'Necrobots' And We Are So Creeped Out
When mechanical engineering graduate student Faye Yap saw a dead spider curled up in the hallway, it got her thinking about whether it could be used as a robotics component. Turning dead spiders into mechanical grippers may be some people's idea of a nightmare scenario, but it could have tangible benefits. Spider legs can grip large, delicate, and irregularly shaped objects firmly and softly without breaking them.
Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain computer startup is beat again. This time a competitor implanted its device into its first U.S. patient
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Elon Musk’s Neuralink brain computing startup has yet to receive approval from the Federal Drug Administration to implant its technology in humans. However, Neuralink’s competitor, Synchron, has implanted its first device into the brain of a U.S. patient — in this case one with ALS, a neurodegenerative disease that’s affected the patient’s ability to move and speak, as reported by Bloomberg.
Freethink
MIT engineers 3D-print rubbery brain implants that don’t “stab” the brain
The brain is one of our most vulnerable organs, as soft as the softest tofu. Brain implants, on the other hand, are typically made from metal and other rigid materials that over time can cause inflammation and the buildup of scar tissue. MIT engineers are working on developing soft, flexible...
Scientists May Have Found a Key Shift Between The Brains of Humans And Neanderthals
Scientists experimenting on mice have found evidence that key parts of the modern human brain take more time to develop than those of our long extinct cousin, the Neanderthal. Like the hare and the tortoise, slow and steady is the winner here. The extra time is caused by protein differences that also appear to reduce chromosome errors, ultimately resulting in a healthier, more robust population.
MIT scientists have found a way to boil water more quickly and efficiently
What if water could be boiled more quickly and efficiently? It would benefit many industrial processes by reducing energy use, including most electricity generating plants, many chemical production systems, and even cooling systems for electronics. Improving HTC and CHF. Now, MIT scientists have conceived of a method to do just...
Nature.com
Antidepressants promote the spread of extracellular antibiotic resistance genes via transformation
The development of antibiotic resistance as an unavoidable consequence of the application of antimicrobials is a significant concern for human health. Antidepressants are being increasingly consumed globally. Human gut microbial communities are frequently exposed to antidepressants, yet little is known about the interaction between antidepressants and antibiotic resistance. This study aimed to investigate whether antidepressants can accelerate the dissemination of antibiotic resistance by increasing the rate of the horizontal transfer of antibiotic resistance genes (ARGs). Results demonstrated that some of the commonly-prescribed antidepressants (Duloxetine, Sertraline, Fluoxetine and Bupropion) at clinically relevant concentrations can significantly (n"‰="‰9; padj"‰<"‰0.01) promote the transformation of extracellular ARGs into Acinetobacter baylyi ADP1 for a maximum of 2.3-fold, which is primarily associated with the overproduction of reactive oxygen species. The increased cell membrane permeability and porosity, stimulated transcription and translation of competence, SOS response, universal stress response and ATP synthesis-related genes are also associated with antidepressants-enhanced transformation. This study demonstrated that some antidepressants can speed up the spread of antibiotic resistance by promoting theÂ transformationÂ of ARGs, which emphasizes the necessity to assess the potential risks of antidepressants in spreading antibiotic resistance during clinical antidepressant applications.
IFLScience
DeepMind's AI Predicts Structure Of Almost Every Protein Known To Science
In 1957, a biochemist and crystallographer named John Kendrew became the first person to determine the 3D structure of a protein. Deciphering that one structure – that of myoglobin, the protein responsible for supplying oxygen to our muscles – had taken him more than two decades of painstaking research, and it was such a significant discovery that it would later win him the Nobel Prize.
Human eggs have a ‘standby battery mode’ that allows them to last decades
A live cell image, with surrounding cells supporting the oocyte contained inside. Activity of harmful reactive oxygen species, shown in red, is virtually absent in the oocyte. Aida Rodriguez/NatureHuman oocytes can last for up to 50 years—and a newly discovered metabolic pathway is key to this longevity.
studyfinds.org
New artificial intelligence program discovers alternative physics
NEW YORK — Can artificial intelligence discover a new kind of physics? A team of roboticists at Columbia Engineering decided to put this question to the test. They developed an AI program that detected physical phenomena and discovered relevant variables, which are a necessary precursor to any physics theory.
Inside France’s super-cooled, laser-powered nuclear test lab
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's National Ignition Facility Target Chamber. U.S. Department of Energy / FlickrThe country is working with Lawrence Livermore National Lab to create a system for simulating fission reactions.
US News and World Report
'Living With COVID': Where the Pandemic Could Go Next
LONDON/CHICAGO (Reuters) - As the third winter of the coronavirus pandemic looms in the northern hemisphere, scientists are warning weary governments and populations alike to brace for more waves of COVID-19. In the United States alone, there could be up to a million infections a day this winter, Chris Murray, head of the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), an independent modeling group at the University of Washington that has been tracking the pandemic, told Reuters. That would be around double the current daily tally.
US News and World Report
Summer Bug Bite? Expert Gives Answers on Care
SATURDAY, July 30, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Bugs are a part of summer, like it or not. While many times bug bites are little more than an irritating inconvenience, some can trigger a medical emergency, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP), which offered tips on telling one from the other.
US News and World Report
Kids With ADHD Have Differences in 'Neural Flexibility,' Brain Study Shows
Kids With ADHD Have Differences in 'Neural Flexibility,' Brain Study Shows. FRIDAY, July 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Children with ADHD may have less flexibility in the brain circuitry that allows for seamless "multitasking," a new study suggests. Research has shown that kids with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder often have...
US News and World Report
Is Chronic Lyme Disease Real?
About 5% of people who have Lyme disease say they experience symptoms long after antibiotic treatment. A walk in the woods, a bite from a deer tick, a bulls-eye rash and flu-like symptoms: That’s a common pattern for Lyme disease, a bacterial infection that usually gets better after a course of antibiotics.
Scientists Reveal The First Images of Atoms 'Swimming' in Liquid
The motion of single atoms through liquid has been caught on camera for the first time. Using a sandwich of materials so thin they're effectively two-dimensional, scientists trapped and observed platinum atoms 'swimming' along a surface under different pressures. The results will help us better understand how the presence of...
