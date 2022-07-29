South Dakota Dairy Queen Sells Crazy Amount of Blizzards

kxrb.com
Related
Is This the Most Remote Spot in All of South Dakota?
South Dakota is home to some wide-open spaces. If you've ever driven east to west, north to south, or anywhere in between, you've likely driven across some of the most desolated parts of the state. But where is the most remote spot in all of South Dakota? As it turns out, someone has already figured that out, and not just for South Dakota, but they're working on every state in the country.
ktwb.com
South Dakota firefighters will be helping fight the Carter Canyon fire in Nebraska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota firefighters are heading to Nebraska. The Brookings Fire Department saysw Brush 2 and crew are on the way to help fight the 600 acre Carter Canyon fire burning in the Wildcat Hills. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said they are closing several areas in the panhandle so firefighters won’t be hindered by vehicle traffic. A C-130 tanker from Rapid City is heading to the fire, as well as Brush 3 and crew from Miller.
kotatv.com
South Dakota’s childcare crisis is on the verge of tipping the scale
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has boasted about its thriving economy since COVID-19 began. However, the pandemic has exposed cracks in the veneer. It’s a time when parents are battling childcare payments, rent, utilities, and food, just for their family to sustain themselves without drowning. Childcare providers are battling worker shortage and inflation while providing quality care on budgets that keep shrinking.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Dakota Diner Named One of the Top Diners in U.S.A.
There's nothing better than a wonderful mom-and-pop restaurant, and lucky for us, the Mount Rushmore State is chalked full of them. In fact, one diner, in particular, received the honor as one of the very best in the United States, according to the Food Network. The Food Network recently compiled...
KELOLAND TV
Most rural counties in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
KELOLAND TV
Brulé show brings thousands to Levitt at the Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls was full Saturday night for the return of the band Brulé in Sioux Falls. Nancy Halverson, executive director for Levitt at the Falls, says the summer’s lineup promises to bring in thousands more people. “So far this year...
kelo.com
Madison Dairy Queen owner given special recognition during Miracle Treat Day
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Miracle Treat Day brought special recognition to the Madison Dairy Queen. Owner DeLon Mork was named a recipient of the DQ Miracle Maker Award, which recognizes a Dairy Queen franchise for dedication to raising funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. DeLon was gifted a red DQ Miracle Maker Blazer, to signify him as an esteemed leader among the entire Dairy Queen system. He told those in attendance, the people of Madison and the surrounding communities are the ones who deserve the jacket.. adding he makes the noise and they make it happen.
IN THIS ARTICLE
farmforum.net
$1.4B in water, sewer projects could cause nightmares across South Dakota: Brad Johnson
South Dakota engineers, excavators, pipe layers, plumbers and construction managers are waking up in cold sweats trying to figure out how to accomplish all the work headed their direction. In two meetings in April and June, the South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources, in firehose fashion, approved nearly...
Sunday is the Last Day for Popular Southeast Minnesota Business
Hi, DQ family— Unfortunately, we have to share some disappointing news with you all. Starting Monday, August 1, CF DQ will be permanently closed, and a new business will be taking over. Thus, DQ’s last day ever in Cannon Falls will be Sunday, July 31. We are extremely...
KCRG.com
Five tickets in Iowa for huge Mega Millions drawing came close to jackpot
City council in Iowa City to discuss consideration of direct payments. A Johnson County woman who did not receive money when the county passed out American Rescue Plan funding is hoping she's not left behind. Golf fundraiser held for Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland Scholarship Foundation. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Invasive spotted lanternfly native to China discovered in Iowa for the first time
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive species native to China. The species was first discovered in the United States in 2014. Since then, they have invaded several northeastern and midwestern states. It typically sucks the nutrients from the plant it infects and can cause significant damage to crops and reduce yields.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
South Dakota completes update of Missing Persons website
An updated South Dakota Missing Persons Clearinghouse website is now operational, the South Dakota Attorney General's Office said Thursday.
Hometown Happenings: South Dakota’s Biggest Chislic Party
If you are looking to try the best chislic in South Dakota, all you have to do is spend a weekend in Freeman, specifically during the annual South Dakota Chislic Festival. Every week, KXRB radio features one event happening in the Sioux Empire as part of its Hometown Happenings series. This week, we're highlighting the upcoming South Dakota Chislic Festival in Freeman, South Dakota!
How Many South Dakota Fairs Will You Attend This Month? [LIST]
When you think of all the things you can do at a county or state fair it's like imagining you're walking into a candy store or toy store for the first time. There is so much to see, do, and eat!. Such a wide variety of entertainment. From your toddler...
Illegal Baby Names In North Dakota & America
Anything goes for the most part, but there are a few exceptions.
Have You Had the Best Fair Food In South Dakota and the Five State Area?
One of my dearest friends spends hours watching food preparation and recipe shows, with and without her cat at her side. Your first thought may be "that is weird!" But, not so fast!. She's not alone, in fact, she is one of over 58 million women who are watching the...
The Strong Links Between South Dakota Farm Folks And Town Folks
I grew up a farm boy but I've been a town kid for quite a few years now (In fact, a few more than quite a few). But truth be known, a part of me never left the farm. Oh, I'm not sayin' I could pick right up where I left off (technology has changed quite a bit of things as I understand). But those farm memories all those years ago bend real nice and warm.
wizmnews.com
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
more955.com
Governor Kristi Noem – 50 years of Title IX
Nostalgia can be bittersweet. Sometimes I miss playing high school basketball – working with teammates; hearing the crowd; the pride of seeing hustle pay off. I loved watching my kids play sports, and I also loved watching Bryon coach, but there’s nothing that’s quite like the thrill of competing yourself – of taking on the opponent and emerging victorious.
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM
Sioux Falls, SD
18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0