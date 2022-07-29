What Are The Best Paying Jobs in Tech in 2022?

hackernoon.com
How to Schedule and Run Recurring Cron Jobs in Node.JS
It's a common requirement in programming to have to set something up to run at certain intervals. For example, you might want to process a database every 30 minutes, or you might want to send an email once a week. The way we typically do this is with cron jobs. In Node.JS, we can also set up cron jobs to run at specific intervals. Let's look at how it works.
How to Get the Best Out of Your Test Automation Process
With automation drastically changing the world, and test automation being its essential subset, it is important to work towards curbing the challenges faced by it and finding solutions that would facilitate in doing so from the very beginning. This blog will walk you through some of the most common challenges faced by the testers and we can help you to overcome those.
Blockchain Creates New Career Opportunities
Blockchain, the technology behind cryptocurrencies, is creating a plethora of opportunities for job seekers. Both students and seasoned tech professionals have opportunities to carve a career in this consistently growing technology. For tech professionals who lost their job during this pandemic, the technology offers a respite from a large number of job vacancies around the world.
6 Tips to Climb the SERPs for Startups
Ranking on the first page of search engines is a dream come true for many businesses. The experience is nothing less than fascinating, but it requires a lot of effort to get there. Things are even more difficult if you're just getting started. Startups often compete with bigger or known...
Top Penetration Testing Providers: What You Need to Know Before Opting for One
When it comes to protecting your business from cybercrime, you can never be too safe. That is why more and more businesses are relying on penetration testing to identify security problems in their networks. But, with so many penetration testing providers on the market, how do you know which one is appropriate for you? In this blog post, we will take a look at the best penetration testing companies and explain what you need to know before opting for one. We'll also discuss the importance of security testing and how often you should have it done.
NFTs: Where do we Go From Here?
In this post, we discuss the NFT market conditions: what has happened, what is going on, and explain why the NFT space is still going as strong as ever, despite the recent drop in the market. It’s easy for those who live and breathe NFTs to forget they are a...
How Security Tokens Benefit Small Investors
Security tokens are set to change the face of the global investment industry especially by democratizing access to opportunities that were hitherto available to only accredited investors. The traditional investment market was not set up to enable small investors invest directly due to high investment entry threshold. Fractional ownership using...
How to Build a Digital Community of 1,000 True Fans
You've probably heard about the concept of the 1,000 True Fans, but how can you combine Kevin Kelly's idea with the latest technology?. It seems like a lifetime ago in the tech world when Wired magazine founding editor Kevin Kelly wrote an article called "1,000 True Fans". The concept has been widely discussed and debated since then. If you are unfamiliar with the premise, it is simple: it only takes 1,000 super fans to make a living as an artist in the digital age.
Here's How Your Favorite Tech Giants Did Financially This Quarter
-) Nonetheless, the race to win the Mega Millions jackpot is over, which means we can move on with our lives and resume our regularly scheduled content: the weekly Tech Company Brief! Tech giantsMicrosoft,. Apple,. and. were due to. this past week, and the multitude of stories around the web...
R.U.R. (Rossum's Universal Robots) by Karel Capek - Table of Links
R.U.R. (Rossum's Universal Robots), by Karel Capek is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. The table of Links for this book can be found here. Title: R.U.R. (Rossum's Universal Robots) Author: Karel Capek Release Date: March 22, 2019 [EBook #59112] Language: English. R.U.R. (Rossum's Universal Robots), by Karel...
Top 5 Banking Apps That Let You Manage Your Crypto
More and more traditional financial institutions are beginning to adopt blockchain technology and digital currencies as part of their standard services and broadening the scope of their offerings to incorporate these assets. In this section, we will examine what some of the top crypto-friendly banks have in store for their customers, as well as how this cutting-edge technology has transformed the way these financial institutions function. We highlighted traditional banks with decades of expertise as well as emerging fintech businesses with a whole different perspective on how finance should work.
Why Qualitative Research Is Vital for SaaS Copywriting
There are two main types of research: quantitative and qualitative. Quantitative research is more scientific and unbiased, but qualitative research is what makes or breaks your copy. Qualitative research helps uncover the factors influencing consumers in a specific market. The days of using punchy phrases and clever wordplay are long gone, as people don't like being sold anymore, says SaaS copywriter. The best tactics to do research are interview interviews, polls, interviews, surveys, and pop-up surveys.
The Basics of The Firmware Development Process
Firmware development is a necessary process in creating a new device and an embedded system. All the features and functionality of a device depend on its firmware. Firmware lies between software and hardware parts and makes hardware perform required functions without involving users. There are three basic types of firmware, low-level, high-level and high-low-level firmware. The success of the firmware development is dependent on precise requirements, such as the need to define a set of necessary tests for verifying the firmware. Here are 5 basic tips for developing firmware from scratch.
Technical Debt Isn't Technical at All; It's Not Even Debt
Co-authored with Dr. Paidi O’Raghallaigh and Dr. Stephen McCarthy at Cork University Business School as part of my Ph.D. studies, and originally published by Cutter Consortium’s Business Agility & Software Engineering Excellence practice on the 22nd of July 2021. Take a minute and write an answer to the...
Shrinking Choices, Shrinking Values - Property-based Testing (Part 5)
This is the fifth post in a series about property-based testing. This post describes "internal shrinking", a different implementation of shrinking that has some interesting advantages. Previous posts are:. What is Property-based Testing?. The complete code for this post can be found on GitHub - in particular example.py and internal_shrink.py.
Why The Metaverse Is Already Broken (And How To Fix It — Chapter Two)
Clearly dropping a cliffhanger works so now I’ll take a leaf out of the old, classic serials and do a quick recap but then alter a tiny detail that gives our hero a get-out clause to survive last week's seemingly impossible and precarious predicament and sets up the next episode.
The Risk and Reward of Yield Farming
In yield farming, a yearly percentage yield (APY) is used to measure returns on investments. Yield farming tends to have much higher returns due to a protocol's high need for liquidity. However, as you would expect, higher returns come with increased risk. Decentralized lending protocols enable cryptocurrency holders to access their holdings without selling their assets and facing taxes. Liquidity pools are an additional option for investors to earn interest on their crypto in the yield farming ecosystem. Investors can deposit crypto into decentralized exchanges to earn a percentage of the fees generated.
Using Provide and Inject in Vue
It's easy in Vue to provide/give props or properties to a child element. If we want to pass data from a parent component to a grandchild, an easier way of doing this is with **provide**/**inject**. This lets us **Provide** data at a parent level, and **inject* it at any level below that. For example, we give our child element `PopularList` the property `name` and set it to `Most Popular Posts`. We can also make this property reactive, so it stays up to date in the grandchild element.
True Decentralization is the Key to Cross-chain Bridge Security
Hailed by some as a crucial piece of infrastructure for our multi-chain future, cross-chain bridges are seeing their fair share of controversy. It all started with Ethereum’s own Vitalik Buterin warning about their potential for. . The fact that a range of major breaches of such protocols recently brought...
Top 5 Tips for Securing Your GitOps Environments
GitOps is a software development method in which all aspects of a project, including application code, configuration files, and infrastructure, are stored in a Git repository. When a Git commit is pushed to source control, changes are triggered to update the cloud infrastructure or application. GitOps uses Git as a...
