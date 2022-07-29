ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Cord Blood Awareness Month highlights importance of donating umbilical cord blood

By Bethany Davis
wtvy.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wtvy.com

Comments / 0

Related
alabamanews.net

Maxwell Air Force Base Returns to Indoor Face Mask Policy

People at Maxwell Air Force Base and the Gunter Annex are once again required to wear face masks indoors, due to the rise in COVID cases in Montgomery County. Mark Gaston, the public affairs chief of the 42nd Air Base Wing has released a statement to Alabama News Network, saying:
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Alabama couple opens ‘pick your own’ flower farm

An east Alabama couple has opened their property as a flower-picking farm called Circles of Colors, which currently offers sunflowers, dahlias, zinnias and cosmos. “You come and pick whatever you want,” farm owner Arely Kloss told the Opelika-Auburn News. “That’s only my goal is to have something pretty, something different to do on weekends. I don’t think we have any pick-your-own flower farms around.”
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Health
City
Montgomery, AL
Local
Alabama Society
Montgomery, AL
Health
Montgomery, AL
Society
selmasun.com

Rural Health to host grand opening of new clinic on Aug. 12

Rural Health is relocating its Selma clinic to a larger building on Park Place and will host a grand opening celebration on Aug. 12. The agency moved its clinic from Selma Avenue to a 7,000-square-foot medical building off Medical Parkway where it will offer medical, vision, dental, optometry, behavioral health and will add pediatrics.
SELMA, AL
WSFA

Night Experience returns to EJI’s National Memorial for Peace and Justice

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Visitors once again have a chance to experience the National Memorial for Peace and Justice at the Equal Justice Museum after dark. The memorial is offering limited night experiences through mid-September. Using sculpture, art, and design, the memorial creates a site where people can gather and reflect on America’s history of racial inequality.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donations#Blood Cells#Umbilical Cord#Baptist Medical East
Greenville Advocate

BCBOE Special Called Meeting Scheduled

The Butler County Board of Education will conduct a special called meeting on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. The purpose of the meeting is employment of personnel. The meeting will be held at the Central Office Boardroom located at 949 Oglesby Street in Greenville, Alabama. The public is encouraged to attend.
GREENVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

Older drivers returning to trucking, shortages still remain in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the past two months, Alabama trucking industry experts say the state has seen a spike in hiring, but it might not be who you’d expect. Alabama Trucking Association President Mark Colson says they’ve seen an uptick in older drivers getting behind the wheel. “We’re still dealing with record high inflation and […]
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

New infrastructure plan to address Lowndes County wastewater issues

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Congresswoman Terri Sewell along with several Washington, D.C. officials will be in Lowndes County this week to announce a new water infrastructure initiative for underserved rural communities. During the two-day visit, Rep. Sewell and administration officials will discuss solutions to longstanding environmental justice concerns for...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Cancer
WSFA

Maxwell AFB’s first Black female commander ends post

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A historic period at Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery came to an end Friday morning. The base’s first Black female commander left command. Command changes every two years, and Col. Eries Mentzer led this base where every airman that wants to be an officer must go to.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Boat collision injures three on Lake Martin

An early Saturday morning boating accident sent two to the hospital and injured another. According to a release from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a Stratos bass boat and a personal watercraft collided at approximately 2:45 a.m. Saturday, July 30. “The operator and the passenger on the personal watercraft...
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Accidental Drowning Under Investigation in Dallas Co.

Dallas County authorities are investigating the accidental drowning of a Valley Grande man. The victim in the case — was the owner of a popular Selma restaurant — and he was well-known throughout the community. “Everybody knows him. I mean, this is a staple restaurant in our area....
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Guardian Credit Union warns members of text message scam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Guardian Credit Union is urging its members to be aware of a text message scam. The financial institution says they’ve received member reports of suspicious communication claiming the member’s card is locked and asks for action by clicking a link within the message. Those messages are likely fraudulent as all Guardian text alerts come from the number “96923″, the company added.
MONTGOMERY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy