ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Exxon banked record quarterly profit as energy prices soared

By CATHY BUSSEWITZ
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJefl_0gxRNUca00
Exxon Results FILE - Shown is an Exxon service station sign in Philadelphia on April 28, 2021. Exxon Mobil Corp. on Friday, July 29, 2022, reported second-quarter profit of $17.85 billion. The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $4.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $4.14 per share. The results surpassed Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.80 per share. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) (Matt Rourke)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Exxon Mobil was swimming in profits the last few months, reporting Friday that it brought in a record $17.85 in net income during the second quarter, a period in which Americans struggled with painfully high prices at the pump.

The Irving, Texas, company increased its oil and gas production as crude prices hovered above $100 a barrel.

Revenue skyrocketed to $115.68 billion in revenue, up from $67.74 billion during the same quarter last year.

Natural gas and liquefied natural gas prices are also elevated due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ensuing sanctions against Russia, a major supplier of natural gas.

Exxon earned $4.21 per share, exceeding analyst expectations of $4.02 per share, according to analysts polled by Factset.

CEO Darren Woods attributed the company’s success to its investments in oil and gas fields in Guyana and the Permian Basin, as well as its investments in liquefied natural gas, which has been in high demand globally with soaring prices.

“We’re also helping meet increased demand by expanding our refining capacity by about 250,000 barrels per day in the first quarter of 2023 - representing the industry’s largest single capacity addition in the U.S. since 2012,” Woods said in a prepared statement.

One reason why gasoline prices have been so high is that there are fewer refineries operating in the U.S. than before the pandemic, so there's a limit to how much gasoline can be produced.

When a gallon of gasoline soared above $5 a gallon last month, President Joe Biden blamed major oil producers, saying "Exxon made more money than God this year."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
rigzone.com

Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record

OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September. — OPEC+ kingpin Saudi Arabia is expected to price its flagship crude to Asia at a record differential for September even as traders see the scope for a weaker spot market the following month, highlighting a potential turning point for the market.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
nationalinterest.org

Pump Payday: Nine States Have Gas Prices Below $4 a Gallon

For the sixth consecutive week, it appears that the pain at the pump is continuing to ease, with nine states now boasting gas prices below $4 per gallon. For the sixth consecutive week, it appears that the pain at the pump is continuing to ease, with nine states now boasting gas prices below $4 per gallon.
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

With US dollar nearly equal to euro, impact is being felt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it’s nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. That trend, though, threatens to hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers. If U.S. exports were to weaken as a result, so, too, would the already-slowing U.S. economy.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Oil Refining#Business Industry#Linus Business#Exxon Mobil#Americans
rigzone.com

Traders Betting on End of Oil Price Dip

Rigzone's regular market watchers focus on oil price trends, the technical declaration of a U.S. recession, U.S. gasoline demand moves and more. — (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Oil prices pushed up by low chances of OPEC+ supply boost

Oil prices rose in European trading on Friday as attention turned to next week's OPEC+ meeting and expectations that it will dash U.S. hopes for a supply boost. Brent crude futures for September settlement, due to expire on Friday, gained $2.89 to trade at $110.03 a barrel. The more active October contract was up $2.30 at $104.13.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
International Business Times

Oil Prices Slip Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Oil prices dropped early on Monday as investors braced for this week's meeting of officials from OPEC and other top producers on supply adjustments. Brent crude futures dropped 63 cents, or 0.6%, to $103.34 a barrel by 0000 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $97.87 a barrel, down 75 cents, or 0.7%, after hitting a session low of $97.55 when trading commenced in Asia.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

ExxonMobil and Chevron see profits sky-rocket as Americans struggle with record gas prices

ExxonMobil and Chevron have reported a massive leap in profits as Americans struggle with record high gas prices at the pump. Exxon reported second-quarter profits of $17.6 billion - close to double its first quarter. Profits were up 273 per cent on the same period of 2021.Chevron made $11.4bn - up 74 per cent from the first quarter of 2022, and 247 per cent on the same quarter last year.Shell also reported record profits of $11.5bn, more than doubling earnings from $5.5bn in April-June 2021. Profits were up from $9.1bn in the first quarter of 2022.“Earnings and cash flow...
TRAFFIC
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
15K+
Followers
82K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy