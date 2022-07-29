www.willmarradio.com
Sports tournaments, corn feed and parades in Olivia Saturday
(Olivia MN-) Today is the big day for Olivia Corn Capital Days:. James H. Page Memorial 5K Run/Walk: 7am registration, 7:30 race begins, place Sunrise Park. 212 Baseball Tournament: Dirks Park 9am contact John Benson 320-522-3459. Volleyball Tournament: Dirks Park 9am contact Baylie Kubesh at 320-522-2936. Community Corn Feed: Green...
Leila Arndt
Leila E. Arndt, 86, of Willmar passed away peacefully Friday, July 29, 2022, surrounded by family at Copperleaf Senior Living in Willmar. Her funeral will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 2, at United Methodist Church in Willmar with burial at Fairview Cemetery in Willmar. Visitation will be from 4-6:00 pm, Monday, August 1, at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to her service at the church on Tuesday. www.hafh.org.
Barbara Roguske
Barbara Roguske, 79, of New London, died Friday, July 29th at her home. Her funeral will be 11:00 am, Thursday, August 4th at Living Hope in Willmar with interment in Oak Hill Cemetery in New London. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm, Wednesday, August 3rd at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar and continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday. www.hafh.org. A livestream link will be provided once it is established. A complete life story will be forthcoming.
Joan Barrett
Joan Pittman Barrett, 77, of Clara City, died Thursday, July 28th at her home. Her funeral service will be at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, August 2nd at Buffalo Lake Lutheran Church in rural DeGraff. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 pm, Monday at Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Clara City and continue one hour prior to her service. Burial will be at the church cemetery. www.hafh.org.
Walk For Danny Newville takes place Saturday in New London
(New London MN-) An event takes place in New London Saturday to remember a teen who disappeared 20-years-ago, and to maintain support for the investigation. 18-year-old Danny Newville attended a party at a friend's house in New London on August 1st 2002. After he left the party to walk to another friend's house, he was never seen again. New London native Joy Baker detailed Newville's disappearance on her blog "Joy the Curious" and says investigators got a late start...
Willmar Lakes Area Chamber members to hear county commissioner candidates Friday
(Willmar MN-) The Willmar Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce Public Policy Committee has scheduled two primary candidate forums with the purpose to help their members and the public become better informed on where the candidates stand on the issues important to the local businesses and the community. Each forum will take place at the Willmar Conference Center in Gallery 7 and will vary in length with lunch scheduled 11:30 am – 12:00 pm. All candidates have confirmed that they will participate.
Town and Country
(Kerkhoven MN-) The City of Kerkhoven will have its celebration. There are many events sch…
Special Weather Statement issued July 31 at 7:05AM CDT by NWS
..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Swift and northern Kandiyohi Counties through 730 AM CDT... At 704 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles southwest of Brooten, or 19 miles northwest of Willmar, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.
Heritage Bank issues statement regarding Fed interest rate hike
(Willmar MN-) Heritage Bank in Willmar has issued a statement regarding The Federal Reserve raising interest rates. The following is their statement:. Heritage Bank understands that there are mixed reactions to the Federal Reserve raising interest rates in response to increased inflation. "In our opinion, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is taking action to help curb inflation. We hear concerns about the risk of triggering an economic downturn, but we need to put this all into perspective. Interest rates have been so low for so long that people have come to think they are normal. The cost to borrow money is rising from record low interest rates to something that is still very low from a historical perspective. That may temper demand for borrowing money and slow the economy to some degree." commented Ross Magnuson, Minnesota Market President. "On the flip side of the coin, we’re finally seeing bank deposit rates rising from the ashes. For many people living on their lifetime savings, that is welcome news. This week, we’ve already boosted rates on our Certificates of Deposits and will be doing the same on interest earning checking accounts. It feels good that we’re able to reward depositors with some higher interest rates on their savings."
Man accused of murdering his father at the family cabin in Aitkin County
(Fleming Township, MN) -- A 24-year-old Buffalo man is accused of killing his father at a cabin in Aitkin County. Authorities say 62-year-old Daniel Bzdok (ZOK) accompanied his son to the cabin last Friday and hadn’t been heard from since Saturday. A second son became concerned, went to the cabin, and found the door padlocked. Aitkin County deputies conducted a perimeter search and spotted a man’s body through a cabin window. Daniel Bzdok had suffered a gunshot wound to the back of the head. His 24-year-old son was taken into custody pending charges. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released.
