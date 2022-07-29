ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

FNB Expands Virginia and DC Metropolitan Area Presence

monitordaily.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.monitordaily.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Richmond Ranks High: 12 Times RVA was Nationally Recognized

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here at NBC12, we love to celebrate all of the wonderful things that make Richmond such a great place to live. Turns out, we’re not the only ones who think so. Over the years, Richmond has consistently been recognized for excellence in a number of...
RICHMOND, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
City
Washington, VA
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Reston, VA
City
Newport News, VA
State
Washington State
City
Richmond, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Business
City
Washington, DC
State
Virginia State
Washington, DC
Business
City
Norfolk, VA
NBC12

Virginia’s sales tax free weekend is Aug. 5-7

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Each year in early August, and with the prices of essentials continuing to rise, Virginia’s sales tax holiday could not come any sooner. The sales tax holiday starts Friday, Aug. 5 at 12:01 a.m. and ends Sunday, Aug. 7 at 11:59 p.m. Below is a...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRIC - ABC 8News

Virginia public schools win big after Mega Millions drawing

VIRGINIA (DC News Now) — While there might have been just one lucky winner of the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday, others benefitted from the drawing, and it is the public school systems across the Commonwealth of Virginia. Virginia Public Schools are also winning big from Friday’s drawing. A portion of the profits from the […]
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fnb#Commercial Banking#Retail Banking#Hampton Roads#Business Opportunities#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#F N B#Estore#First National Bank
point2homes.com

5963 KEDRON STREET, Springfield, Fairfax County, VA, 22150

Seriously charming home not to be missed! Come and check out this lovely 3 level split on a huge, almost 1/2 acre lot. Enter in to find a completely updated and open living space with living room, kitchen and dining room. Living room with a gas fireplace and Tiffany track lighting. Arched openings and built-in shelves define the living and dining/kitchen space. Pretty bright white kitchen with stainless steel appliances to include a new Energy Star refrigerator and dishwasher, granite counter tops and porcelain backsplash. Continue your living and entertaining space on the huge, upgraded screened in porch with new flooring, screens and ceiling fan (2022). Moving upstairs you will find 3 roomy bedrooms and a drop-dead gorgeous, expanded and remodeled hall bath (2020) to include two sinks and vanities! Check out the details in the primary bedroom! On the lower level is the comfortable family room with built-in shelving! Elfa shelving in three closets and also in the family room and bedroom #3. Finally, you have to see the fully fenced rear yard. Filled with gardens and perennials, this is a gardener's dream! An amazing array of blooming perennials will delight throughout the year! Separate garden space includes raised cedar wood garden boxes. Hardscaping and retaining walls in the front yard. Plus a huge side yard too. So many updates to include refreshed paint, newer front, side and double french doors, newer windows (with a warranty) and R-49 attic insulation are just the beginning. All this tucked away in this Springfield community just steps from Lake Accotink Park.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
WTOP

DC leaders celebrate new affordable homes in Northeast

Two affordable housing communities will deliver 179 new units to D.C. residents in Ward 7. Mayor Muriel Bowser was among the District leaders who cut the ribbon on the two “100% affordable housing communities” Providence Place and The Strand Residences in Northeast on Thursday, according to a news release.
WASHINGTON, DC
virginiamercury.com

White supremacist propaganda incidents and more Va. headlines

• Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed onto a letter accusing the Biden administration of holding money for school meals hostage to leverage protections for LGBTQ+ students.—WRIC. • “Virginia had the second-highest number of incidents involving white supremacist propaganda in the nation last year. And it has steadily increased in the last few years.”—Virginian-Pilot.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

With $500k donation, Rudlin Torah Academy plans move into Henrico

While growing up in Henrico, Chuck Lessin always knew he wanted to give back to his community when he was older. Since starting a charity called the Jerusalem Connection with his wife Judy almost 40 years ago, Lessin fulfilled his childhood ambition to the tune of almost $14 million in donations by the charity. Most recently the Lessins made a $500,000 donation to the Richmond Hebrew Day School, also known as the Rudlin Torah Academy, in February.
RICHMOND, VA
mommypoppins.com

Fishing Lakes Near DC and More Kid-Friendly Places to Go Fishing

Fishing is a fun way for families to spend time together outdoors, and there is no shortage of kid-friendly fishing lakes near DC. There are also plenty of other places to go fishing near DC along the Potomac and Anacostia rivers, in parks, and more. There are so many fishing spots, in fact, that it was tough narrowing this list down to the ones you'll see below.
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Business

‘Just when I thought I was out’

Virginia Business’ 2022 Virginia CFO of the Year award winners represent large and small businesses and large and small nonprofits. Hossein Sadid, CFO and deputy director for finance and administration. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, Richmond. After a couple of failed attempts, Hossein Sadid finally retired at the end...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy