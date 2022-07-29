FNB Expands Virginia and DC Metropolitan Area Presence

www.monitordaily.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington D.C. Mayor Asks For Help From National Guard Over Governor Abbott’s ActionTom HandyWashington, DC
2022 NFL Draft Review: Washington CommandersAdrian HolmanWashington, DC
Glossier Opens New Location In Washington D.C.Bryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
Popular cannabis dispensary opens a third store location in VirginiaKristen Walters
Update: How many migrants have been bused to Washington D.C. from the border by Texas Gov. Abbott since April?Pink PoliticTexas State
Related
Lucky Leaf brings expo to Virginia for first time
The Lucky Leaf Expo is currently underway at the Greater Richmond Convention Center despite recent issues with Virginia’s legislation.
Augusta Free Press
Doctors volunteer their time to provide telehealth, urgent care to Virginians
Doctors across the state are volunteering their time to provide free medical care to those in need anywhere in Virginia. The program was launched by Lackey Clinic, a free and charitable healthcare center serving the uninsured. “Our program is designed to provide easier access for people with immediate needs who...
NBC12
Richmond Ranks High: 12 Times RVA was Nationally Recognized
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here at NBC12, we love to celebrate all of the wonderful things that make Richmond such a great place to live. Turns out, we’re not the only ones who think so. Over the years, Richmond has consistently been recognized for excellence in a number of...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia peach inventory down, but good news: Deliciously sweet crop still expected
Peach season is here, and Virginia growers are reporting another delicious crop is available this summer, despite an unpredictable spring. A series of freezes hit several Virginia localities in mid- to late-April, causing damage to fruit crops that were in vulnerable growth stages. Robert Saunders, general manager of Saunders Brothers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
PHOTOS: Construction of new General Assembly Building in Richmond nears completion
Photos of the new Virginia General Assembly Building in Richmond have been released.
NBC12
Virginia’s sales tax free weekend is Aug. 5-7
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Each year in early August, and with the prices of essentials continuing to rise, Virginia’s sales tax holiday could not come any sooner. The sales tax holiday starts Friday, Aug. 5 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m. Below is a...
Virginia public schools win big after Mega Millions drawing
VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — While there might have been just one lucky winner of the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday, others benefitted from the drawing, and it is the public school systems across the Commonwealth of Virginia. Virginia Public Schools are also winning big from Friday’s drawing. A portion of the profits from the […]
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 21,350 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 68,694 PCR tests processed over the past week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
COVID-19 in Virginia: 7-day positivity rate climbs to 23.0%
In an effort to provide accurate, easy-to-read information on the COVID-19 pandemic, WTVR.com will update this post weekly with statistics from the Virginia Department of Health.
point2homes.com
5963 KEDRON STREET, Springfield, Fairfax County, VA, 22150
Seriously charming home not to be missed! Come and check out this lovely 3 level split on a huge, almost 1/2 acre lot. Enter in to find a completely updated and open living space with living room, kitchen and dining room. Living room with a gas fireplace and Tiffany track lighting. Arched openings and built-in shelves define the living and dining/kitchen space. Pretty bright white kitchen with stainless steel appliances to include a new Energy Star refrigerator and dishwasher, granite counter tops and porcelain backsplash. Continue your living and entertaining space on the huge, upgraded screened in porch with new flooring, screens and ceiling fan (2022). Moving upstairs you will find 3 roomy bedrooms and a drop-dead gorgeous, expanded and remodeled hall bath (2020) to include two sinks and vanities! Check out the details in the primary bedroom! On the lower level is the comfortable family room with built-in shelving! Elfa shelving in three closets and also in the family room and bedroom #3. Finally, you have to see the fully fenced rear yard. Filled with gardens and perennials, this is a gardener's dream! An amazing array of blooming perennials will delight throughout the year! Separate garden space includes raised cedar wood garden boxes. Hardscaping and retaining walls in the front yard. Plus a huge side yard too. So many updates to include refreshed paint, newer front, side and double french doors, newer windows (with a warranty) and R-49 attic insulation are just the beginning. All this tucked away in this Springfield community just steps from Lake Accotink Park.
WTOP
Virginia attorney general meets with nonprofits to discuss poverty, community needs
Virginia’s attorney general met with local nonprofit groups in Arlington, Virginia, on Friday for a roundtable listening session about addressing poverty and community needs. “Virginians helping other Virginians, from all backgrounds. The very, very best, they’re here,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “They’re helping people who are the victims...
CDC Map: Masks urged for 55 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 55 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Richmond woman, knocked out by COVID last year, still waiting for VEC benefits
“I spoke with a representative initially, and it seemed like it would be easy process,” said Kamara Horton, who works in a dental office.
Several Hampton Roads localities among list to receive first payments from $26 billion opioid settlement
According to a news release, this money is coming from the settlement with opioid distributors McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Cardinal Health.
WTOP
DC leaders celebrate new affordable homes in Northeast
Two affordable housing communities will deliver 179 new units to D.C. residents in Ward 7. Mayor Muriel Bowser was among the District leaders who cut the ribbon on the two “100% affordable housing communities” Providence Place and The Strand Residences in Northeast on Thursday, according to a news release.
virginiamercury.com
White supremacist propaganda incidents and more Va. headlines
• Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed onto a letter accusing the Biden administration of holding money for school meals hostage to leverage protections for LGBTQ+ students.—WRIC. • “Virginia had the second-highest number of incidents involving white supremacist propaganda in the nation last year. And it has steadily increased in the last few years.”—Virginian-Pilot.
SNAP Schedule: Virginia EBT Card Benefits for August 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia...
With $500k donation, Rudlin Torah Academy plans move into Henrico
While growing up in Henrico, Chuck Lessin always knew he wanted to give back to his community when he was older. Since starting a charity called the Jerusalem Connection with his wife Judy almost 40 years ago, Lessin fulfilled his childhood ambition to the tune of almost $14 million in donations by the charity. Most recently the Lessins made a $500,000 donation to the Richmond Hebrew Day School, also known as the Rudlin Torah Academy, in February.
mommypoppins.com
Fishing Lakes Near DC and More Kid-Friendly Places to Go Fishing
Fishing is a fun way for families to spend time together outdoors, and there is no shortage of kid-friendly fishing lakes near DC. There are also plenty of other places to go fishing near DC along the Potomac and Anacostia rivers, in parks, and more. There are so many fishing spots, in fact, that it was tough narrowing this list down to the ones you'll see below.
Virginia Business
‘Just when I thought I was out’
Virginia Business’ 2022 Virginia CFO of the Year award winners represent large and small businesses and large and small nonprofits. Hossein Sadid, CFO and deputy director for finance and administration. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond. After a couple of failed attempts, Hossein Sadid finally retired at the end...
Comments / 0