Zac Efron Filming New Movie in Baton Rouge, Crew Members Sought

By Jude Walker
 2 days ago
Lisa Maree Williams, Getty Images

Zac Efron is set to star in a new movie that will be filmed soon in Baton Rouge .

The movie is entitled The Iron Claw and it’s about the Von Erichs, a family of professional wrestlers who made a tremendous impact on the sport.

If you are interested in working on the project, the Baton Rouge Film Commission put out a call for local crew members. Resumes can be sent to ironresumes2022@gmail.com.

While representatives with the Baton Rouge Film Commission say they are not authorized to say much more about the project, the entertainment industry media has reported some of the details.

Deadline gives this synopsis of the film:

Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, a dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.

The drama will be directed by Sean Durkin , who has also done the writing for the movie. Well-known independent studio A24 will finance the production.

A release for the movie has not been announced.

