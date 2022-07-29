ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Need Rental Assistance? Here Are Some Tools to Get Connected With Help

There was a lot of federal and state aid for emergency rental and mortgage assistance early on in the pandemic, when many Americans were struggling with sudden income loss and needed help with their monthly payments. While many of these programs are no longer applicable in 2022, there are still places you can go to seek help with rent if you find yourself unable to cope with soaring rents. Read on to learn more about the rental assistance programs available to you.
Harness the Resiliency of Military Families When Moving

While moving is stressful for anyone, the opportunity to start somewhere new can be exciting. Friendship is not based on time; it’s based on the strength of the relationship. Start looking for a job before moving to be a step ahead. May is Military Appreciation Month. Considering fewer than...
Ramblings of a New Mommy: Tips and Tricks for Road Tripping With Infants

In June, my husband, 9-month-old daughter, and I took a trip to Minnesota for my grandmother’s memorial service; 1200 miles there and back, about 20 hours each way. We knew about the trip well in advance and took to social media to enlist help from friends and gather some advice to make the trip run as smoothly as possible.
Scrubs Magazine

More Hospitals Adding Onsite Childcare to Retain Staff

Staff retention has become a major issue for hospitals now that nurses and other healthcare workers are in high demand all over the country. Some facilities have started offering onsite childcare to encourage their existing employees to stay put. When she first found out she was pregnant in 2016, Jennifer...
