Man Injured in Winona County Rollover Crash

Two-Vehicle Crash Near Zumbrota Results in Injuries
Zumbrota, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two people were injured following a two-vehicle crash at a Hwy. 52 intersection north of Zumbrota late Saturday morning. The State Patrol crash report indicates a pick-up truck driven by 46-year-old Patrick Davis of Randolph was in the center crossover of Hwy. 52, waiting to turn onto Goodhue County Rd. 7. A passenger car, driven by 74-year-old Linda Wieser of Rochester, was traveling north.
Motorcyclist Killed in Wabasha County
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - A motorcyclist was killed in an apparent crash in Wabasha County Wednesday morning. The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office said dispatch received a report of a motorcycle down in a field along with one person at the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 17 just north of Zumbro Falls around 7:00 a.m.
New Names Added to Rochester Area 100 mph Club
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Six more motorists were added to the Rochester Area 100 mph club in July. The citations below include motorists cited in Olmsted County Court for allegedly traveling 100 mph or faster, listed in descending order. 20-year-old John Roberts of Pine Island was cited for speeding and...
NWS Confirms 2 More Tornadoes in SE Minnesota & West Wisconsin
La Crosse, WI (KROC-AM News) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that three tornadoes were produced by the severe storms that pummeled southeastern Minnesota last weekend. Survey teams from the National Weather Service previously confirmed an EF0 tornado was responsible for damage to a barn, trees, and crops in...
Rochester Police Shoot and Kill Armed Robbery Suspect
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester Police officer shot and killed man armed with an ax early Saturday morning. A news release from the Rochester Police Department says officers responded to the report of a robbery at a business in the 2,000 block of Broadway Ave. South at 10:59 p.m. A white male reportedly entered the business with an ax, took cash and fled in a van.
ATV Crash in Houston County Kills Owatonna Area Woman
Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Owatonna area woman was killed in an ATV crash in Houston County while working for a tree service company. The Houston County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release first responders received a report of an ATV crash in southeast Houston County around 11:30 a.m. Friday. The driver of the ATV was identified as 33-year-old Kayla Wimer-Wood. She was pronounced dead at the scene and was the only occupant of the ATV at the time.
Minnesota Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Forrest Lake, MN (KROC-AM News)- A North Branch man was killed after crashing his motorcycle in an east Twin Cities Metro county Monday evening. The deadly crash happened on Interstate 35 north of Hwy. 97 in Forrest Lake around 5:30 p.m. The State Patrol crash report says 45-year-old Sky Oneil was traveling north in the center lane when he lost control of the motorcycle and entered the ditch on the right side where the motorcycle flipped before coming to rest.
Arrest Warrant Issued for 2021 Rochester Smash-and-Grab Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant for a St. Paul man in connection with a 2021 smash-and-grab burglary at a Rochester business. The warrant filed in Olmsted County Court Wednesday identifies 41-year-old Richard Holston was one of three people who smashed out the window...
Search Continues for Man Who Escaped Pursuit in NE Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities are continuing their search for a subject who was able to escape a pursuit in northeast Rochester Monday night. A statement from the Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper attempted to pull over a male motorist for an equipment violation in the area of East Circle Dr. and Silver Lake Rd. Northeast shortly before 10 p.m. The statement says the vehicle did not stop despite the trooper activating his emergency lights.
Murder Charge Dropped in Rochester Drug Overdose Death Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A murder charge filed against a St. Paul man for a drug overdose death in Rochester has been dismissed. A court filing by the Olmsted County Attorney's Office states the third-degree murder charge faced by 56-year-old Jimmie Lee Campbell was dropped because there is insufficient evidence to prove the case against him beyond a reasonable doubt. He was accused of supplying the drugs that resulted in the death of a man who was found at a family member's home in Rochester on the morning of April 29, 2021. An autopsy determined his death was caused by toxic levels of heroin and fentanyl.
Rochester Woman Faces Felony Charges For June 3rd Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman is now facing felony charges in connection with a traffic crash that occurred in early June. The Olmsted County Attorney's Office today filed a criminal complaint against 48-year-old Patricia Price, charging her with criminal vehicular operation, child endangerment, and DWI. She has been ordered to appear in court on the charges on August 25th.
Announcing: Where to Vote in Rochester and Olmsted County
Do you know where to vote Tuesday, August 9, 2022?. That day is a special election day for Minnesota's Congressional District 1 seat and Minnesota's primary election for candidates looking to compete in the general election on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Some polling places have changed in the City of...
Man Sentenced For Shooting Near Rochester Elementary School
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A current resident of Stillwater State Prison has added eight months to his prison term. 28-year-old Jervontia Allen has entered a guilty plea to a second-degree assault charge in Olmsted County Court and was sentenced to 44 months in prison for a shooting two years ago. The sentencing order states his prison time will be served concurrently with the three-year prison sentence he was given in September 2020 for illegal possession of a firearm.
Elton Hills Drive Bridge Finally Set To Reopen
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The construction on the Elton Hills Drive Bridge is nearing completion and the traveling public can expect to use the bridge soon. A news release from the City of Rochester said the bridge is expected to reopen to the traveling public the week of August 8th. The new bridge has two travel lanes in each direction and enhanced pedestrian facilities across the bridge, which include seven-foot wide raised sidewalks on both sides of the bridge.
The One Place in Rochester Gas Is Selling for Under $4 a Gallon Right Now
Gas prices have been through the roof for a while now, but there's at least one place in Rochester where the price has finally dropped below $4 a gallon!. Saying the price of gasoline is high right now is a bit redundant, seeing as it's been insanely expensive for several months already. But one gas station here in Minnesota's Med City is currently selling a gallon of unleaded gasoline for a price we haven't seen in months.
Rochester Man with Prior Drug Convictions Facing New Charges
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man with multiple felony drug convictions is facing new charges after a search of his home allegedly found methamphetamine, crack cocaine and other controlled substances. The criminal complaint against 59-year-old Dalen Hansen says the Rochester Police Department executed a search warrant as part of...
New Bishop Installed For Diocese of Winona-Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The new Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Winona-Rochester was officially installed during a ceremony in Rochester this morning. The ticketed event took place at the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in downtown Rochester as Bishop Robert E. Barron officially succeeded now retired Bishop John Quinn. Barron was appointed to the leadership position by Pope Francis last month.
Rochester Man Admits to Armed Assault at Apache Mall
Rochester, MN ((KROC-AM News) - The prospective jurors for a Rochester man's trial were sent home this morning after he entered into a plea agreement just before jury selection was scheduled to begin in the case. 23-year-old Tamarick Shaffer today entered a guilty plea to a second-degree assault charge through...
Employees In Rochester Love Animal Found by Hotel Indigo
Have you ever found something interesting while you were cleaning up your yard or gardens? Well, an adorable and very unexpected find happened by the Clean and Safe Ambassadors in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota. And when you see the photos below, you'll see why. #SoCute. Unexpected Find in Downtown Rochester, Minnesota...
Grandstand Lineup is a ‘Home Run’ at Steele County Fair
Two national recording artists. A cover band favorite. An afternoon of crashing cars together. Horse and rider acrobatics. A free tractor pull. Six big events. One per day during the Steele County Free Fair in Owatonna August 16 - 21, 2022. Tickets are available at www.scff.org. The price will bump up on August 1.
