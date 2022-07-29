Fiery New South Texas Congresswoman Blasts Biden for Deepening Recession

sanangelolive.com
Related
Biden is solely responsible for sabotaging the US economy and energy sector: Levin
President Biden is solely responsible for "sabotaging" the U.S. economy and energy industry, "Life, Liberty & Levin" host Mark Levin said on his show Sunday, urging viewers to see past the White House's penchant for finger-pointing and assign blame where it is warranted. "Joe Biden and the Democrat Party are,...
Washington Examiner
Mexico’s president walks all over Biden, again
First, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador led a successful boycott of President Joe Biden’s Summit of the Americas. Then he lectured Biden, in the White House, for over half an hour, on Biden’s failed energy, immigration, and drug policies. Now Lopez Obrador is openly mocking Biden’s effort...
Former US Marine describes 'terrible' time in Russia prison as Biden admin negotiates releasing Griner, Whelan
Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who spent three years in a Russian prison, called on the Biden administration to do more to help free the dozens of other Americans currently detained abroad. Reed was arrested in 2019 for allegedly hitting a Russian police officer. He was found guilty in July...
Pelosi in peril: US government Boeing C-40C carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departs San Fran for Asia as China threatens 'unbearable consequences' if she makes stop in Taiwan
The Chinese state media threatened 'unbearable consequences' on Taiwan if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits the nation as her plane departed for Asia on Saturday. 'If Pelosi really visits Taiwan as planned, the Tsai Ing-wen authorities are accomplice[s],' Hu Xijin, a commentator with the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, wrote on Twitter, referencing the Taiwanese government.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A whopping 86% of Democratic lobbyists say they believe Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective'
A whopping 86 percent of Democratic lobbyists said they believed that President Joe Biden's rhetoric on inflation has been 'ineffective.'. Punchbowl News reported the results Tuesday of a survey they conducted with polling firm Locust Street Group in which the leading professionals of K Street lobbying firms were asked their views on current affairs.
Leading Democrats for 2024 if Joe Biden Does Not Run: Poll
Just 22 percent of Americans want Biden to run again in 2024, with 61 percent opposed, according to a Decision Desk HQ poll.
GOP hit with “alarming” fundraising collapse while Trump gobbles up cash amid Democrats’ donor surge
Even though Republicans are still widely projected to win back at least one chamber of Congress in this fall's midterm elections, the party's fundraising machinery has had an unexpected slowdown in recent weeks. The New York Times' Shane Goldmacher reports that the drop in online donations to the WinRed platform...
Family of American teacher sentenced to 14 years hard labor in Russia calls on Biden administration to formally negotiate for his release
The family of an American sentenced to 14 years at a hard labor camp in Russia fears that he has been given what amounts to a "a death sentence" and is calling on the Biden administration to designate him as wrongfully detained, which would trigger formal diplomatic efforts to secure his release.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Donald Trump Warns U.S. Economy Could Reach Levels of Great Depression
Trump suggested that President Joe Biden's policies could lead to an economic depression rivaling the Great Depression of 1929 to 1939.
Obama adviser tells New York Times that Democrats are likely doomed by inflation: 'Nothing can change'
A former Obama economic adviser suggested to The New York Times on Thursday that Americans' negative views on inflation are so deeply engrained that there is nothing Democrats can do to change them. Speaking with the newspaper, Jason Furman, who currently works as an economist at Harvard University, said that...
One Green Planet
Biden Blames Oil Refineries in Northeast For Giving Him and Others Cancer
In a speech about the climate crisis, Biden blamed oil refineries in the Northeast for giving him and others he grew up with cancer. Biden spoke in Somerset, Massachusetts, about how oil refineries in Pennsylvania would drift over to his hometown of Claymont, Delaware. “The first frost, you knew what...
U.S. Congressman Reacts To Brittney Griner Trade Offer
The United States is hoping to make a trade with Russia for Brittney Griner. Griner, the WNBA star, has been in Russian custody for several months. She was reportedly arrested at the airport for allegedly having hash oil in a vape pen in her backpack. While Griner is reportedly expected...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Texas families would receive hundreds with new stimulus proposal
Money in hundred dollar billsPhoto by Engin Akyurt (Unsplash) With prices continuing to rise, wouldn't a few hundred dollars more per month make a big difference to you? Here's some good news. In a new proposal, senators Mitt Romney, Richard Burr, and Steve Daines want to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. These senators recently announced the Family Security Act 2.0.
DeSantis: Biden is 'gaslighting' Americans about recession
(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden and mainstream media are “gaslighting” the American people about the recession, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says. After the Bureau of Economic Analysis on Thursday reported a second quarter of negative GDP growth, signaling the U.S. is in a recession, Biden denied the U.S. is in a recession and some mainstream media outlets began redefining what a recession is.
Biden thrashed for tweet bragging about gas price savings with average 'peson' typo: ‘Tells you a lot’
President Biden continued to brag about gas prices falling by a small amount on Twitter Monday morning, to the mockery of users. "For American families looking for a little more breathing room, these savings matter," Biden’s presidential account tweeted. The tweet also included a graphic informing followers that "At...
Slate
Biden Advisers Reportedly Flummoxed by the Unavoidable Fact of Human Mortality
The big “Beltway buzz” story right now is the possibility that other Democrats—regular, non-“leftist” ones with long-term ambitions—will challenge Joe Biden for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination. In recent days, the New York Times released poll results showing that a majority of Democrats...
Leading academic rejects job in Texas as it "would not be safe to live there."
"I was recently contacted by a headhunting firm recruiting for an academic position in Texas. I was honest in my response that I would not consider a position on Texas under the current state leadership, because it would not be safe for me or my family to live there." Dr. Elizabeth Jacobs.
4 Out of 10 Texans Don’t Make a Livable Wage Under Governor Abbott
Beto O’Rourke continues to meet locals as he travels to smaller towns in Texas as he runs against Governor Greg Abbott. He wants to go to places that the Governor has not visited recently or at all.
Buttigieg has edge over Biden in 2024 presidential contest: New Hampshire poll
Just one-ﬁfth of New Hampshire voters want President Joe Biden to seek another term in 2024, and his support within his own party has fallen sharply since last summer, according to a new poll. But likely Democratic primary voters in the key first-in-the-nation contest appear to show early signs of favoring an alternative to Biden: Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
Washington Examiner
Inflation could cost Biden and the Democrats greatly
There is a reason President Joe Biden has gone from describing inflation as “transitory” to listing it as his “top domestic priority.” The last time inflation, now running at a 41-year high, was this bad, rising consumer prices helped make the Democrat in the White House a one-term president. Republicans won the next three presidential elections.
Comments / 1