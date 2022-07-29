First Four Games of 2022-23 Season Announced for the Aberdeen Wings

EAGAN, Minn. -- 3,500 Vikings faithful crowded into TCO Performance Center in Eagan on Saturday for the first day of training camp with fans.It may not seem like it, but the last time the Vikings held training camp in Mankato was in 2017, since then, they've held the summer tradition in Eagan.So what do the fans expect, after an offseason of major change?"I'm hoping this is their year," said Shemar Degannes. "Green Bay is down a little bit. The Bears are obviously down. I feel like this is the year to get over the hump. So hopefully (Kevin) O'Connell can...

EAGAN, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO