Little Bay Live!
Presented by the Great Lakes Chamber Orchestra. Today features a duo with Hannah Harris, fiddle, & John Warstler, guitar.
2022 Traverse City Film Festival "The Return!"
July 26-31. This festival draws many film buffs anxious to see rare, indie films & documentaries that often don’t make it to the popular “mega-plexes.” This year the festival will screen over 40 movies at different venues in & around downtown TC. For a schedule & tickets, visit the web site.
Vespers Concert
"Basie! Bublé! Brass!" Count Basie, the blues, & music made popular by Michael Bublé, along with several brass quintet baubles.
Photography Display by Patricia McCleery
See Patricia’s photographs of Michigan carnivorous plants on display through July. 231-331-4318.
Eurasian Milfoil & Lake Leelanau
Performing Arts Center, Leland Public School, Leland. Head of the Lake Association, Brian Price & Annalise Povolo will discuss this invasive plant affecting Lake Leelanau, the danger it poses & what is being done about it. Details on website.
Four Seasons Celebrate East Jordan & Beyond
Featuring the paintings of Karen Kimmell, Lori Feldpausch, Steve Toonman, & Teresa McGill. Open every Thurs. through Mon. from 1-4pm, through Aug. 19.
