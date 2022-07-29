ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Whiskey Myers swagger confidently into southern rock's promised land

By Neil Jeffries
Louder
Louder
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27NC7w_0gxRZUKm00

With this sixth album, Whiskey Myers have reached the promised land that gave us Lynyrd Skynyrd ’s star-crossed Street Survivors .

That’s not a comparison to be brandished indiscriminately, but Whiskey Myers are clearly cut from the same cloth: a bona-fide rock band, but with country heritage – writing songs about real people, and mixing styles with a confident swagger.

The six-piece have embellished their sound with brass, female backing singers and, on two tracks, a string quartet, and the results are uniformly stunning.

John Wayne and Antioch sound like southern classics, Feet’s boasts ‘chicken scratch’ guitar as good as anything that ever came out of Florida, and The Wolf howls with righteous fury. Mission To Mars even sounds like they’ve rocked up a JJ Cale classic.

Take a bow, then, singer and principal songwriter Cody Cannon and lead/slide guitarist John Jeffers. Tornillo is superb.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour

Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
ATLANTA, GA
Louder

The Dark Side Of The Moon by Pink Floyd: the ultimate track-by-track guide

A look at the musical intricacies of Pink Floyd's masterpiece The Dark Side Of The Moon. Pink Floyd's The Dark Side Of The Moon is an unusual album in may respects, not least in that it's an avowedly uncommercial album with a huge commercial legacy. This wasn't Michael Jackson's Thriller, and album powered to enormous success off the back of multiple hit singles. Nor was it Fleetwood Mac's Rumours, an album of effervescent, deathless anthems that sound as fresh today as they did in the summer of 1977. It certainly wasn't a rock juggernaut like Bat Out Of Hell or Back In Black.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
guitar.com

Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”

Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wayne
Person
John Jeffers
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ice-T Joins Iconic Heavy Metal Band on New Song

Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T has joined iconic heavy metal band Megadeth on their new song, Night Stalkers. The track is the latest single off of Megadeth's upcoming sixteenth full-length studio album: The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead! Fans can check it out below. Notably, the song is part two of a narrative trilogy that will be featured on the new album, coming out Sept. 2nd.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Promised Land#Rock Band#Southern Rock#Real People#Future Plc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Louder

Louder

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy