Why Custom App Development Solutions Are Becoming More Popular

How to Get the Best Out of Your Test Automation Process
With automation drastically changing the world, and test automation being its essential subset, it is important to work towards curbing the challenges faced by it and finding solutions that would facilitate in doing so from the very beginning. This blog will walk you through some of the most common challenges faced by the testers and we can help you to overcome those.
The Basics of The Firmware Development Process
Firmware development is a necessary process in creating a new device and an embedded system. All the features and functionality of a device depend on its firmware. Firmware lies between software and hardware parts and makes hardware perform required functions without involving users. There are three basic types of firmware, low-level, high-level and high-low-level firmware. The success of the firmware development is dependent on precise requirements, such as the need to define a set of necessary tests for verifying the firmware. Here are 5 basic tips for developing firmware from scratch.
Why Linux? A Linux OS Overview
Linux is a free and open-source operating system based on the Linux kernel. It was originally developed as early as 1991 by Linus Torvalds. Linux is one of the most popular operating systems in the world. It is used in many personal computers, servers, and embedded devices. Linux is known for its ease of installation, its wide range of features, and its ability to be customized to the user's needs. Linux, in most cases, is used in applications that require absolute stability, which most scientific experiments are, Linux is the obvious choice. Example: NASA and SpaceX ground stations use Linux. DNA-sequencing lab technicians also use Linux.
How to Build a Digital Community of 1,000 True Fans
You've probably heard about the concept of the 1,000 True Fans, but how can you combine Kevin Kelly's idea with the latest technology?. It seems like a lifetime ago in the tech world when Wired magazine founding editor Kevin Kelly wrote an article called "1,000 True Fans". The concept has been widely discussed and debated since then. If you are unfamiliar with the premise, it is simple: it only takes 1,000 super fans to make a living as an artist in the digital age.
Arshan Khanifar: How I Became a Self-taught Blockchain Engineer
Has always loved problem-solving. It’s what first led him to pursue electrical engineering for his career. But while attending the University of Waterloo in Ontario for computer science, Arshan discovered that software engineering was much more interesting and engaging. This revelation led him to work with several different companies performing various types of front end and back end software development, until he found his current passion: cryptocurrency.
Amazon IVS and LiveLike Enhance Live Stream Interactivity
Viewing content beyond the set-top box is the norm for modern consumers, and brands are capitalizing on live streaming to deliver entertainment, educate, advance e-commerce, connect colleagues, and more. These streaming experiences, however, are only getting more dynamic, with interactive elements that bring creators and audiences closer together. Technology provider LiveLike powers the creation of digital experiences that enable deeper audience engagement and retention, as well as new monetization opportunities. As part of the AWS Partner Network (APN), LiveLike solutions can now be easily layered with Amazon Interactive Video Service (Amazon IVS), providing customers with more options to build and interact with audiences via live video.
Using Provide and Inject in Vue
It's easy in Vue to provide/give props or properties to a child element. If we want to pass data from a parent component to a grandchild, an easier way of doing this is with **provide**/**inject**. This lets us **Provide** data at a parent level, and **inject* it at any level below that. For example, we give our child element `PopularList` the property `name` and set it to `Most Popular Posts`. We can also make this property reactive, so it stays up to date in the grandchild element.
How to Create a Converting Website for EdTech; An Analysis of 30 Landing Pages
I live and breathe EdTech, so I got interested in how big companies optimize their landing pages for conversion. A 0.5% change in a landing page conversion could result in tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars in income, depending on a company’s size. I’ve analyzed landing page...
Why The Metaverse Is Already Broken (And How To Fix It — Chapter Two)
Clearly dropping a cliffhanger works so now I’ll take a leaf out of the old, classic serials and do a quick recap but then alter a tiny detail that gives our hero a get-out clause to survive last week's seemingly impossible and precarious predicament and sets up the next episode.
10 Reasons Why Marketing Is Important for NFT & Crypto Project Founders
Suvrangsu Das is a Product Marketing Specialist at MediaX in South East Asia. He tells us how founders can effectively market their projects in the crypto space. Marketing is the life force for NFT and blockchain projects, he says. He says it is essential for Defi, GameFi, and other Web3 projects to partner with existing and reputable brands in their Web3 sector. Do not fall for the schemes of fake influencers/ fake brands positioning themselves as experts in the space.
How to Leverage Open Source GraphQL CDN/Edge Cache With Cloudflare, Fastly, and fly.io
We've recently announced that WunderGraph is now fully open source. Today, we'd like to explain how you can leverage our API Developer Framework to add Edge Caching to your GraphQL APIs without locking yourself into a specific vendor. Caching GraphQL on the Edge should be vendor-agnostic. Services like Akamai and...
Top 5 Banking Apps That Let You Manage Your Crypto
More and more traditional financial institutions are beginning to adopt blockchain technology and digital currencies as part of their standard services and broadening the scope of their offerings to incorporate these assets. In this section, we will examine what some of the top crypto-friendly banks have in store for their customers, as well as how this cutting-edge technology has transformed the way these financial institutions function. We highlighted traditional banks with decades of expertise as well as emerging fintech businesses with a whole different perspective on how finance should work.
The Right Way to Build React Native Modals
A guide on how to master React Native modal complex flows. Do you find using modals in React Native to be a bit of a pain? You're not alone! Trying to keep control of its open state and repeating the code everywhere you want to use it can be pretty tedious.
A Detailed Comparison of Monolithic and Microservices Architecture
Monolith vs Microservices Architecture: Pros and Cons. When the development team gets ready to create a new piece of software, they have code with a certain structure in mind. Functions and classes are neatly divided into files and packages, placed in folders. As a result, the output is a well-organized, logical collection of functions scattered through hundreds of text files. The code from one file can easily interact with the code from another file, without any limits.
Top 5 Tips for Securing Your GitOps Environments
GitOps is a software development method in which all aspects of a project, including application code, configuration files, and infrastructure, are stored in a Git repository. When a Git commit is pushed to source control, changes are triggered to update the cloud infrastructure or application. GitOps uses Git as a...
Top Penetration Testing Providers: What You Need to Know Before Opting for One
When it comes to protecting your business from cybercrime, you can never be too safe. That is why more and more businesses are relying on penetration testing to identify security problems in their networks. But, with so many penetration testing providers on the market, how do you know which one is appropriate for you? In this blog post, we will take a look at the best penetration testing companies and explain what you need to know before opting for one. We'll also discuss the importance of security testing and how often you should have it done.
What's with All the Runtimes for JavaScript?
Right now it is an exciting time for JavaScript. We just got a new shiny fast runtime Bun, with the last new kid Deno being released only 4 years ago, and we have edge computing/serverless runtimes like Cloudflare worker and Blueboat. With all these hypes for the JavaScript community, I could not help but ask, how come only JavaScript gets all these fancy new runtimes? Why don’t we hear these more often in other languages?
6 Tips to Climb the SERPs for Startups
Ranking on the first page of search engines is a dream come true for many businesses. The experience is nothing less than fascinating, but it requires a lot of effort to get there. Things are even more difficult if you're just getting started. Startups often compete with bigger or known...
Why You Need to Learn Multiple Programming Languages
I’ve been building Boot.dev as a side-project for the last couple of years, and have recently had many new students ask the same question:. “Why does your computer science curriculum require me to learn more than one programming language?”. It seems that a good number of students join the...
Understanding the Intricacies of Growth Marketing for Lean Startups
In the last ten years, “growth marketing” functions have sprung up inside Silicon Valley startups and yielded precious companies like Facebook, Pinterest, Uber, and others that have institutionalized their growth marketing approach. As our experience with growth marketing has matured, we’re in an excellent place to document the...
