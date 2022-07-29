NFL Future Bets, Props: Travis Etienne, Jags, O/U 1,025.5 Total Yards

www.nbcsportsedge.com
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
New Dunkin’ is coming to MiddleburgJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Middleburg man gets jail sentence for using minor to produce sexually explicit imagesDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Clay County man pleads guilty to using child to produce sexually explicit videosDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Clay County man pleads guilty to receiving child sex abuse imagesDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Derrick Henry: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season
The 2022 NFL season is nearly upon us, which means one thing. It’s time to prepare for fantasy football. The Tennessee Titans are an intriguing team right now as there are several solid fantasy options within the offense. However, each of them does come with some sort of risk. For that reason, we’re going to […] The post Derrick Henry: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Video: Tua Tagovailoa hits Tyreek Hill for gorgeous 65-yard TD in training camp as fans go wild
A sight the Miami Dolphins hope to see often this season took place Saturday at training camp when Tua Tagovailoa connected with new wide receiver Tyreek Hill for a touchdown. While the touchdown means nothing regarding the upcoming 2022 NFL season, the completion will provide at least a temporary boost in the confidence of Tagovailoa, who enters the year with concerns surrounding his future with the franchise.
Colts OC Marcus Brady drops major hint on plans for Matt Ryan, Jonathan Taylor in 2022 season
Much attention for the Indianapolis Colts heading into the 2022 season has centered on just how offensive coordinator Marcus Brady will look to balance out the play calls for Matt Ryan and Jonathan Taylor. In the 2021 season, Taylor was the do-it-all offensive talent for the Colts, as he finished the year ranking at first […] The post Colts OC Marcus Brady drops major hint on plans for Matt Ryan, Jonathan Taylor in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Parris Campbell has ‘strong connection’ with Matt Ryan at Indianapolis Colts training camp
The Indianapolis Colts set high expectations for Parris Campbell when they landed him with the 59th overall pick in the
Jaguars Signing K Elliott Fry
Fry was among a group of kickers who tried out for Jacksonville today. Fry, 27, wound up going undrafted out of South Carolina back in 2017. Fry joined the Orlando Apollos of the now-defunct AAF in 2019 and converted all 14 field goals he attempted with a long of 44 yards.
Trevor Lawrence drops bold take on Jaguars teammate with sleeper breakout value in 2022 NFL season
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expecting big things from teammate and running back Travis Etienne. If fans are still worried about whether Etienne could handle the action in the NFL following a bye season in which he suffered a season-ending foot injury that wiped out his entire rookie campaign, then let Lawrence breathe in much-needed […] The post Trevor Lawrence drops bold take on Jaguars teammate with sleeper breakout value in 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL training camp updates 2022: Matthew Stafford builds chemistry with new receiver, DK Metcalf returns
It was the Tyreek Hill Show in Miami on Saturday. The Miami Dolphins receiver opened practice by addressing fans, welcoming them to 2022 NFL training camp before landing a flip on the field to get them hyped. Later in practice, he connected with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on a 65-yard strike...
AFC Notes: Dolphins, Mike Gesicki, Jets, Patriots
Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki would have preferred a long-term deal instead of the franchise tag this year. However, he took a different tack from some of the other players on the tag this offseason, signing the tender and reporting for business as usual. “It’s a business. The team will do...
