Prodrive Racing Simulator concept home furniture is a striking piece to add to your home

Philips Screeneo U4 ultra short throw projector gives you a huge screen without a huge TV
Enjoy your next movie night at home even without a huge TV when you have the Philips Screeneo U4 ultra short throw projector. It gives you a crystal clear image measuring up to 120 inches. And that’s with just 22.2 inches between the Screeneo U4 and the projection surface. In fact, the projector’s size and its distance from the wall makes it super useful for small rooms. So you won’t have to have a big room for a big screen anymore. Not only that, but it can also create images as small as 35 inches. Additionally, auto-keystone and 4-corner correction let you project from almost any angle. Enjoy fast autofocus, 1080p Full HD resolution, HDR10, and even a Bluetooth BoomBox function. Finally, there’s an internal camera to adjust the projection instantly for a clear picture every time.
This all-in-one entertainment system residing in spaceship form factor is on a journey never made before
Unless you’ve been living under the rock, you would have seen the dramatic video of C-Seed’s ultra-futuristic TV tearing up from under the floor to stand erect as a 7 feet pillar that unfolds its four panels to create a 4K HDR tele. Drawing some influence from this unfurling creativity, Odyssey is a new perspective but with a comprehensive entertainment approach than just the simple television set.
OAK & IRON ONE Pro portable tire inflator provides you with 400 days of standby power
Get incredible power with the OAK & IRON ONE Pro portable tire inflator. Designed with impressive motor speed technology, it holds up to 400 days’ worth of standby power. This is thanks to its 10,400 mAh rechargeable lithium battery, which operates nonstop for up to 45 minutes. Moreover, with a 3.2-inch LED display, it also showcases real-time information. So you can see the tire pressure, battery life, inflation modes, and product information. Furthermore, its well-engineered heat dissipation system includes 12 mm of extra air space on the button and boosted cooling fans to increase cooling efficiency. Boasting 3-minute inflation time with 5 different modes, it pumps up a 195/65 R15 tire from 0% to 100% in a jiffy. Finally, it has two 14-inch extra-long air hoses—press-on and twist-on—and a 100-lumen LED light.
HSI Air Towel Hand Dryer offers temperature control as well as high-speed airflow
Dry your hands in as few as 10 seconds with the HSI Air Towel Hand Dryer. Offering temperature-controlled high-speed airflow, this energy-efficient gadget lets you choose from high, mid, and low drying speeds. Plus, it offers an air flow rate of 26,000 FPM, which is 300 mph. With a heater function, it even prevents the air from being freezing cold in the winter. Moreover, with a removable lower drying tray, it prevents stains from messing up your walls. In fact, the removable water drain tray collects water so you can easily dispose of it. Designed with an air intake filter on the left side, it brings in fresh air rather than dirty air from underneath. Furthermore, its nonflammable ABS case material remains hygienic, and the interlocking automatic door design easily connects with the bathroom door, ensuring workers wash their hands before returning to the workplace.
hardgraft Vegan Classic Long Haul Briefcase is made from renewable plant-based biomass
Have a positive impact on the environment with the hardgraft Vegan Classic Long Haul Briefcase. Made from vegan leather, it’s a great alternative to leather luggage while offering plenty of durability and softness. It also has a soft raw cotton lining and padding in all the right places. Moreover, the hardgraft Vegan Classic Long Haul Briefcase accommodates laptops up to 16″ with a neat fit. In fact, it measures 15.8” by 11” by 3.3” to provide ample room for your office accessories. Furthermore, this vegan briefcase features 1 large external zip pocket hidden underneath the large flap. It also includes an adjustable and removable shoulder strap. Finally, you’ll find a convenient strip to use as a grab handle or to attach it to your suitcase for traveling.
Golf Themed Whiskey Decanter Set has a handcrafted pine wood stand and mouth-blown glass
Show off your love for the sport when you have the Golf Themed Whiskey Decanter Set. With an eye-catching design, it is entirely handmade, from the handcrafted pine wood stand to the mouth-blown glass. Crafted with incredible attention to detail, it displays like a showpiece on your bar. Great for golf lovers, this unique decanter is something you and guests are sure to talk about. Pour your spirit of choice through the stainless steel funnel to fill the decanter. Then, pour yourself a drink with the airtight tap into a golf-ball-shaped whiskey glass. Additionally, it’s a great gift for whiskey lovers! When you place whiskey, wine, or spirits in a decanter, they breathe and open up more flavors. Not only that, but they also get to show off a bit. So you can do just that with this gift-worthy set, which also comes in a gorgeous matte black gift box.
Sea-Doo Switch fully configurable pontoon series can be customized to suit any activity
Take your on-water adventure with friends and family to new heights with the Sea-Doo Switch fully configurable pontoon series. This collection includes the Switch, Switch Sport, and Switch Cruise and offers a maximum passenger capacity of 9. Once you’ve chosen your desired pontoon, customize its size, color, length, and engine size. You can even add an array of extras like an upgraded audio system, heated grips, a cover, and a deck mat. Other add-ons include altering the number of seats required, amending storage solutions, and adding utilities (fire extinguisher, safety kit, etc.). Furthermore, the Sea-Doo Switch lineup includes 3 driving modes: Sport, ECO, and Cruise Control. Finally, the Switch Sport and Switch Cruise include a trailer and a Garmin 7″ touch screen GPS.
LEGO ICONS Atari 2600 building set allows you to reveal 3 Atari games you know and love
Go back in time to the 1980s when you enjoy the LEGO ICONS Atari 2600 building set. It recreates the replica console, game cartridges, and joystick in a unique way. It depicts themes from 3 popular Atari games through 3 mini-builds. Additionally, if you want to enjoy the nostalgia even more, you’ll love the 1980s scene that comes with it. This set rediscovers 3 of the most popular Atari games: Asteroids, Adventure, and Centipede. There are separate cartridges available for each game as well as 3 scenes to highlight the story of each game. Together with the LEGO design and the retro theme, this Atari building set is a nostalgic gift you can get for anyone who loves the classics.
BOTE AeroRondak Chair has a traditional Adirondack chair design and it’s inflatable
Bring your favorite outdoor chair to the beach with the BOTE AeroRondak Chair. It’s everything you love about a traditional Adirondack chair, plus it’s inflatable. So you can sit back and relax during your beach vacation. What’s more, this chair is super comfortable with EVA foam-covered armrests and an inflatable backrest and base. Even better, it’s extremely portable with the AeroBote construction. This allows the beach chair to transform from a backpack size into a functioning outdoor chair in just minutes. And, since it deflates when you want to pack up for the day, it’s a breeze to carry. Moreover, this chair isn’t just for the beach. Take it to your tailgate, camping trip, or backyard BBQ because it’s ready to travel with you. Meanwhile, the military-grade PVC skin is pretty tough. So you can throw this chair around and bump it with low risk for permanent damage.
HSI Pure Hygiene hand sanitizer dispenser uses infrared automatic touchless technology
Using infrared smart technology, the HSI Pure Hygiene hand sanitizer dispenser helps you stay healthy. With an automatic and touchless design, it dispenses hand sanitizer without you having to touch it. Furthermore, it offers a convenient design so you and others can maintain cleanliness. Easily mount it on a wall in your living or workspace. Alternatively, you can use the stand option for freestanding mode. With a compact design, it measures just 12.5 inches tall, 6.5 inches deep, and 5.5 inches wide. Moreover, it weighs only 3.1 pounds, making it easy to install anywhere. Ideal for anywhere from schools to offices and restrooms to restaurants, it can even rest on a countertop. Designed with a wide tray, it keeps spaces clean by preventing hand sanitizer from dripping on the floor.
Asus Zenfone 9 palm-size smartphone has an effortless design you can carry comfortably
Make the most of the power-packed Asus Zenfone 9 palm-size smartphone in your everyday life. Together with the premium Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and long-lasting 4,300 mAh battery, this smartphone packs a punch in a compact design. Additionally, the dual camera system also includes a 6-axis hybrid gimbal stabilizer for super-steady snaps and videos. The 5.9″ single-handed design comes in four beautiful colors to choose from. In fact, you can easily unlock the phone. All you have to do is touch your thumb on the conveniently located sensor on the power button on the right side. The multifunction button also makes it super easy for you to access your phone with just one hand. Enjoy your daily life to the fullest with this cool Android smartphone from ASUS.
Ressence Type 8 hyper-modern watch is crafted from grade 5 titanium and weighs 42 grams
Upgrade your wristwatch to the stunning Ressence Type 8 hyper-modern watch. Crafted entirely from grade 5 titanium, it’s extremely lightweight for maximum comfort. The durable, leather strap perfectly complements this material. All the while, the lean, minimalist silhouette makes it perfect for everyday wear. Furthermore, this hyper-modern watch offers an ambidextrous design combined with a streamlined shape for a head-turning design. In fact, with 31 jewels, it’s the perfect combination of simple and luxurious. It also includes an interactive time simulator. Moreover, the Ressence Type 8 is just as effective at night as it is during the day thanks to the extra-strong blue 100% Superluminova grade A. Overall, this self-winding watch offers a 36-hour power reserve and 28,800 vibrations per hour.
Corsair K70 Pro Mini wireless 60% gaming keyboard has swappable Cherry MX keyswitches
Add a small but powerful keyboard to your gaming setup with the Corsair K70 Pro Mini wireless 60% gaming keyboard. It delivers both performance and customization with ultra-fast Slipstream Wireless and swappable Cherry MX switches. Yes, with the Hot-Swappable key switches, you can effortlessly change up this keyboard to add your personality. Then, with Slipstream Wireless, you get high-speed connections to your devices. This technology, along with the CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing, ensures 8,000 Hz hyper-polling for a speedy 0.125 ms transmission. Meanwhile, the compact footprint means it fits on small desks and is easy to take on the go. Then, the per-key RGB backlighting uses a vibrant 360° LightEdge with effects like Water Color, Color Wave Horizontal, and Rain.Finally, you can enjoy up to 32 hours of battery life with the RGB lighting switched on.
Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro smartwatch-like wearable has a large 1.64″ always-on AMOLED screen
Glance at the 1.64-inch display on the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 Pro smartwatch-like wearable, and you’ll see everything you need. The 326 PPI AMOLED screen is larger than the previous model, and the metal body gives it a truly high-quality feel. Additionally, this gadget can monitor and track your blood oxygen level, sleep, heart rate, and more via XDA. You’ll love to choose from more than 180 watch faces depending on your style. And its 117 sports modes include both outdoor and indoor activities. Furthermore, with built-in GPS, it also boasts 5 ATM water resistance for swimming in water shallower than 50 meters. With a 235 mAh battery capacity that lasts up to 12 days, this gadget also offers NFC support for contactless payments. Finally, use it for camera control, smart notifications, and lost phone detection, too.
HEIMPLANET Kirra Tent can comfortably fit up to 2 people and has a lightweight design
The HEIMPLANET Kirra Tent is a comfortable and inflatable tent with lots of equipment. This 2-person lightweight tent comes in three varieties you can choose from–Classic, 4-Season, and Cairo Camo. The outdoor tent is a beautiful combination of comfort and efficiency packed in a convenient design. Additionally, the geodesic principle used behind the tent also makes it storm-proof. In fact, the inflatable Diamond Grid (IDG) will not just guarantee stability but also easy pitching. If you are planning an alpine trip, this tent is a perfect buy. It’s a design that entertains more space in a lightweight design. Also, the tent has adequate ventilation so that you can enjoy your stay without feeling suffocated. Overall, if you are planning a camping getaway with your friend or spouse, this one’s a perfect option to go for.
LEGO Education SPIKE Essential for primary education ignites a passion for STEAM learning
Engage students in hands-on investigation of STEAM concepts with the LEGO Education SPIKE Essential for elementary. It helps to contribute to literacy, math, social-emotional development, and more. All the while, the relatable minifigures offer various personalities to solve problems through storytelling. Moreover, this set, which consists of 449 bricks, consists of a main classroom brick set. It also comes with intelligent hardware and the SPIKE app. In fact, the app provides a selection of unit plans and comprehensive online support. Furthermore, this set prepares kids to become independent thinkers and more confident by turning concepts into reality. Overall, suitable for ages 6+, it can broaden a young mind’s STEAM knowledge and practice as well as improve 21st-century skills.
Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition smartphone features an impressive Dimensity 9000+ processor
Achieve the perfect balance between low power consumption and power with the Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition smartphone. It features a Dimensity 9000+ processor to handle demanding tasks such as work, games, and networking. Moreover, this smartphone, which is available in black or blue, has a 5,160-mah large battery and a self-developed Xiaomi Pengpai P1 chip. It also has a 67-watt Xiaomi Pengpai second charge. Furthermore, this smartphone includes a 6.73″ 2K AMOLED Super Vision screen. In fact, the display delivers 1.07 billion colors with an intelligent dynamic refresh rate. Meanwhile, this smartphone boasts the 1/1.28″ super-large bottom to allow in more light in for clearer details. So, whether you’re shooting at night or capturing portraits, your object will gather light under the lens. Finally, the 32 million front ultra-clear lens captures beauty in every shot.
Owlet Cam 2 smart HD video baby monitor offers video clips, cry notifications, and more
Add a sleek, stylish gadget to your little one’s room: the Owlet Cam 2 smart HD video baby monitor. An update on the previous version, this second-gen device offers video clips, cry notifications, and Predictive Sleep Technology. This technology helps you know when your baby will be ready for their next nap, considering their age and the time they’ve been awake and asleep. Just log your little one’s sleep sessions and follow your baby’s developmental stage to avoid encountering overtiredness. Simply use the connected Owlet Dream app, where you can access resources to learn about your baby’s behaviors and needs. With cry notifications, it recognizes the difference between gassy grunts and distressed crying. Moreover, the video clip feature lets you see what your little one was doing before they began crying. That way, you know what they need.
Stilform AEON everlasting pencil comes in aluminum, titanium, brass, and magnesium options
Write, draw, and create like never before with the Stilform AEON everlasting pencil. Available in aluminum, titanium, brass, and magnesium styles, it also comes with multiple magnetic writing tips. When you write with this pencil, you won’t encounter any smudges, and it has a completely waterproof design as well. Furthermore, the AEON is completely free of lead, safe for textiles, and long lasting. Simply switch the tips with the neodymium magnet—you can even alternate between the eternal metal tip and a graphite tip depending on your preference and needs. The eternal tip—made of natural and nontoxic tin—creates pencil-like marks that don’t fade or make a mess. However, you can still erase them if necessary. Additionally, the graphite tip gives you a conventional pencil experience with darker strokes that you can easily erase. Finally, there’s also a rubber stylus tip, and you can choose from walnut, ebony, or maple veneers.
Xiaomi 12S Leica smartphone takes incredible photos with the 50 MP Sony IMX707 main camera
Capture every memory when you have the Xiaomi 12S Leica smartphone. Designed with a 69.9 mm ultra-narrow body, it’s easy to hold in one hand so you can shoot on the go. Moreover, it gives you a professional feeling as well as a pro-quality result. In fact, the Leica optical lens delivers native dual image quality, 2 colors styles, all-weather shots, and authentic Leica images. Furthermore, it boasts an energy-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ processor that delivers dynamic performance. Crafted with simplicity in mind, this sophisticated-looking phone provides a 4,500 mAh large battery capacity as well as 67-watt charging. Additionally, the super bright 6.28″ display has a 120 Hz refresh rate as well as a 2,400 by 1,080 resolution. You’ll also enjoy the 419 PPI high pixel density, level 16,000 automatic dimming, 12-bit color depth, and 1,100-nit peak brightness.
