Logitech G Aurora Collection G735 wireless gaming headset suits those with smaller heads

These 50-inch TVs are all under $300 at Walmart right now
Are you planning to buy a new TV for your home theater setup? If you’re on a tight budget, it’s highly recommended that you check out the available Walmart TV deals. The retailer is offering discounts on TVs of all brands and sizes, including several options if you’re looking to purchase a 50-inch TV — you just have to make sure first that you have enough space in your living room or bedroom by consulting our guide on what size TV to buy.
Philips Screeneo U4 ultra short throw projector gives you a huge screen without a huge TV
Enjoy your next movie night at home even without a huge TV when you have the Philips Screeneo U4 ultra short throw projector. It gives you a crystal clear image measuring up to 120 inches. And that’s with just 22.2 inches between the Screeneo U4 and the projection surface. In fact, the projector’s size and its distance from the wall makes it super useful for small rooms. So you won’t have to have a big room for a big screen anymore. Not only that, but it can also create images as small as 35 inches. Additionally, auto-keystone and 4-corner correction let you project from almost any angle. Enjoy fast autofocus, 1080p Full HD resolution, HDR10, and even a Bluetooth BoomBox function. Finally, there’s an internal camera to adjust the projection instantly for a clear picture every time.
Get a prebuilt gaming PC with an RTX 3070 for $530 off at Lenovo
Lenovo is probably most widely known for its laptop offerings, from business 2-in-1s to gaming laptops, there’s something everybody. But you may be surprised to find out that it makes a good desktop PC too. In fact, this deal on a Legion Tower 7i at Lenovo is one of the better gaming PC deals, with a discount bringing it down to $1,800 from $2,330, which is a good price for a PC with an RTX 3070.
Lenovo V17 G2 reviewed: The 17-inch laptop is affordable when going without the MX350
With the V17 G2, Lenovo offers a light, 2.16 kg (~4.8 lb), 17-inch laptop for office use. Thanks to Nvidia's MX350 it is also suitable for simple gaming. However, how powerful is the GeForce graphics compared to the integrated Intel GPU to make the GPU upgrade for 300 Euros (~$307) worthwhile?
Razer Barracuda Pro wireless gaming headset has Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation tech
Bring your gaming gadgets anywhere when one of them is the Razer Barracuda Pro wireless gaming headset. With Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, it gives you uninterrupted sound no matter what your surroundings are. So it’s not only ideal for intense gaming sessions but also for enjoying music outdoors. Muting distractions from the outside world, the Barracuda Pro has integrated noise-canceling mics and a sleek design. Additionally, SmartSwitch Dual Wireless technology lets you connect it to 2 devices at the same time and switch seamlessly between them. So you can game on your PC, press a button, and then take a call without unpairing and repairing devices. Connect via Razer HyperSpeed Wireless (2.4 GHz) and Bluetooth 5.2, and this hybrid headset delivers crystal-clear voice communication. With 3 active noise-suppression levels, it also has Razer TriForce Bio-Cellulose 50 mm drivers to produce a natural soundscape.
This Samsung 2022 QLED 4K TV is $200 off right now
Summer movies may be back at the theater, but you can get cinematic imagery right in your living room with the Samsung QLED TV. Right now, the tech giant dropped the price of its signature QLED TV by $200. The deal covers all QN85B TV sizes, whether you want a...
The best laptops in 2022
Here are our picks for the best laptops you can buy right now, whether you need an all-arounder for everyday use, a versatile 2-in-1 or a powerful gaming laptop.
Corsair K70 Pro Mini wireless 60% gaming keyboard has swappable Cherry MX keyswitches
Add a small but powerful keyboard to your gaming setup with the Corsair K70 Pro Mini wireless 60% gaming keyboard. It delivers both performance and customization with ultra-fast Slipstream Wireless and swappable Cherry MX switches. Yes, with the Hot-Swappable key switches, you can effortlessly change up this keyboard to add your personality. Then, with Slipstream Wireless, you get high-speed connections to your devices. This technology, along with the CORSAIR AXON Hyper-Processing, ensures 8,000 Hz hyper-polling for a speedy 0.125 ms transmission. Meanwhile, the compact footprint means it fits on small desks and is easy to take on the go. Then, the per-key RGB backlighting uses a vibrant 360° LightEdge with effects like Water Color, Color Wave Horizontal, and Rain.Finally, you can enjoy up to 32 hours of battery life with the RGB lighting switched on.
OAK & IRON ONE Pro portable tire inflator provides you with 400 days of standby power
Get incredible power with the OAK & IRON ONE Pro portable tire inflator. Designed with impressive motor speed technology, it holds up to 400 days’ worth of standby power. This is thanks to its 10,400 mAh rechargeable lithium battery, which operates nonstop for up to 45 minutes. Moreover, with a 3.2-inch LED display, it also showcases real-time information. So you can see the tire pressure, battery life, inflation modes, and product information. Furthermore, its well-engineered heat dissipation system includes 12 mm of extra air space on the button and boosted cooling fans to increase cooling efficiency. Boasting 3-minute inflation time with 5 different modes, it pumps up a 195/65 R15 tire from 0% to 100% in a jiffy. Finally, it has two 14-inch extra-long air hoses—press-on and twist-on—and a 100-lumen LED light.
ONESONIC MXS-HD1 earbuds are ergonomically designed and are sweat- and splash-resistant
Wear the ONESONIC MXS-HD1 noise-canceling earbuds while you work out and run errands, as their ergonomic design and changeable silicone tips provide maximum comfort. This design prevents them from falling out of your ear, enabling you to focus on what matters most: listening to great music. These noise-canceling earbuds also boast an IPX4 water-resistant rating, which makes them perfect to wear in the gym. And wireless connectivity prevents any cords from holding you back. Moreover, the ONESONIC MXS-HD1 includes dual digital microphones with environmental noise suppression. This ensures crystal-clear calls and filters out background noise for transparent communication. Meanwhile, with up to a 20-hour battery life, they’re great to use every day. Finally, they’re compatible with Siri and Google Assistant for effortless music streaming.
The coolest mobile filmmaking gadgets you can buy to improve your content quality
Whether you film workout videos at the beach or a travel vlog in countries around the globe, you need high-quality videography gear that’s portable. As luck would have it, that’s exactly what we’re rounding up today. Check out the coolest mobile filmmaking gadgets you can buy to improve your content.
Tribit StormBox Micro 2 portable speaker doubles as a power bank with a USB-C charging port
Listen to music on the go and charge devices simultaneously with the Tribit StormBox Micro 2 portable speaker. With an integrated USB-C charging port, it powers your phone, tablet, and other gadgets to double as a power bank. Moreover, this portable speaker is small enough to fit in your pocket. Or you can attach it to your bike, belt, and more with the integrated strap. The Tribit StormBox Micro 2 also offers some enhanced features compared to the previous model. This includes a 1-watt power increase to 10 watts and a volume increase of 1.5 dB. Additionally, it uses Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity and has a boasted range of up to 120′. You can also enjoy up to 12 hours of nonstop playtime indoors and outdoors.
ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphone uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Platform
Get a powerful mobile gaming experience with the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphone. It features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. This phone can clock speeds up to 3.2 GHz with a 15% improved CPU performance. Then, the revamped GameCool 6 cooling system cools the CPU from all directions, using 3 different tactics. And with the 165 Hz display, you get stunning visuals. Meanwhile, the AirTrigger 6 uses ultrasonic sensors that support gestures for control that surpasses console-based gaming. Moreover, the massive 6,000 mAh battery charges from 0% to 100% in only 42 minutes. And, about the camera, you can expect a triple rear camera system and a Sony IMX766 50 MP main camera. Finally, this phone has a futuristic style, combining geometric shapes with innovative technology.
Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition smartphone features an impressive Dimensity 9000+ processor
Achieve the perfect balance between low power consumption and power with the Xiaomi 12 Pro Dimensity Edition smartphone. It features a Dimensity 9000+ processor to handle demanding tasks such as work, games, and networking. Moreover, this smartphone, which is available in black or blue, has a 5,160-mah large battery and a self-developed Xiaomi Pengpai P1 chip. It also has a 67-watt Xiaomi Pengpai second charge. Furthermore, this smartphone includes a 6.73″ 2K AMOLED Super Vision screen. In fact, the display delivers 1.07 billion colors with an intelligent dynamic refresh rate. Meanwhile, this smartphone boasts the 1/1.28″ super-large bottom to allow in more light in for clearer details. So, whether you’re shooting at night or capturing portraits, your object will gather light under the lens. Finally, the 32 million front ultra-clear lens captures beauty in every shot.
Tribit MoveBuds H1 wireless earbuds have an IPX8 rating and a 65-hour battery life
Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform that keeps you up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 31 million people per month, we also have iOS and Android apps that support AR and VR for next-level product exploration. Why Use Gadget...
BioLite Charge 20 PD fast USB-C PD power bank has a 6,000 mAh battery and compact design
Charge your devices on the go faster with the BioLite Charge 20 PD fast USB-C PD power bank. Its 6,000 mAh battery features USB-C power delivery, offering fast, flexible charging. In fact, the entire device can charge your smartphone 1.5 times. Even better, you can use it to charge multiple gadgets simultaneously. The USB-C PD port delivers up to 18 watts while the 2 USB-A Quick Charge Out ports feature the Quick Charge 3.0 Protocol. That way, you can power your devices when there’s no outlet in sight. Moreover, this gadget travels easily thanks to its lightweight, compact design; it fits easily in bags and pockets. And with its durability and FAA Carry-On compliance, you won’t have to worry about it during your flight. Get reliable power, anywhere, with this practical power bank.
ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming phone has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip & GameCool 6 thermal system
Game with the best of them when you have the ASUS ROG Phone 6 gaming phone. Running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, it provides incredible performance. In fact, it boasts speeds up to 3.2 GHz! Moreover, the GameCool 6 thermal system includes an optimized thermal design with AeroActive Cooler 6. This involves an AI-powered active cooling system, a Peltier cooling element, and additional surface cooling with a fan. Boasting a 165 Hz Samsung AMOLED display, it offers unparalleled visuals. Incredibly, the AirTrigger 6 system provides advanced controls and ultrasonic sensors for Dual Action, Press and Lift, and Gyroscope Aiming. Additionally, use the Armoury Crate performance manager app to tune your performance and control your CPU’s power. Furthermore, enjoy the dual front-facing stereo speakers, triple-camera system, mood-lighting presets, and more. Finally, the 6,000 mAh battery gives you hours of playtime.
goBelt C1 super thin phone grip works as a kickstand and allows wireless charging
Enhance your smartphone and your everyday carry kit when you use the goBelt C1—a super thin 1 mm phone grip. With an incredibly thin design, it doesn’t add much bulk to your smartphone at all. In fact, it’s just about as thick as a credit card. It remains flat against your phone until you unfold it with a finger flip! Moreover, it works with any size and type of phone with its super strong 3M adhesive layer. Additionally, its bese-film helps it stay on nonstick surfaces, and it’s so slim that it even allows wireless charging. This easy-to-use gadget also works as a kick stand and provides you with a secure grip wherever you go and whenever you need to use your phone. Furthermore, choose from black and white color options depending on your aesthetic and phone case.
Must-have iPhone and iPad stands for your workspace
You know how handy it is to have an iPhone or iPad stand on your desk. So if you’re looking for a new one—for your iPhone 13 or iPad mini 6— today we’re rounding up the best of the best: the iPhone and iPad stands for your workspace you simply must own.
These smart home gadgets make multitasking a breeze
Does your housework tend to pile up after the workweek? Or maybe you share your house with lovely but untidy kids and pets. Whatever your situation, home management isn’t easy, but the right smart home gadgets can certainly streamline things. So today, we’re looking at smart home gadgets for multitasking. They simplify chores, giving you more time to do what you love.
