Petoskey, MI

Little Bay Live!

Presented by the Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra. Today features a duo with Hannah Harris, fiddle, & John Warstler, guitar.
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
2022 Traverse City Film Festival "The Return!"

July 26-31. This festival draws many film buffs anxious to see rare, indie films & documentaries that often don’t make it to the popular “mega-plexes.” This year the festival will screen over 40 movies at different venues in & around downtown TC. For a schedule & tickets, visit the web site.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Vespers Concert

"Basie! Bublé! Brass!" Count Basie, the blues, & music made popular by Michael Bublé, along with several brass quintet baubles.
BAY VIEW, MI
Eurasian Milfoil & Lake Leelanau

Performing Arts Center, Leland Public School, Leland. Head of the Lake Association, Brian Price & Annalise Povolo will discuss this invasive plant affecting Lake Leelanau, the danger it poses & what is being done about it. Details on website.
LAKE LEELANAU, MI

