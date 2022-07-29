Chamber Singers attract record number of students

blog.utc.edu
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WATE
Build a Chattanooga experience for couples
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) — It is time to hit the road for a couples getaway like no other. With just a short drive from East Tennessee, Chattanooga is a lovers paradise you can easily. Start planning your lovers trip with the help of their Summer PLAYlist. The Chattanooga and...
WDEF
One significant change made at Moonshine Cruiz-In event: cars pushed in & out
DALTON (WDEF) – On Friday, we told you about an accident that happened at a car show and auction at the Dalton Convention Center, where a man was pinned underneath a car. Today, we went to see if any changes were made. There was one major one, and it...
chattanoogaradiotv.com
My date with a Hot Fudge Cake
As you know, I write about things that matter. Like the gradual disappearance of Shoney’s Big Boy restaurants. At one time, there were 1800 of them. Now, there are only 163, and none near me. Last December, I enjoyed one of the greatest days of my life. I had...
WDEF
Car plows into crowd at Dalton Car Show
DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – The Cruize In car show in Dalton is on hold tonight after a wreck this afternoon. A driver taking a vehicle to the front of the auction area lost control and crashed into a group of spectators. Seven people were injured, three taken to the...
East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank says for two years it mistakenly reported office manager as part-time employee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the 2019-2020 fiscal year, the East Tennessee Lions Eye Bank listed its office manager as part time on official Internal Revenue Service paperwork. Its Form 990 said Laura Gilleran worked 24 hours a week in that role with total compensation of $137,048. Executive Director Valerie...
WAFF
What’s under the sea in Tennessee?
CHATTANOOGA, Tn. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Do you now what’s under the sea in Tennessee?. The Tennessee Aquarium in Chattanooga is in the middle of a very busy summer with new exhibits and even some new fins!. Just in time for Shark Week, three endangered Short-tail Nurse Shark pups...
WATE
Back to School: Where to find free supplies in East TN
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Students in Knox County are returning to class Aug. 8 and county leaders are hosting a drive-thru event for free school supplies. There are other events happening around East Tennessee where students and families can pick up the things they need for Back to School.
bbbtv12.com
Two-Vehicle Crash in Kingston Sends One to a Local Hospital
A two-vehicle accident on Thursday sent one to the hospital and severely damaged both vehicles. According to Kingston PD Detective Keith Kile, a 2005 Toyota Tacoma, driven by 18-year-old Evan Williams of Kingston turned in front of a 2016 Ford F-150, driven by 52-year-old, David McCune, who was traveling North on Gallaher Road, in front of the Weigel’s. The impact from McCune’s truck caused Williams’s truck to land on its top. According to the report, Williams stated he didn’t see McCune before attempting the turn into Weigel’s parking lot. McCune said that the turn by Williams happened at the last minute, and he just couldn’t avoid hitting him. Williams was transported to a local hospital by his mother who had arrived on the scene. Both vehicles sustained severe damage and had to be towed from the scene. There is no information on the injuries of Williams.
chattanoogacw.com
Adams questions Wamp's character in email controversy over past stadium leadership
CHATTANOOOGA, Tenn. — With the election just days away, new controversy is brewing leading up to the Hamilton County mayor race between Weston Wamp and Matt Adams. Weston Wamp is on the defense over controversial emails released publicly Friday examining a period of about 4 and 1/2 years when Wamp was a minority owner of the team looking for further involvement.
WDEF
Howard High School football looking to bounce back after 0-10 season
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- Howard football had a tough season last year going 0-10. “We had some things that worked well. It was Murphy’s Law type deal and what could go wrong did,” said Coach Dedric Maffett. This is Maffett’s first full offseason since he wasn’t hired until...
wvlt.tv
Richy Kreme Donuts surprises customers with grand opening in Knoxville
President Joe Biden declared a federal disaster to direct relief money to more than a dozen Kentucky counties. A witness said he told people waiting in line to “not look down” on their way up. Woman found dead under Anakeesta chairlift, witness says she fell. Updated: 11 hours...
Flies led to failing health inspection for Knoxville Mexican restaurant
A Knoxville grill earned the lowest score in this week's edition of Food for Thought.
visitmysmokies.com
Baby Bobcats Spotted at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park — Watch the Video!
You never know what you’ll see when you explore the mountain top attractions in Gatlinburg! From black bears to birds, you’ll have the opportunity to see all kinds of Smoky Mountain wildlife roaming around. One animal you don’t see very often in the area, however, is a bobcat. Visitors to the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park were in for a special treat when they spotted not one, but two, baby bobcats on the hillside! Watch the video and learn more below:
WATE
East Tennesseans step up to help Kentucky flood victims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many communities in Eastern Kentucky are still facing the effects of the flooding that left houses being destroyed and the death toll over 20. As the destruction left some people with nowhere to go, some people from East Tennessee are doing what they can to help the flood victims in need.
Johnson City Press
Don Wells writes thanks reward fund, donors
ROGERSVILLE — Don Wells has written another letter from jail. This time, it was addressed to the reward fund donors. The letter was released on Wednesday afternoon.
Grundy County Herald
Big changes for local business
New branch management and other changes at the headquarters of Mountain Valley Bank. Mountain Valley Bank, a Dunlap, TN based financial institution, is restructuring their management in preparation of 2022-2023 growth plans.
How much rain? More than 6 inches of rain at McGhee Tyson in July
Rain has been falling on East Tennessee for most of the month. The Knoxville weather radar is tracking rain as it moves across the region.
Healthcare leaders and community members celebrate opening of new East Tennessee Behavioral Health hospital
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville has a new behavioral health hospital meant to help serve the community and make sure people have access to the help they may need for their mental health. On Thursday, community leaders and health care professionals gathered off Old Weisgarber Road to unveil the new...
Woman found dead at Tennessee theme park
GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Update 3:33 p.m. EDT July 29. Investigators with the Gatlinburg Police Department said in a news release that a woman found beneath a chairlift at Anakeesta had jumped to her death. Original report:. Officials are investigating after a woman was found dead beneath a chairlift at...
WDEF
Man found by a mowing crew today was involved in a wreck sometime this week
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – We’ve learned more about the death of a Georgia man last night in Walker County. His body wasn’t found until a G-DOT crew spotted it while mowing. They found his vehicle a few minutes later, 300 feet down Highway 2. The Georgia State...
