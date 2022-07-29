(Willmar MN-) Heritage Bank in Willmar has issued a statement regarding The Federal Reserve raising interest rates. The following is their statement:. Heritage Bank understands that there are mixed reactions to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in response to increased inflation. "In our opinion, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is taking action to help curb inflation. We hear concerns about the risk of triggering an economic downturn, but we need to put this all into perspective. Interest rates have been so low for so long that people have come to think they are normal. The cost to borrow money is rising from record low interest rates to something that is still very low from a historical perspective. That may temper demand for borrowing money and slow the economy to some degree." commented Ross Magnuson, Minnesota Market President. "On the flip side of the coin, we’re finally seeing bank deposit rates rising from the ashes. For many people living on their lifetime savings, that is welcome news. This week, we’ve already boosted rates on our Certificates of Deposits and will be doing the same on interest earning checking accounts. It feels good that we’re able to reward depositors with some higher interest rates on their savings."

WILLMAR, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO