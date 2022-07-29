ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla County, OR

Umatilla County reports 2 new COVID-19 this week

 4 days ago
eugenedailynews.com

kptv.com

Oregon medical examiner investigating 10 deaths related to heat wave

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The total number of deaths being investigated as caused by heat in Oregon is at 10 as of Sunday afternoon, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office said. The medical examiner’s office said five of the deaths occurred in Multnomah County, two in Marion County, two...
OREGON STATE
EDNPub

Pendleton council to send psilocybin question to voters

PENDLETON — Pendleton City Council plans to let voters decide whether to permit psilocybin product manufacturers and service centers to operate within Pendleton’s limits. Psilocybin is the active ingredient in hallucinogenic mushrooms. “I think it is important to note that if the city council does nothing, psilocybin mushrooms...
PENDLETON, OR
County
Umatilla County, OR
City
Pendleton, OR
Umatilla County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Government
Local
Oregon Health
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Umatilla County, OR
Health
iheart.com

At Least 7 Deaths Suspected To Be Linked To Heat Wave

At least seven deaths are suspected to be linked to a heat wave in Oregon as temperatures rose past the triple digits, NBC News reports. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner is investigating whether the heat wave led to three reported deaths in Portland, according to a news release shared last Thursday (July 28).
PORTLAND, OR
#Covid#General Health
oregontoday.net

Fatal Crash, Wrong Way Driver Umatilla Co., August 1

On Friday July 29, 2022, at about 8:05 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 near milepost 216. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid Velasquez, age 55, from Kennewick, Washington, was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head on with a Ford Fiesta, operated by Kari Ann Lindeman, age 49, from La Grande. Lindeman was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel. Velasquez suffered serious injuries and was flown via life flight to St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla. The westbound lanes were closed for about six hours during the investigation. OSP was assisted by Umatilla Tribal Fire Department, Umatilla Tribal Police Department and ODOT.
LA GRANDE, OR
EDNPub

Fire burns through Umatilla home

UMATILLA — Firefighters Sunday night, July 31, in Umatilla, put down a blazing house fire. Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District responded to the fire at about 8 p.m. on Rio Senda Street, and at 8:42 p.m. the fire department called for help from other agencies.
UMATILLA, OR
EDNPub

East Oregonian wins 2022 General Excellence Award

PENDLETON — The East Oregonian returned to form in the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association’s annual Better Newspapers Contest, winning the General Excellence award for 2022. The EO won the award in 2020, then took third in 2021. Prior to 2021, the EO won first place in general excellence...
PENDLETON, OR
NEWStalk 870

Franklin County Beach Becoming Garbage Eyesore, Say Officials

It's a popular recreation area, but now officials say it's increasingly being overrun with garbage. Carbody Beach becoming an eyesore says Franklin County Sheriff. Sheriff Jim Raymond on Thursday, via the Franklin County Sheriff's Department Facebook and news release, is urging (and scolding!) area residents to quit using this popular beach as a dumping ground.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
point2homes.com

4915 Cleveland Lane, Pasco, Franklin County, WA, 99301

MLS# 263376 Welcome home to West Pasco!This 1840 sf rambler features single story living at it's best! Enter into the formal living room with vaulted ceilings and its' west facing front window that floods the space with natural sunlight! The split floor plan features 3 bedrooms and full bath on one side of the house, while the generously size primary bedroom and bath (with newly updated walk-in shower) is located on the opposite side. Between the two is the impressive kitchen/dining combo and family room. The kitchen features an oversized island (roomie enough to seat up to 6 people) stainless steel appliance package (including gas range), dual pantries, vaulted ceilings and adjacent laundry. The fully fenced corner lot is .26 acres and features a pergola, space for raised garden beds and additional parking on the sides of the house for a camper, boat, or toy trailer. Included with the home are the hot tub, outdoor seating furniture and fire pit./Renae Quigley/CELL: 509-460-1882/Keller Williams Columbia Basin//
PASCO, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Head-On Collision on Interstate 84 Kills 1, Seriously Injures Another

A head-on collision on Interstate 84 Friday night left one person dead and another seriously injured. The Oregon State Police responded just after 8 p.m. to a report of a two-vehicle collision on I-84 near milepost 216. A preliminary investigation revealed that a Dodge 3500 pickup operated by Gabriel Madrid...
LA GRANDE, OR
FOX 11 and 41

Battery causes fire at Washington Sate Penitentiary

WALLA WALLA, Wash. – A battery sitting on a wooden shelf in a Washington State Penitentiary pump house started a fire Thursday. That lithium ion battery caused an estimated $35,000 in damages according to the Walla Walla Fire Department. Walla Walla Fire Department determined the fire under control after...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Abandoned trailer starts fire off 395

NEAR MESA, Wash. - An abandoned trailer caught fire along the north lane of US 395 after 7 p.m. on July 29, which spread to a small vegetation fire around Blanton Road and E Russell Road. The fire is now under control following the quick response of multiple agencies and cooperative weather, according to Franklin County Fire District 1 Chief Eric Mauseth.
MESA, WA
