ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

CBOE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) _ CBOE Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE) on Friday reported a second-quarter loss of $184.5 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had a loss of $1.74. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.67 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.70 per share.

The holding company for the Chicago Board Options Exchange posted revenue of $985.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $424.1 million, topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $422.6 million.

CBOE shares have fallen roughly 4% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased nearly 8% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBOE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBOE

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock With 850% Upside, According to Cathie Wood

ARK Invest believes Roku stock could reach $605 a share by 2026. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Ad-supported video services will generate nearly $260 billion in revenue by 2025. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 93% That Could Soar, According to Wall Street

GoPro stock has fallen by 93% since 2014 as its business struggled to evolve. GoPro is changing the way it sells its cameras to keep a larger slice of the profits. The company has added new subscription-based revenue streams that are growing quickly. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

P.A.M. Transportation reports Q2 beat

P.A.M. Transportation Services reported second-quarter earnings per share of $1.30 after the market closed on Thursday. The result was 15 cents better than the consensus estimate and more than double the prior-year period. The Arkansas-based truckload carrier’s quarterly result excluded nearly $7 million in legal reserves and unrealized losses from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cboe#Zacks Investment Research#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Q2 Earnings Snapshot#Cboe Global Markets#Automated Insights
Motley Fool

What Recession? 5 Stocks Leading the Nasdaq to Its Best Month Since 2020

Apple and Amazon reported better-than-expected results despite ongoing supply chain issues and macroeconomic challenges. Many smaller tech stocks are rallying, including Five9, on solid earnings reports. Many renewable energy stocks are rising as the Senate looks poised to pass a sweeping bill that includes major funding to promote efforts to...
STOCKS
biztoc.com

S&P 500, Nasdaq register biggest monthly gains since 2020

U.S. stocks added to their recent rally on Friday after upbeat forecasts from Apple (AAPL.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O). Most S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with energy rising 4.5%, the most of any S&P sector. Dow up 1%, S&ampsP500 up 1.4%, Nasdaq up 1,9% in July. Apple Inc shares gained 3.3%...
STOCKS
Deadline

Charter Q2 Results Echo Comcast’s, Beating Wall Street Expectations But Showing Rare Loss Of Broadband Subscribers

Click here to read the full article. Charter Communications followed Comcast’s uneven financial report on Thursday with its own mixed batch of results, which featured an unusual decline in broadband subscribers but also key metrics above Wall Street expectations. Revenue increased 6% to $13.6 billion, edging Wall Street analysts’ consensus forecast of $13.4 billion. Earnings per share of $8.80 far outpaced the Street view of $6.89. Like other pay-TV operators, the company continues to shed residential video customers, dropping 240,000 in the quarter to settle below 14.9 million. But the internet trends stood out in the quarterly report, with the number of...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
tipranks.com

J.P. Morgan Thinks These 2 Tech Stocks Could More Than Double From Here

Warnings of a recession have been prevalent for a while now, and while J.P. Morgan’s global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic thinks one could well be on the way, he believes the market is already reflecting that possibility. “While recession odds are increasing,” Kolanovic said, “a mild recession appears already...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
The Associated Press

Stocks rally again, close out best month since Nov. 2020

Stocks racked up more gains Friday as Wall Street closed out its best month since November 2020, a welcome breather for investors after a punishing year for the market. The S&P 500 index, a benchmark for many stock funds, rose 1.4% and finished 9.1% higher for July. A rebound in technology stocks, big retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending helped power the index’s broad gains this month. The index is still down 13.3% for the year.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Roku Q2 Earnings

Roku ROKU reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Roku missed estimated earnings by 20.59%, reporting an EPS of $-0.82 versus an estimate of $-0.68. Revenue was up $119.29 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: L3Harris Technologies Q2 Earnings

L3Harris Technologies LHX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. L3Harris Technologies beat estimated earnings by 3.19%, reporting an EPS of $3.23 versus an estimate of $3.13. Revenue was down $533.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Orbital Energy Group OEG stock rose 8.1% to $0.69 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 146.0K, accounting for 9.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.1 million. HyreCar HYRE shares rose 5.01%...
STOCKS
freightwaves.com

Amazon shares soar after strong top-line results in Q2

Amazon.com Inc. shares soared in after-hours trading on Thursday as investors focused on a solid second-quarter revenue performance and positive third-quarter guidance, and not on a second-quarter net loss and a decline in operating income. Net sales increased 7% year over year to $121.2 billion in the second quarter, compared...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

This Week: Caterpillar earns, durable goods, jobs report

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. Wall Street expects another solid quarterly snapshot from Caterpillar. Analysts predict the maker of iconic yellow backhoes and bulldozers will report higher second-quarter profit and revenue than a year earlier. That would echo its results in the first quarter, when Caterpillar’s sales climbed on strong demand for construction equipment despite persistent supply chain challenges. Caterpillar serves up its latest results Tuesday.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Signs Of More Downside For Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc. VZ is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Friday morning. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Verizon Communications traded more than 3.4 times its average daily put volume on Thursday. The options market is implying a move of around 3.7% after the company reports earnings, significantly higher than the below 2% average over the past eight quarters, he added.
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

Director Edward Shapiro Just Bought 50,000 Shares of United (UAL) Stock

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) stock is in the spotlight following a $1.78 million insider purchase by director Edward Shapiro. This comes after the company reported its first quarterly profit since the onset of Covid-19. Still, revenue and earnings per share tallied in below consensus analyst estimates. Revenue came in at $12.11...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Recap: ArcelorMittal Q2 Earnings

ArcelorMittal MT reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 01:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. ArcelorMittal beat estimated earnings by 30.46%, reporting an EPS of $4.24 versus an estimate of $3.25. Revenue was up $2.80 billion from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Apple, Roku and more

Here are the stocks making notable moves after hours:. Amazon — Shares of Amazon surged 12% despite the tech giant reporting a loss of 20 cents per share for the second quarter. The company's revenue came in higher than expected, however, at $121.23 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting $119.09 billion. Sales for Amazon Web Services came in stronger than expected.
STOCKS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
488K+
Post
472M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy