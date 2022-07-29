ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Basketball Set for Rematch with Memphis in December

By Timothy Bowens
Tide 100.9 FM
Tide 100.9 FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
tide1009.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tide 100.9 FM

Will Conor Talty Be the Next Great Kicker at Alabama?

As Alabama fans may know, Will Reichard, one of the nation's most reliable kickers will be playing his final season this fall. Reichard holds the school's highest made field goal percentage and is only the second kicker at Alabama to remain perfect for the season. With enormous shoes to fill,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

35 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: DeMeco Ryans

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Tide kicks off in 35 days, so let's look at a former Bama linebacker who has made quite the name for himself in the NFL, DeMeco Ryans.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Basketball
City
Memphis, AL
City
Houston, AL
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
State
Alabama State
Memphis, TN
Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
Local
Alabama Basketball
Tide 100.9 FM

34 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Damien Harris

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. Kickoff is only 34 days away, so let's look back at a recent Crimson Tide running back, Damien Harris. Damien...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Three Alabama Players Make the 2022 Walter Camp Watch List

Alabama makes its presence known on the 2022 Walter Camp Player of the Year Preseason Watch List by having three players named to it. The Crimson Tide's two biggest names from the 2021 season, Bryce Young and Will Anderson, as well as one of the team's newest players in Eli Ricks were announced on the 52-player list on Friday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Oats
Tide 100.9 FM

36 Days Away from Bama Kickoff: Mac Hereford

Each day counting down to Alabama's Week 1 matchup with Utah State, I will highlight one former player whose jersey number coincides with the amount of days until the game. The Crimson Tide takes the field in only 36 days, so let's take a look at a recent a Bama fan favorite that wore the number, Mac Hereford.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Crimson Tide Adds Nation’s No. 1 Running Back in 2023 Class

The Alabama Crimson Tide has struck gold for the second time by adding its second 5-star prospect in a week. Richard Young, out of Lehigh Senior High School in Lehigh Acres, Fl., took to social media on Friday evening to announce his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide. He is considered the No. 1 running back in the class and the No. 31 overall player in the nation by On3 Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#The Memphis Tigers#The Ncaa Tournament#Sec#Notre Dame
WREG

Argument during dice game leads to shooting, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is injured after a shooting in Binghampton Friday afternoon. Officers responded to the shooting at a home in the 2800 block of Hale around 5 p.m. Police say an argument during a dice game led to the shooting. The suspect is known to the victim. The victim was taken to Regional […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
CBS 42

Search underway for missing Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 40-year-old man. Jacob Smith was last seen on July 20 in the 1800 block of 30th Street in Ensley. He is not believed to be in any danger. Smith is described as being 5’6, weighting 200 pounds.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WREG

Man injured in South Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been hurt in a shooting in South Memphis. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of South Bellevue at around 3:58 p.m. Friday afternoon. Memphis Police say a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

3 critical in overnight Frayser shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people have been listed in critical condition after being shot in the 2600 block of Woodcliff Drive in Frayser. It happened Saturday morning around 2 a.m. Two victims were located on the scene and taken to the hospital. A third victim arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle. Police do […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis church, Shelby County Health Department host back-to-school drive

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church and the Shelby County Health Department hosted an annual back-to-school drive for families in the Memphis area Saturday morning. The event served families with health and school necessities to start the 2022-2023 school year prepared. Event Coordinator Bettye Boone said event organizers...
MEMPHIS, TN
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

Tuscaloosa, AL
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Tide 100.9 FM has the best sports coverage for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy