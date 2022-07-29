CBOE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) _ CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $184.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.74. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.67 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The holding company for the Chicago Board Options Exchange posted revenue of $985.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $424.1 million, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $422.6 million.

CBOE shares have fallen roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

