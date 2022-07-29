South Dakota Dairy Queen Sells Crazy Amount of Blizzards

espnsiouxfalls.com
South Dakota Diner Named One of the Top Diners in U.S.A.
There's nothing better than a wonderful mom-and-pop restaurant, and lucky for us, the Mount Rushmore State is chalked full of them. In fact, one diner, in particular, received the honor as one of the very best in the United States, according to the Food Network. The Food Network recently compiled...
KELOLAND TV
Brulé show brings thousands to Levitt at the Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls was full Saturday night for the return of the band Brulé in Sioux Falls. Nancy Halverson, executive director for Levitt at the Falls, says the summer’s lineup promises to bring in thousands more people. “So far this year...
UPDATE: America’s First Rotating Water Slide is Now Open in Wisconsin
Wisconsin is home to dozens, if not hundreds of water slides, with Wisconsin Dells as the waterslide capital of the state, and soon the Dells will be home to a first-of-its-kind water slide for America. They call it 'Medusa’s Slidewheel', and it will be the first rotating water slide in...
KFYR-TV
South Dakota man heals with support of community
BISON, S.D. – Moving to a new place can be scary, and sometimes, moving to a small town can be a little extra intimidating. It can be difficult to fit in to those small, tight-knit communities. But one small South Dakota town has welcomed the new guy with open...
Idaho’s Neighbor Makes List of Most-Hated States In America
In life, it's the small wins and joys that tend to have the biggest impact on our journey. The same tends to be true when we consider the qualities that make someone a good neighbor. When you're across town and your son gets locked out, the neighbor who keeps your spare housekey on-hand is your knight in shining yoga pants. When you're in the middle of baking your umpteenth batch of homemade cookies for the holiday party and the store closes minutes after you run out of butter, you know whose door to knock on.
Hometown Happenings: South Dakota’s Biggest Chislic Party
If you are looking to try the best chislic in South Dakota, all you have to do is spend a weekend in Freeman, specifically during the annual South Dakota Chislic Festival. Every week, KXRB radio features one event happening in the Sioux Empire as part of its Hometown Happenings series. This week, we're highlighting the upcoming South Dakota Chislic Festival in Freeman, South Dakota!
VIDEO: You Have Never Seen Wall Lake Like This Before
Wall Lake near Sioux Falls is a popular spot in the summer for boating and lounging on the beach. It's 25 acres of summertime fun for just about everyone including the people who have homes along the lake. Wall Lake features the area's only swimming beach. Keep in mind there...
Are 4th of July Fireworks Grounded Forever at Mount Rushmore?
The possibility of South Dakota lighting the fuse on any future fireworks displays at Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills is looking as if it will be grounded for the foreseeable future. This news comes on the heels of a federal court ruling that sided with the National Park Service...
The Strong Links Between South Dakota Farm Folks And Town Folks
I grew up a farm boy but I've been a town kid for quite a few years now (In fact, a few more than quite a few). But truth be known, a part of me never left the farm. Oh, I'm not sayin' I could pick right up where I left off (technology has changed quite a bit of things as I understand). But those farm memories all those years ago bend real nice and warm.
South Dakota is 6 Hours Away From One of the Worst Places to Live
"This place sucks." We've all said this after some minor South Dakota inconvenience. We all have done it. But, I don't think any of us mean it. After all, living in Sioux Falls is pretty darn good. In fact, the whole upper midwest is pretty sweet. According to a survey...
kelo.com
Driver crashes into gas pumps and building at Sioux Falls convenience store
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Sioux Falls convenience store is grateful their fire suppression system worked. Good Spirits Fine Wine & Liquor posted video on their Facebook page of a crash in their parking lot early this morning. In the video, a car can be seen crashing into the gas pumps causing an explosion and then hitting the building. The driver can be seen running from the scene. According to the post, Sioux Falls police later apprehended the individual.
dakotanewsnow.com
Stranded travelers reach out to Dakota News Now for help
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A couple from Indiana want to caution other possible travelers taking a bus trip after being stranded in Sioux Falls for 48 hours. Their main concerns in the ordeal are customer service and communication. Two months ago, Jonathon Gordon purchased two one-way bus tickets...
dakotanewsnow.com
Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Two shootings took place in Sioux Falls within 12 hours of each other, both happening in the neighborhood near Lucky Lady Casino. Those who live in the area are still coming to terms with what exactly transpired during the overnight hours Friday into Saturday morning.
Why Your Kids (And You) Will Love Sioux Falls ‘Discover Aviation’ Day!
If you have a love of all things aviation, and you've passed that passion on to your kids, this is an event to share with each other!. The Sioux Falls Airshow Discover Aviation Day is coming up on Thursday, August 4, from 10 AM to 4 PM at the Maverick Air Center, 4301 North Maverick Place in Sioux Falls.
What Taste the Goodness Is & How It Changes Sioux Falls Lives
We know our economy here in Sioux Falls, continues to buzz along, and that our city's businesses continue to grow. Sioux Falls shows up on "best-of lists" all the time. But just as in any other expanding community there is a segment of the population who aren't as fortunate. The...
Is Iowa Sweet Corn Better Than Minnesota & South Dakota’s?
There's another little-known border battle that will become very evident in the next several weeks between Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. All the players have been in training since this spring and now it's time for you to bring your best game out of the field. The cornfield!. YUM: South...
Utah Man Drowns at Pillar Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 30-year-old Utah man drowned in the Snake River Saturday afternoon below Twin Falls. According to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley, Cory Collard, of Payson, Utah was pulled from the water at Pillar Falls by family at around 1:30 p.m. and resuscitation efforts were immediately performed on him. Collard was taken to the hospital where he where he died several hours later. "The Twin Falls County Coroner’s Office would like to remind the public that although the water, on the surface, at Pillar Falls appears to be calm and enticing to swim in, there are tremendous under currents that are strong enough to suck a body into the rocks underneath," wrote Coroner Turley in a statement.
Sioux Falls Couple Ties The Knot At A Unique Venue
Weddings are always an exciting time for families, friends, and of course the happy couple. No matter where any couple decides to tie the knot, the whole day is about two people who are committing to each other. One Sioux Falls couple not only shared their special day with their...
Beloved Sioux Falls Stingray Suddenly Passes Away
It's never easy to say goodbye to an animal that is considered a member of the family, especially when it's been a cherished resident for the past decade. The staff at the Butterfly House & Aquarium are currently enduring this process. After calling the Butterfly House & Aquarium home for...
Hiker Dies in South Dakota Badlands, Social Media Challenge Goes Wrong
One person has died after a known social media challenge gained popularity in the Midwest which features South Dakota's Badlands National Park. According to the Associated Press, a 22 year-old from St. Louis, MO. Maxwell Right, took the hiking challenge with a friend ran out of water and died from dehydration. His companion, a 21 year-old also from Missouri, was flown to a Rapid City hospital suffering from dehydration and exposure.
