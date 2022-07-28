Free tax weekend starts tomorrow

CIRCLEVILLE — If you or your family needs back-to-school supplies, next weekend is the weekend to do it as many school supply and clothing items will be tax free.

According to the Ohio Department of Taxation, the tax holiday in Ohio begins on Aug. 5 at midnight and goes through until Sunday at 11:59 p.m.

During the holiday, any item of clothing priced $75 or less, any school supply item priced $20 or less and any items of school instructional material is priced at $20 or less. Items used in a trade or business are not exempt under the sales tax holiday.

There is no limit on the number of items, and the exemption is eligible for online purchases as well. Items don’t need to be separate transactions.

The Ohio Department of Taxation gives an example on their website: if someone wants to purchase two shirts, two pair of pants, a pair of shoes and a jacket, each item costing $50 for a total purchase $300, they would all be tax exempt.

“There is no limit on the amount of the total purchase,” The Ohio Department of Taxation stated on their tax holiday website. “The qualification is determined item by item.”

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the Ohio Department of Taxation at 1-800-304-3211 or via email through their website at tax.ohio.gov.