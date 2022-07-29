Five Under the Radar Browns Players to Watch This Preseason

www.neosportsinsiders.com
Cleveland's Eastside Black Church Received New Carpet Compliments from Republican DonorsBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Great Butcher Shops in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights City Officials Honor Local Barber and Business Owner Pete Harwell with a Parkway Street SignBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
If You're Looking for a Great Slice of Pizza, You Should Check Out This Place in Middleburg Heights, OhioIsla ChiuMiddleburg Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Pies in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
AJ Green is Making a Name For Himself at Browns’ Training Camp
On day three of the Browns’ training camp, the Browns did 7-on-7 periods for the first time. There were a few good plays made, but the one that stood out the most was the AJ Green interception off of Jacoby Brissett. Green was covering the fullback Johnny Stanton, and...
Cloud over Browns' Deshaun Watson not visible as quarterback makes memories for young fans
BEREA — When Tanner Hall and Barrett Radel lined up with a group of kids after the Browns’ first open training camp practice Saturday, they had no idea what was in store. Minutes later, they were playing rock, paper, scissors with quarterback Deshaun Watson for one of his autographed cleats. ...
Browns Notes: David Njoku growing into expanded role and letting his play do his talking
Browns tight end David Njoku, fresh off a $54.75 million contract extension, is ready to grow into an expanded role plus other notes from Saturday at training camp.
Logo returns to Browns midfield, fan vote decides which one
The discussion around the Cleveland Browns logo and uniforms is always an interesting one. Technically, their helmet is their logo which has led many to say that the team doesn’t have a logo. To be fair, a picture or silhouette of Paul Brown would be awkward after he founded...
Deshaun Watson gets muted reaction at Browns' open practice
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson sprinted onto the field to a light round of cheers Saturday at the Cleveland Browns' first open practice of training camp. The noticeably muted reaction reflected the uncertainty surrounding Cleveland’s controversial new quarterback. Watson was the focal point as the Browns worked...
NFL・
Browns unlikely to re-sign C JC Tretter
The Browns released center J.C. Tretter in March, and he has lingered on the free agent market ever since, with no concrete reports of interest in his services. However, even if Cleveland was able to re-sign its five-year starter to a team-friendly pact, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com does not envision such a reunion.
3 sneaky MLB trade deadline targets for the Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians are on the verge of being a playoff contender in the American League. They are a game behind the Minnesota Twins in the American League Central division, and 1.5 games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL wild card standings. Those are deficits that this team can overcome during the remaining two months of the season.
Panthers Sign Former Patriots 2nd-Round Pick
The Carolina Panthers already have a few potential-packed players in their secondary, but that didn't stop them from signing another cornerback this Friday. Carolina has agreed to a deal with Duke Dawson. The terms of his contract are unknown at this time. Dawson, a former All-SEC player at Florida, was...
Browns Nation News And Notes (7/31/22)
It is Sunday, July 31, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have an off day after an exciting open practice where the fans got their first look at this new 2022 roster. Highlights of the open practice are the top story in the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.
Jadeveon Clowney Has Message For Ex-Teammate Baker Mayfield
The Cleveland Browns made their Week 1 matchup appointment viewing when sending Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers, their opening opponent. After re-signing for another season in Cleveland, Jadeveon Clowney will look to pressure his former teammate, assuming Carolina names Mayfield the starter over Sam Darnold. However, Clowney isn't thinking ahead to that encounter.
Browns linebacker JOK better than OK after rookie breakout
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — All NFL rookies make mistakes, some more than others. Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had his fair share last season. And, several turned into highlights. The Browns wouldn't object to seeing them again. “As long as you make them at 100 miles an hour, right?" Cleveland...
4 Places To Get Great Barbecue in the Cleveland Area
In the mood for barbecue that makes your mouth water?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses in Cleveland. If you're looking for a delicious slab of ribs, you can't go wrong with this joint. If you're not looking for a full slab, customers also love their rib sandwiches. Mt Pleasant also has a fantastic Polish Boy and great wings. If you have room for dessert, a slice of their cake is a must.
Should The Browns Have Interest In Cole Beasley?
In March, wide receiver Cole Beasley was cut by the Buffalo Bills. Since then, Beasley remains unsigned and one of the more notably names on the free agent market. There appears to be little traction for Beasley with training camp opening. The 33-year-old is coming off a strong year in...
Early Scouting Report: Youngstown State Penguins
Kentucky’s third opponent of the 2022 slate will hit a little close to home. For the first noon kickoff of the season, the Wildcats host FCS Youngstown State for the first-ever meeting between the two programs. Of course, head coach Mark Stoops hails from Youngstown, Ohio along with safeties...
