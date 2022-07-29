Amateur Baseball Playoff Highlights from Thursday, 7/28/22

hubcityradio.com
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Redfield man identified as victim of deadly crash
IPSWICH, S.D. – A 53-year-old Redfield man has been identified as the person who died Sunday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash ten miles south of Ipswich. Michael Rothacker Senior was driving a car northbound on South Dakota Highway 45 when the vehicle rolled into the west ditch and caught fire.
KELOLAND TV
Officer-involved shooting; 15-year-old racer; daycare provider pleads guilty
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, July 27. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Rapid City Tuesday night. Rapid City Police Chief Don Hedrick says it happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. MT in the 1500 block of Haines Avenue.
KELOLAND TV
Former Sisseton cop files civil rights lawsuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A former Sisseton Police Officer has filed a civil lawsuit that alleges the city of Sisseton, several named members of the police department and the Roberts County States Attorney violated her civil and statutory rights. Former officer Samantha LaCoe alleges that she was denied...
