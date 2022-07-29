ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

Washington County ranked 5th in resident purchasing power in state

By Daily News Staff
Greater Milwaukee Today
 2 days ago
www.gmtoday.com

milwaukeeindependent.com

Nearly half of $32.4M of WHEDA grant for affordable multifamily housing projects to invest in Milwaukee

Governor Tony Evers and WHEDA’s Elmer Moore Jr. announced on July 18 that developers of affordable multifamily housing projects across Wisconsin would soon receive $32.4 million to help fill financing gaps caused by rising construction costs, interest rate increases, and supply chain delays. “Affordable housing is essential to the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington Examiner

New questions surround possible Wisconsin nursing home voting violations

(The Center Square) – There are new questions about the opportunity for voter fraud in Wisconsin. The Thomas More Society this week released its findings into people who are under “no vote” guardianship orders in the state. Those orders come from a judge after someone has been found “incapable of understanding the objective of the elective process,” according to state law.
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

26 Wisconsin counties now seeing high COVID-19 community levels

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High COVID-19 community levels dominated southwestern Wisconsin in the latest weekly update to the Department of Health Services map. The large swath of orange, which indicates high activity, comes as levels worsen across the state. More and more counties across Wisconsin registered high community levels in...
WISCONSIN STATE
Washington County, WI
Government
Greater Milwaukee Today

A ride to remember

WEST BEND — Washington County executive assistant/special projects coordinator and Marine Corps veteran Tarra Gundrum will be setting off on The Ride to Remember, a 950 mile-plus bike ride from West Bend to Pittsburgh, then on to Washington D.C., to raise money for the 9/11 Memorial, from Aug. 14 through Sept. 3.
KEWASKUM, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee COVID cases, positivity worsen for 6th consecutive week

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, July 29 reported that the COVID-19 case burden has positivity have both worsened for a sixth consecutive week. Both gating metrics have now been deemed "extreme" for 11 consecutive weeks. According to the health department, the city saw 243.8 new COVID-19 cases...
MILWAUKEE, WI
townandtourist.com

Top 40 Best Camping Spots in Wisconsin (Near the Dells & State Parks)

Wisconsin is a popular camping location due to its abundance of breathtaking natural attractions, including roaring waterfalls, limestone cliffs, and vibrant meadows. The Badger State has a wide variety of scenic parks and landscapes. Additionally, there are a lot of campgrounds close to or inside these parks where you can enjoy a nice vacation.
WISCONSIN STATE
seminoletribune.org

Hard Rock lays groundwork for Wisconsin casino-resort

Hard Rock International (HRI) has purchased 60-acres of land for $15 million in Kenosha, Wisconsin, to develop a casino-resort with the Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin. The Village of Bristol, which owned the land, approved the deal July 19. The land deal is an initial step in a renewed effort...
KENOSHA, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Wisconsin Birding Challenge 2022: Exploring every county in the state (Chapter 2)

Chapter 2: Birding, Banding, and the Beauty of Magic Hour on the Mighty Mississippi. In my last column, I mentioned my love of North America’s smallest bird of prey, the American Kestrel, during my time at Willow Creek Preserve in Sheboygan County. I decided to double down on my love for them by joining a kestrel banding field trip put on by the WI Natural Resources Foundation. My wife and I used the trip as an excuse to go on a quick three-day workcation, booking a place in Black River Falls and eyeing adventure on Wisconsin’s western frontier. Like all classic journeys to the west, the trip would hit us with challenges and surprise us with natural wonders.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Which state has more lakes: Minnesota or Wisconsin?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Since the tourism slogan was created in the 1920s, Minnesota has been known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes.However, Politifact Wisconsin recently pointed out the state's new tourism chief claimed the Badger State has 5,000 more than that.Secretary-Designee Sara Meaney waded into the long-time debate telling WTMJ radio, "Yeah, we win."So, it is true? Which state has more lakes? Good Question.According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Minnesota technically has 11,842 lakes. Those lakes are defined as bodies of water 10 acres or more.According to the Wisconsin DNR, Wisconsin has 15,074 "documented" lakes. Those are defined...
MINNESOTA STATE
WNCY

Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Wisconsin Farmers Markets

MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A salmonella outbreak is hitting parts of Wisconsin, including Green Bay, Fond du Lac and Neenah. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Friday that it is investigating cases of salmonella associated with shelled peas — loose peas that are no longer in their pod — sold at Wisconsin farmers markets.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin State Fair hidden gems

MILWAUKEE - If you've gone to the Wisconsin State Fair, you likely know the staples: Cream puffs, the Giant Slide, and the Wisconsin Products Pavilion. But what about some of the fair's hidden gems? Molly Snyder with OnMilwaukee.com shares some of those secret spots.
MILWAUKEE, WI
thefreshtoast.com

Wisconsin: GOP Governor Candidates Oppose Marijuana Legalization Despite Voter Wishes

Republican candidates Rebecca Kleefisch, Tim Michels, and Tim Ramthun are pledging to veto any bill that legalizes marijuana for any use. According to a poll released in March by the Marquette University Law School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, 61% of the respondents favored the legalization of cannabis. The survey found majority support among Republicans, with 51%, as well as independents (60%) and Democrats (75%). The survey represents “the first time we’ve seen a Republican majority in favor,” said Charles Franklin, director of Marquette University Law School Poll.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Democrats drop out: Wisconsin's Senate, governor races shaken up

MILWAUKEE - The race for U.S. Senate has been a hot topic in Wisconsin after three Democratic candidates dropped out this week over the course of five days. It could create a domino effect for voters ahead of the Aug. 9 primary – and even impact the Republican primary for Wisconsin governor.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

After conservative group reportedly requests absentee ballots for Vos, Racine mayor illegally, WEC approves mailers to confirm requests

MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Elections Commission Thursday night took steps to prevent further voter fraud in the wake of reported abuse of the state’s absentee ballot request system by a conservative group. The group H.O.T. Government illegally requested absentee ballots for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Racine...
RACINE, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin Mega Millions player overwhelmed by idea of cashing in billion-dollar ticket

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsinites are hoping that they choose the lucky numbers to cash in a $1 billion ticket after Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing. The jackpot is now at $1.28 billion Friday. The giant jackpot would be the second-largest prize in the game’s 20-year history and is the result of 29 consecutive drawings without anyone matching all of the game’s six numbers.
WISCONSIN STATE

Community Policy