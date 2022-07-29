ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State Daily Headlines: Friday, July 29

By Scott Cole
247Sports
247Sports
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
247sports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Onward State

Karl Shindledecker Commits To Penn State Wrestling

Penn State’s national champions continue to get better. On Saturday, Penn State wrestling picked up another commitment in its Class of 2022, as Karl Shindledecker announced his intentions to compete as a Nittany Lion. Shindledecker comes to Happy Valley with an impressive resume. Through his four years at Chambersburg...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
State College, PA
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
State College, PA
College Sports
City
State College, PA
State College, PA
Football
WTAJ

Bald Eagle School District approves new superintendent

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Bald Eagle Area School District will have a new superintendent this school year. The Board of Directors approved Curtis Whitesel out of a field of 20 applicants for a 5-year contract in the role. Whitesel has nearly 25 years of experience in school administration including his current position as […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
State College

Mount Nittany Health Expands Primary Care with 8 New Providers

Mount Nittany Health is expanding its primary care services with the addition of eight new providers in Centre County, the State College-based health system announced on Friday. “Access to primary care providers is vital to positive long-term health outcomes,” Kathleen Rhine, president and CEO of Mount Nittany Health, said in...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sheetz reportedly plans big expansion across Western Pennsylvania

ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) - Good news for all you Sheetz fans out there: they're planning a massive expansion in western Pennsylvania. Sheetz plans to open as many as 30 new locations in the next three to five years. The move comes one month after Sheetz's cross-state rival Wawa announced expansion plans of its own. The exact locations have not yet been determined, but Sheetz will work with CBRE to source and negotiate sites. Sheetz operates more than 650 stores throughout multiple states and believes there's still from for growth in western Pennsylvania. 
ALTOONA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Clifford
uncoveringpa.com

Exploring the Amazing Tytoona Cave in Blair County, PA

Pennsylvania is home to hundreds of caves, but only a select few of these PA caverns are open for self-guided exploration. Of these, possibly the most unique is Tytoona Cave. Tytoona Cave is located in the Sinking Valley of Blair County, PA. It is a short distance east of I-99 in a rural area between the communities of Tyrone and Altoona (hence the name Tytoona).
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

UPDATE: Missing Centre County man found

UPDATE: According to Pennsylvania State Police, Alan Reed has been located. Below is the original story. CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing person. Alan Reed was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29 when leaving his house in Rush Township. He was […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Danville man gets swept by current, drowns in river

Muncy Creek Township, Pa. – A 39-year-old Danville man drowned in the Susquehanna River Saturday night, police say.State Police in Montoursville were notified by Lycoming County Emergency Services of a possible drowning victim just after 8 p.m.Witnesses said a white male had been floating in the river when he was subsequently taken by the current and began to struggle to swim. Witnesses tried to help the victim but were unable to reach him in time.More information will be released after next of kin is notified.
DANVILLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn State Football#American Football#The Nittany Nation#Centre Daily Times#Espn Com
WTAJ

Burglar makes off with guns, air conditioner in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after an unknown person(s) broke into a storage unit in Boggs Township. Between July 4 and 18, a storage unit along the 3700 block of Philipsburg Bigler Highway was broken into, according to police. Several guns, various tools, an air conditioner and a cooler […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

Man dies after jumping off cliff at Raystown Lake

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man died Saturday afternoon after jumping off a cliff near Weaver Falls, at Raystown Lake Saxton Volunteer Fire Company confirmed. Saxton Assistant Fire Chief Ronnie Jenkins confirmed the death of the out-of-state man, describing him to be about 35 years old. The cause of death is unknown at this […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Illegal gun transfer results in felony charge for Williamsport man

Williamsport, Pa. — Zander Keith Shearer told State Police during an interview he knowingly purchased a firearm for a person who was not supposed to be in possession of one. The 21-year-old Lock Haven resident said that on Dec. 13 of 2021, he purchased a Glock Model 45 from the National Range and Armory located on Washington Boulevard in Williamsport. Shearer said he purchased the firearm for Jennifer Esposito. Records...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Football
Newswatch 16

Woman dead after crash in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Lycoming County. Officials say Sharon Lowe of Muncy suffered a fatal medical episode while driving along Legion Road in Muncy Township just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Lowe died before her car went off the road and...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
247Sports

247Sports

42K+
Followers
355K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy