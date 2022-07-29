ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

UEFA Champions League scores, live! How to watch, updates, latest

By Joe Prince-Wright
NBC Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
soccer.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPORTbible

Erik Ten Hag Insists Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not Even Close To Being Match Fit

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has still not decided whether Cristiano Ronaldo will feature for the Red Devils against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday. “Tomorrow, he (Ronaldo) will be in the squad. We’ll see how long he can play. I cannot tell in this moment (how fit he is). He is not on the level of the rest of the squad because he missed a lot of weeks. But he needs games and he needs training, a lot.", said Ten Hag.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Ajax 3-5 PSV: Manchester United target Antony scores as 10-man Dutch Eredivise champions lose tense Johan Cruyff Shield clash as life after Erik ten Hag begins with a defeat... with Guus Til netting a hat-trick in win for bitter rivals

Ajax began life without Lisandro Martinez and Erik ten Hag with a 5-3 loss to PSV in the Johan Cruyff Shield after a hattrick from Guus Til. Manchester United target Antony bagged a goal in a heated clash that saw Ajax's Calvin Bassey sent off late on. The loss will...
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Report – Juventus wants Manchester United star on loan

Juventus has continued their search for a new striker as they look to secure a supporting forward for Dusan Vlahovic in this transfer window. The Serbian joined the club in January, and we expect him to be the main goalscorer in this campaign. However, he had support from Alvaro Morata...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Wingo
Yardbarker

Tottenham joins the race for Juventus defensive target

Tottenham has become the last club to show an interest in Nikola Milenkovic, and they could snatch him from under the noses of Juventus. The Bianconeri have been long-term admirers of the Fiorentina man, and some reports claim they considered him as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt. However, they...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#Uefa Coefficient#The League#The Champions League#Champions Path#Usmnt#Hungarian#Nbcsports Com#Paramount Third#Ludogorets#Bodo Glimt#Ap
ESPN

Bayern survive Leipzig comeback to win 5-3 and lift German Supercup

German champions Bayern Munich survived a late comeback from RB Leipzig to claim a 5-3 victory in the DFL German Supercup on Saturday with an impressive first half attacking display and new signing Sadio Mane scoring on his debut. Bayern, aiming for an 11th consecutive Bundesliga title this season, were...
MLS
Yardbarker

Benni McCarthy becomes Manchester United first-team coach

Benni McCarthy joins Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff at Manchester United. The former Premier League striker, 44, joins the club he has supported all his life – but one he never had the chance to represent as a player. It will be a huge benefit to Ten Hag...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Neymar double, Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi score in PSG romp to Super Cup

Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar scored twice with Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos contributing the other two goals as they romped to a 4-0 victory over Nantes in the French Super Cup at the Bloomfield Stadium on Sunday. It was the ninth time in 10 years that the Parisians had won the...
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

The probable formation for Juventus ahead of Real Madrid friendly

On Saturday night, Juventus will meet Real Madrid in Los Angeles for their last test of the Soccer Champions Tour. The Bianconeri have already beaten Chivas De Guadalajara with two unanswered goals before drawing 2-2 with Barcelona. Max Allegri will continue to tinker in his lineups, and according to JuventusNews24,...
UEFA
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo teases he will play for Man United on Sunday vs. Rayo Vallecano

The alleged transfer saga involving Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo took multiple interesting turns ahead of the weekend. It was reported on Friday that Ronaldo was not included in the United squad for Saturday's friendly versus Atletico Madrid amid rumors saying he wishes to complete an exit from Old Trafford so he can join a team that will participate in the upcoming UEFA Champions League competition. However, Reuters (h/t ESPN) later noted that Ronaldo has since taken to Instagram to suggest he will be available for selection for Sunday's friendly against Rayo Vallecano.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SPORTbible

Confirmed Teams: Udinese vs Chelsea XI | Pre-Season

Chelsea XI face Udinese in pre-season and the confirmed team news is in from Italy. Thomas Tuchel was pleased with the showing from the side on Friday, taking plenty of positives, but insists they should have scored more. He said: "We trained a lot this week, especially two days ago...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Top scorer Alexandra Popp, promising young midfielder Lena Oberdorf and seasoned forward Svenja Huth - the complete player-by-player guide of the Germany squad out to break England hearts in the Euro 2022 final

England's Lionesses stand on the brink of history as they prepare for the Euro 2022 final at Wembley on Sunday. Sarina Wiegman's side have soared through the tournament on home soil and now only Germany stand in their way of ending the nation's 56 years of hurt. But the Germans...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy