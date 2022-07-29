Penn State Daily Headlines: Friday, July 29

247sports.com
Ji’Ayir Brown outlines Penn State’s ‘biggest focus’ as preseason camp opens
INDIANAPOLIS — Ji'Ayir Brown knows how close Penn State was to having a different kind of season in 2021. After an undefeated start, the Nittany Lions stumbled down the stretch with six defeats in the final eight games of the season. A year that had the program eyeing its first College Football Playoff appearance ended in disappointment.
Karl Shindledecker Commits To Penn State Wrestling
Penn State’s national champions continue to get better. On Saturday, Penn State wrestling picked up another commitment in its Class of 2022, as Karl Shindledecker announced his intentions to compete as a Nittany Lion. Shindledecker comes to Happy Valley with an impressive resume. Through his four years at Chambersburg...
PODCAST: New Penn State AD makes impression; Big Ten Media Days recap
Ahead of Penn State's opening week of preseason football camp, head coach James Franklin and three senior players made the trip to Indianapolis this week for Big Ten Media Days, along with new athletic director Pat Kraft. Lions247 was also well represented at that event, with Mark Brennan and Daniel Gallen in attendance for coverage.
'24 OT Deontae Armstrong talks Penn State offer, camp performance
This 2024 offensive tackle from Ohio picked up an offer from Penn State after its final camp of the summer.
‘We need to think creatively.’ What could future housing, development look like in State College?
Officials say it’s a balancing game between shorter, less dense buildings, more affordable housing for non-student residents and buildings that are “of a high quality” and energy-efficient.
Bald Eagle School District approves new superintendent
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Bald Eagle Area School District will have a new superintendent this school year. The Board of Directors approved Curtis Whitesel out of a field of 20 applicants for a 5-year contract in the role. Whitesel has nearly 25 years of experience in school administration including his current position as […]
Mount Nittany Health Expands Primary Care with 8 New Providers
Mount Nittany Health is expanding its primary care services with the addition of eight new providers in Centre County, the State College-based health system announced on Friday. “Access to primary care providers is vital to positive long-term health outcomes,” Kathleen Rhine, president and CEO of Mount Nittany Health, said in...
Sheetz reportedly plans big expansion across Western Pennsylvania
ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) - Good news for all you Sheetz fans out there: they're planning a massive expansion in western Pennsylvania. Sheetz plans to open as many as 30 new locations in the next three to five years. The move comes one month after Sheetz's cross-state rival Wawa announced expansion plans of its own. The exact locations have not yet been determined, but Sheetz will work with CBRE to source and negotiate sites. Sheetz operates more than 650 stores throughout multiple states and believes there's still from for growth in western Pennsylvania.
uncoveringpa.com
Exploring the Amazing Tytoona Cave in Blair County, PA
Pennsylvania is home to hundreds of caves, but only a select few of these PA caverns are open for self-guided exploration. Of these, possibly the most unique is Tytoona Cave. Tytoona Cave is located in the Sinking Valley of Blair County, PA. It is a short distance east of I-99 in a rural area between the communities of Tyrone and Altoona (hence the name Tytoona).
Number of PA counties at high COVID community level jumps to 13. See latest CDC map
Centre County was upgraded from a low level to a medium.
UPDATE: Missing Centre County man found
UPDATE: According to Pennsylvania State Police, Alan Reed has been located. Below is the original story. CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are asking the public’s help in locating a missing person. Alan Reed was last seen around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, July 29 when leaving his house in Rush Township. He was […]
Danville man gets swept by current, drowns in river
Muncy Creek Township, Pa. – A 39-year-old Danville man drowned in the Susquehanna River Saturday night, police say.State Police in Montoursville were notified by Lycoming County Emergency Services of a possible drowning victim just after 8 p.m.Witnesses said a white male had been floating in the river when he was subsequently taken by the current and began to struggle to swim. Witnesses tried to help the victim but were unable to reach him in time.More information will be released after next of kin is notified.
Burglar makes off with guns, air conditioner in Clearfield
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are searching for answers after an unknown person(s) broke into a storage unit in Boggs Township. Between July 4 and 18, a storage unit along the 3700 block of Philipsburg Bigler Highway was broken into, according to police. Several guns, various tools, an air conditioner and a cooler […]
Man dies after jumping off cliff at Raystown Lake
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man died Saturday afternoon after jumping off a cliff near Weaver Falls, at Raystown Lake Saxton Volunteer Fire Company confirmed. Saxton Assistant Fire Chief Ronnie Jenkins confirmed the death of the out-of-state man, describing him to be about 35 years old. The cause of death is unknown at this […]
Illegal gun transfer results in felony charge for Williamsport man
Williamsport, Pa. — Zander Keith Shearer told State Police during an interview he knowingly purchased a firearm for a person who was not supposed to be in possession of one. The 21-year-old Lock Haven resident said that on Dec. 13 of 2021, he purchased a Glock Model 45 from the National Range and Armory located on Washington Boulevard in Williamsport. Shearer said he purchased the firearm for Jennifer Esposito. Records...
Serious Motorcycle Crash At I-81/I-83 Split Halts Traffic For Miles: PennDOT
A crash involving a motorcycle at the Interstate 81 and 83 split is causing miles of delays, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation. The crash happened along I-83 northbound at Exit: I-81 SOUTH / US 322 WEST - CARLISLE / LEWISTOWN { # 51A } just after 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, according to PennDOT.
Driver fatigue results in deadly crash in Centre County, police say
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A woman was killed early Saturday morning after losing control of her vehicle on I-80 in Marion Township. On July 30 around 3 a.m., 37-year-old Julie Volk was driving west on I-80 near mile marker 163.1 going 55 mph when she abruptly changed to the left lane before over-correcting back […]
WJAC TV
911: Multiple injuries reported following multi-vehicle crash on I-80 in Sandy Township
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County say multiple people were injured following a multi-vehicle crash along Interstate 80 in Sandy Township Thursday afternoon. 911 officials say the crash occurred just before 2 p.m., near the 97 westbound mile marker. Officials say the extent of the injuries...
WJAC TV
14-year-old killed in accidental shooting in Tyrone, police chief confirms
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Tyrone police say they responded to a fatal accidental shooting around 12:51 p.m. on Thursday. The shooting happened in the 300 block of W. 15th Street in Tyrone. The Tyrone Police Chief, Jessica Walk told 6 News a 14-year old male victim had a...
Woman dead after crash in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A woman is dead after a crash in Lycoming County. Officials say Sharon Lowe of Muncy suffered a fatal medical episode while driving along Legion Road in Muncy Township just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Lowe died before her car went off the road and...
