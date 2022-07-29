NFL Future Bets, Props: Travis Etienne, Jags, O/U 1,025.5 Total Yards

The 2022 NFL season is nearly upon us, which means one thing. It’s time to prepare for fantasy football. The Tennessee Titans are an intriguing team right now as there are several solid fantasy options within the offense. However, each of them does come with some sort of risk. For that reason, we’re going to […] The post Derrick Henry: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO