Expert Tells Investors To Be Careful In The Cryptocurrency Rally, Why’s That?

dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
How bad is the crypto market crash? Take a look at Coinbase
Among those reeling from the billions of dollars lost in the cryptocurrency crash, no company has taken a greater beating than Coinbase. The nation's largest and first publicly traded crypto exchange, Coinbase has seen its stock price plunge 81% this year, and has recently announced plans to shed one-fifth of its staff.
dailyhodl.com
Analyst Who Called Bitcoin and Crypto Meltdown Says There Will Be ‘No Mercy’ for Traders Turning Euphoric
The strategist who predicted this year’s Bitcoin (BTC) collapse below $30,000 says the crypto market’s latest bounce will likely be short-lived. Pseudonymous crypto strategist Capo tells his 434,400 Twitter followers that the rally Bitcoin experienced by surging above $22,000 is unconvincing at a time when the US dollar index (DXY) is in the midst of a parabolic rally.
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin And Other Cryptos At Their COVID-19 Pandemic Lows, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The stock market has performed very well in the past couple of years, and virtually anything investors have touched has turned to gold. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY total return since its COVID-19 bottom on March 23, 2000 is 83.6%. However, as well as stocks have performed...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How Bitcoin Can Reach $10,000,000 per BTC, According to Crypto Researcher
The crypto world is abuzz after a chart predicting an astronomical Bitcoin (BTC) price made the rounds on social media. Documenting Bitcoin shared with their 799,700 Twitter followers a chart listing store-of-value assets, making the case that BTC could perhaps reach a price tag of $10 million. The crypto enthusiast...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whales Pile Into Dogecoin Competitor Shiba Inu As Holdings Explode by Over 500%
Ethereum (ETH) whales are aggressively increasing their holdings of a Dogecoin (DOGE) rival as the crypto market stages a modest recovery. According to transactions tracker WhaleStats, Ethereum whales have increased their holdings of Shiba Inu (SHIB) by slightly over 580% from $736,000 to over $5 million in under 24 hours, in the process moving the Dogecoin competitor from being their seventh-largest holding to the second-largest holding.
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
If You Had $10,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin, Ethereum Or Shiba Inu (SHIB)?
Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:. If you had $10,000 to invest,...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s What’s Next for Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and One Altcoin That Over Exploded 225%: Top Crypto Trader
A widely followed trader is exploring the near-term outlook of the two largest-crypto assets and one altcoin that has recently printed massive gains. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), the trader known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 180,600 Twitter followers that the flagship crypto asset could sustain its bullish momentum if it manages to overcome a key resistance level.
Crypto: Forget Bitcoin, Ethereum Is the Real Deal
Cryptocurrency investors have arguably just had one of the least chaotic weeks in several months now. Overall, prices have stabilized. The market as a whole is back above $1 trillion. Admittedly, we are still very far from the $3 trillion reached in November in the midst of crypto mania, but it is much better than the thresholds of $700 billion and $800 billion to which the market fell in June and early July.
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin Price Crumbles As SEC Investigates Coinbase Over Alleged Securities Listing
San Francisco-based crypto exchange Coinbase is on the hot seat with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The regulator is ascertaining whether Coinbase allowed Americans to trade unregistered securities on its platform. Coinbase Faces Probe From U.S. SEC. Coinbase’s legal troubles are mounting. According to a Tuesday Bloomberg report,...
CNBC
Nearly 75% of retailers plan to accept cryptocurrency payments within the next 2 years
From Starbucks to Lamborghinis, consumers are using cryptocurrency to pay for a variety of goods — and retailers are taking notice. Nearly 75% of retailers plan to accept either cryptocurrency or stablecoin payments within the next two years, according to a June survey conducted by Deloitte titled "Merchants getting ready for crypto."
biztoc.com
Should I Invest In Crypto?
I'm a long lane type of women, I typically check my stocks once or twice every year and invest in Index Funds such as S&P 500. I've never invested in Crypto before, I'm curious if I should invest in it now? Please take into account that I don't check eToro often.
Benzinga
A Look At Coinbase, Riot Stocks As Bitcoin And Ethereum Signal Indecision
Coinbase Global, Inc COIN and Riot Blockchain, Inc RIOT were trading down over 2% and 3%, respectively, on Monday in sympathy with Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, which were falling over 2% and 4%, respectively. The apex cryptos, when their charts are compared to each other, are showing indecision on...
biztoc.com
Bitcoin price eyes $24K July close as sentiment exits 'fear' zone
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD retaining $24,000 as resistance into July 30. A new job posting by America’s biggest ticketing company, Ticketmaster, reveals mainstream interest in exploring new revenue streams using nonfungible tokens . Over... Argentina’s economic restrictions have reached the sports industry, with the...
dailyhodl.com
Institutions Unloaded Over $5,400,000,000 in Bitcoin (BTC) After Massive Crypto Blow-Ups: Arcane Researcher
An analyst at digital assets analytics firm Arcane Research says that blue-chip investors sold-off billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) over the last few months amid the downturn across crypto markets. Arcane researcher Vetle Lunde says that large institutional players have unloaded a combined total of $5.4 billion in...
NEWSBTC
TA: Ethereum Consolidate Gains, Why This Support Is The Key
Ethereum extended its increase above the $1,720 level against the US Dollar. ETH is now consolidating above the key $1,670 support zone. Ethereum remained in a positive zone but struggled near the $1,785 resistance zone. The price is now trading above $1,650 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
