Alabama Basketball Set for Rematch with Memphis in December

Nate Oats Says Jahvon Quinerly is on Track for Return
Alabama basketball was the talk of the town these past couple of days as they hosted an open practice in Coleman Coliseum on Saturday morning for the foreign tour coming up this August. Many stars have seemed to align for the Tide as Jaden Bradley, Nimari Burnett, and Brandon Miller...
Will Conor Talty Be the Next Great Kicker at Alabama?
As Alabama fans may know, Will Reichard, one of the nation's most reliable kickers will be playing his final season this fall. Reichard holds the school's highest made field goal percentage and is only the second kicker at Alabama to remain perfect for the season. With enormous shoes to fill,...
Top 25 Recruit for 2023 Class Lists Alabama in his Final Three
Pickerington, OH-- The University of Alabama men's basketball team and its coach Nate Oats continue to be active on the recruiting trail as they prepare for their European tour. On Friday July 29, small forward out of Ohio Devin Royal announced that Alabama was in his final three choices. The...
35 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: DeMeco Ryans
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide kicks off in 35 days, so let's look at a former Bama linebacker who has made quite the name for himself in the NFL, DeMeco Ryans.
34 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Damien Harris
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Kickoff is only 34 days away, so let's look back at a recent Crimson Tide running back, Damien Harris. Damien...
Three Alabama Players Make the 2022 Walter Camp Watch List
Alabama makes its presence known on the 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year Preseason Watch List by having three players named to it. The Crimson Tide's two biggest names from the 2021 season, Bryce Young and Will Anderson, as well as one of the team's newest players in Eli Ricks were announced on the 52-player list on Friday.
Joshua Holloway heads to Oak Hill, the latest Memphian to take prep route
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – It was in 4th grade, where Joshua Holloway truly fell in love with the game of basketball, getting the chance to play alongside Bronny James with the Blue Chips AAU team. “I started getting better, like seeing myself as a player,” said Holloway. “I started to realize the game more like […]
Former Alabama LB Reuben Foster Receives Workout With the Seahawks
Current NFL free agent and former Alabama linebacker, Reuben Foster received a workout from the Seattle Seahawks Sunday morning. He had previously worked out with the Commanders and 49ers, but no further discussions have been made. Foster played four years at Alabama, became a three-time SEC Champion, and helped capture...
36 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Mac Hereford
Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide takes the field in only 36 days, so let's take a look at a recent a Bama fan favorite that wore the number, Mac Hereford.
Second Alabama Set of 2020 National Championship Rings For Sale In Pawn Shop
College football fans are excited as there is only a month away from a new season. The Alabama Crimson Tide is set to enter the 2022 season with high expectations as Nick Saban's squad is one of the nation's best. Fans and collectors can show off their passion for the...
Alabama Crimson Tide Adds Nation’s No. 1 Running Back in 2023 Class
The Alabama Crimson Tide has struck gold for the second time by adding its second 5-star prospect in a week. Richard Young, out of Lehigh Senior High School in Lehigh Acres, Fl., took to social media on Friday evening to announce his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. He is considered the No. 1 running back in the class and the No. 31 overall player in the nation by On3 Sports.
actionnews5.com
Woman charged in death of former Memphis basketball player returns to court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman indicted in the death of a former Memphis basketball player will be in Shelby County court today. Miracle Rutherford, 19, was indicted on vehicular homicide charges in April. This incident happened over a year ago, on June 5, 2021. Officials say Rutherford was driving...
As It Emerges, Memphis’ Orange Mound Tower Empowers Black Ownership and Community Wealth
On a trip to Memphis, I became fully immersed in a community of Black innovators that is intentionally and unapologetically reclaiming its home. Thanks to Memphis Brand, BLACK ENTERPRISE had the pleasure of convening with a glowing group of creators to share its perspective on the city’s thriving Black arts and culture.
wgnsradio.com
At least 18-Monkeypox Cases Confirmed in Tennessee and Over 360-Cases in Neighboring States
On Tuesday (07/26/2022), the CDC confirmed 3,487 cases of monkeypox across the United States and the White House is weighing-in on whether or not they should declare a public health emergency. In the Volunteer State, there have been 18-confirmed cases of monkeypox, as of Tuesday morning (07/26/2022). Reports indicate the...
3 Tennessee Food Trucks Named Among The Best In America
Food trucks are a great way to grab a bite to eat while you're on the go or exploring different parts of the city. Some specialize in sweet treats or wood-fired pizza while others choose to honor the barbecue tradition or highlight locally-grown produce. LoveFood compiled a list of the...
Argument during dice game leads to shooting, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is injured after a shooting in Binghampton Friday afternoon. Officers responded to the shooting at a home in the 2800 block of Hale around 5 p.m. Police say an argument during a dice game led to the shooting. The suspect is known to the victim. The victim was taken to Regional […]
Search underway for missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 40-year-old man. Jacob Smith was last seen on July 20 in the 1800 block of 30th Street in Ensley. He is not believed to be in any danger. Smith is described as being 5’6, weighting 200 pounds.
Man injured in South Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been hurt in a shooting in South Memphis. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of South Bellevue at around 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon. Memphis Police say a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a […]
3 critical in overnight Frayser shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been listed in critical condition after being shot in the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive in Frayser. It happened Saturday morning around 2 a.m. Two victims were located on the scene and taken to the hospital. A third victim arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle. Police do […]
actionnews5.com
Memphis church, Shelby County Health Department host back-to-school drive
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church and the Shelby County Health Department hosted an annual back-to-school drive for families in the Memphis area Saturday morning. The event served families with health and school necessities to start the 2022-2023 school year prepared. Event Coordinator Bettye Boone said event organizers...
