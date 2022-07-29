W.P. Carey: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) on Friday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter.

The New York-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $254.4 million, or $1.31 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $127.7 million, or 66 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in New York, posted revenue of $344.4 million in the period.

W.P. Carey expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $5.22 to $5.30 per share.

