Mudvayne’s Chad Gray Falls Off Stage While Performing ‘Not Falling’

NME
Watch Mudvayne singer fall off stage during ‘Not Falling’
Mudvayne‘s singer fell off stage while performing ‘Not Falling’ at a show in Georgia, US. The incident on Wednesday (July 27) was captured on camera and shows Chad Gray tumbling off the front of the stage at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta. Gray was heard still...
musictimes.com
Mudvayne Frontman Chad Gray Literally Falls During 'Not Falling' Performance [VIDEO]
How ironic! Mudvayne's frontman Chad Gray fell off the stage while performing Mudvayne's hit song, "Not Falling." Mudvayne recently took the centerstage of the Ameris bank Amphitheater in Alpharetta, Georgia, on Wednesday night. Everyone was having fun not until they witnessed Gray falling off the stage while singing "Not Falling."
Popculture
'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ice-T Joins Iconic Heavy Metal Band on New Song
Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T has joined iconic heavy metal band Megadeth on their new song, Night Stalkers. The track is the latest single off of Megadeth's upcoming sixteenth full-length studio album: The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead! Fans can check it out below. Notably, the song is part two of a narrative trilogy that will be featured on the new album, coming out Sept. 2nd.
Did the ‘Rock Me Tonite’ Video Really Destroy Billy Squier’s Career?
Billy Squier spent the early '80s on a hot streak, releasing two multi-platinum Top 5 albums (1981's Don't Say No and 1982's Emotions in Motion) in a two-year span. For a brief while, it looked like he'd end up being one of the biggest rock acts of the '80s — and then, in the summer of 1984, it all came crashing down when he released one of the worst videos ever made.
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi evoke vintage Black Sabbath on Ozzy's new single Degradation Rules
Ozzy Osbourne has released the second single from his forthcoming Patient Number 9 album, and fans will recognise the presence of an old friend on guitar
These 7 Stars Are Filming In Georgia This Summer & This Is Where You Could Spot Them
Atlanta is a hub for culture, fantastic bars and restaurants, and of course the buzzing film industry. Film and television productions like Stanger Things make a major impact on Georgia's economy, spending millions to work in the Peach State. We found 7 projects that are currently filming in Georgia, and...
GWAR Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates
GWAR have announced an additional leg of their Black Death Rager World Tour, which will take place throughout North America this fall. Light the Torch, Nekrogoblikon and Crobot are set to support the band throughout the trek. This newly-announced leg is set to kick off with a performance at the...
Guitar World Magazine
Zoltan Bathory: why James Hetfield is the perfect metal rhythm guitar player
“He plays exactly what he needs to play – not a note less, or a note more,” the Five Finger Death Punch guitarist explained. Last year, YouTube user MetalliGeek uploaded a video that featured Metallica frontman and electric guitar player James Hetfield's isolated guitar tracks from a choice selection of classic Metallica cuts such as Battery, Master of Puppets, Disposable Heroes, Welcome Home (Sanitarium), Blackened, One and Dyers Eve.
Watch Corey Taylor and son Griffin singing together onstage with Slipknot
Vended frontman Griffin Taylor joined his dad Corey to sing Custer with Slipknot at first date on current European tour
Metallica gives ‘Stranger Things’ star Joseph Quinn guitar at backstage jam session
CHICAGO — “Stranger Things” actor Joseph Quinn got to live a dream at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. Quinn, 29, whose Eddie Munson character played a blistering version of Metallica’s “Master of Puppets” in the season 4 finale of “Stranger Things,” got to meet the band backstage at the music festival, Rolling Stone reported.
NME
Listen to Marcus Mumford’s new solo single ‘Grace’
Marcus Mumford has shared a new song called ‘Grace’ – you can listen to it below. The track is the second taste of the Mumford & Sons frontman’s debut solo album ‘(Self-Titled)’, which is due for release on September 16 via Island (pre-order here).
Collider
'Stranger Things': Joseph Quinn Met Eddie Munson’s Heroes Metallica at Lollapalooza
Fans have seen Stranger Things Season 4’s Eddie Munson rocking onstage with his heroes, the metal legends Metallica, at Lollapalooza all over social media following the festival’s kick-off on July 28. The following day Netflix released footage of Joseph Quinn equipped with a backstage pass and meeting those very same legends, and honestly, it was hard to tell who was more starry-eyed.
AOL Corp
BLACKPINK Teases New Music in ‘Born Pink’ Announcement Trailer: Watch
Blinks, rejoice! BLACKPINK is teasing even more new music. The K-pop superstars took to social media on Sunday (July 31) to share a brief announcement trailer featuring a snippet from what appears to be a new song, along with a general timeframe of when to expect their next single, album and world tour.
Taylor Hawkins Featured on New Song, Artist Speaks on Working With the Late Foo Fighters Drummer
Taylor Hawkins is featured on a new track by King Princess titled “Let Us Die.” It’s the first posthumous release from the late Foo Fighters drummer. There are sure to be many more, including more music with the band. Check out the official music video below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N2ExbUZpoGc.
