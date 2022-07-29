Hyrum man arrested for allegedly trying to run over two people – Cache Valley Daily

kvnutalk.com
Hyrum man sentenced to jail for abusing 2 month old baby girl – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 21-year-old Hyrum man will serve four months in jail for critically beating an 8-week-old baby girl a year ago. Nathen A. LeFevre was sentenced after telling the court he was sorry and asking for another chance. LeFevre appeared Monday morning in 1st District Court. He previously...
3 accused of selling fake gold at Layton Walmart parking lot
Three people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly attempting to sell fake gold outside of a Walmart parking lot in Layton
3 arrested for allegedly selling fake luxury items outside Layton Walmart
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Three people have been arrested after police said they were involved in selling fake luxury items in a Walmart parking lot. Officials said 20-year-old Nicolae-Denis Miclescu, 33-year-old Vasile Tiberiu Miclescu and 31-year-old Dunareanca Miclescu were arrested for their involvement. They said the suspects attempted to...
Bountiful family remembers father of five killed in crash
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4) – On Sunday, a Bountiful family was remembering Dave Barnett, a father of five, who was killed in a car crash last week. “Dave was a father — a fantastic father — and he was someone who loved to laugh and he laughed all the time,” said James Boley, Becky’s brother. Boley […]
Roy domestic violence incident turns into assault on cops
ROY, Utah, July 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Several officers responding to a report of a “family disturbance” at a Roy residence Saturday night found themselves in the thick of a domestic violence situation — and one of the involved parties wasn’t about to give up.
Father of five killed in fiery crash before 25th anniversary
A fiery and deadly crash in southern Utah took the life of a Bountiful father of five kids. The family said it’s a miracle the three daughters who were with him made it out alive. Dave Barnett, 51, was coming home from a family vacation in Moab last Wednesday...
Ogden neurosurgeon charged with allegedly groping unconscious patient
OGDEN, Utah, July 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A veteran neurosurgeon has been charged with allegedly groping a woman’s breasts during surgery while she was under anesthesia. Dr. Bryson Smith, 65, who has practiced in the Ogden area for more than 30 years, was booked Thursday into the...
Jury convicts Roy man of killing friend he argued with over money
OGDEN — A Roy man was convicted Tuesday of killing his friend over a money dispute and abandoning the body in a parking lot, where it went unnoticed for days. A jury found Daniel Lee Johnson, 49, guilty of murder, a first-degree felony; obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; abuse of a dead body and use of a firearm by a restricted person, third-degree felonies.
Bountiful man dies in rollover on I-70, leaving behind 5 kids
A Utah father of five children died in a rollover crash on I-70 on Wednesday, according to the Utah Highway Patrol.
Motorcyclist dies in Logan Canyon crash
A Colorado man died on Thursday after sustaining fatal injuries from a motorcycle crash in Logan Canyon. The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. near milepost 473. Sgt. Cameron Roden, the public information officer for the Utah Highway Patrol, said the 24-year-old motorcyclist was headed eastbound toward Bear Lake when he laid the bike down and hit the nearby cable barrier.
Utah woman's family looks for answers after autopsy results returned
Sophia Lower was last seen in her family’s home in Layton in February. They stopped hearing from the 22-year-old in the middle of March, and her body was found weeks later on April 8.
Additional murder charge filed against suspect in Utah 'purge' killings
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Prosecutors in Utah County have filed charges against a man who allegedly told authorities that he heard a voice in his head telling him to "purge the city" before killing two people earlier this month. Christian Taele, 28, of Springville was charged Wednesday with...
Utah surgeon accused of groping unconscious patient
A doctor was arrested this week for allegedly groping an unconscious patient during a surgery at an Ogden hospital in October of last year.
Utah neurosurgeon reportedly groped unconscious patient during surgery
Members of the team assisting in the operation state that the neurosurgeon performing the surgery, 65-year-old Dr. Bryson Smith, sexually assaulted the patient during this time.
Caught on camera: Car careens through Layton yard
LAYTON, Utah — A Layton family was pushing for greater safety measures at a neighboring intersection Friday after a car was caught by a doorbell camera careening through the front yard. Mckell Glass said she was home around 5 p.m. Thursday when she heard an awful sound outside her...
Knox Ramos Hernandez – Cache Valley Daily
November 24, 2020 — July 27, 2022 (age 1) Our beautiful baby, Knox Ramos Hernandez, returned to his Heavenly Father on July 27, 2022 following a short illness. Knox was born on November 24, 2020 in Ogden, Utah. He was the third child of Tony and Tiffany Hernandez. When he was born, he weighed under four pounds, but he was a little fighter.
New details released in Centerville home invasion turned arson
CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – New details have been released on the Centerville home invasion turned arson that occurred on July 21. A man entered the home Thursday at 329 E 1825 N in Centerville with a can of gasoline, police say. Centerville Police say the home was occupied by three elderly people, and that the […]
Police searching for runaway teens out of Farmington
FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for help after a group of teens ran away from their homes in Farmington. The Farmington Police Department are searching for Catherine Perez (15), Danica Bell (14), Ezra Bawden (15), and Brandon Kuhn (15), who were all reported as runaways on July 25.
68-year-old Utah woman dies, one injured after minivan crashes with semi in western Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — One person died and another person was injured after a minivan- and semi-involved crash on Friday, July 22 near Cokeville in western Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The person who died has been identified as Salt Lake City, Utah, resident Debra Sandack, 68, WHP...
UPDATE: Runaway teens out of Farmington found
UPDATED: 7/28/22 THURSDAY 9:22 p.m. FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Four teens who had been reported as runaways on July 25 have been found, police announced on Thursday. ORIGINAL STORY: Police searching for runaway teens out of Farmington FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – Police are asking the public for help after a group of teens ran away […]
