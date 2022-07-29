ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

South Dakota Dairy Queen Sells Crazy Amount of Blizzards

By Christine Manika
Mix 97-3
Mix 97-3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
973kkrc.com

Comments / 0

Related
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Is This the Most Remote Spot in All of South Dakota?

South Dakota is home to some wide-open spaces. If you've ever driven east to west, north to south, or anywhere in between, you've likely driven across some of the most desolated parts of the state. But where is the most remote spot in all of South Dakota? As it turns out, someone has already figured that out, and not just for South Dakota, but they're working on every state in the country.
POLITICS
ktwb.com

South Dakota firefighters will be helping fight the Carter Canyon fire in Nebraska

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota firefighters are heading to Nebraska. The Brookings Fire Department saysw Brush 2 and crew are on the way to help fight the 600 acre Carter Canyon fire burning in the Wildcat Hills. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said they are closing several areas in the panhandle so firefighters won’t be hindered by vehicle traffic. A C-130 tanker from Rapid City is heading to the fire, as well as Brush 3 and crew from Miller.
kotatv.com

South Dakota’s childcare crisis is on the verge of tipping the scale

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has boasted about its thriving economy since COVID-19 began. However, the pandemic has exposed cracks in the veneer. It’s a time when parents are battling childcare payments, rent, utilities, and food, just for their family to sustain themselves without drowning. Childcare providers are battling worker shortage and inflation while providing quality care on budgets that keep shrinking.
RAPID CITY, SD
amazingmadison.com

Dairy Queen executive visits Madison for Miracle Treat Day

Miracle Treat Day brings people in from near and far to the Madison Dairy Queen. That includes Andy Sheridan, Director of Operations of the American Dairy Queen Corporation. Sheridan spent Thursday in South Dakota visiting some of their franchisees, including the Madison DQ. He said that Dairy Queen has a strong partnership with Children’s Miracle Network.
MADISON, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, SD
Government
City
Madison, SD
State
South Dakota State
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

South Dakota Diner Named One of the Top Diners in U.S.A.

There's nothing better than a wonderful mom-and-pop restaurant, and lucky for us, the Mount Rushmore State is chalked full of them. In fact, one diner, in particular, received the honor as one of the very best in the United States, according to the Food Network. The Food Network recently compiled...
KELOLAND TV

Most rural counties in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
POLITICS
kelo.com

Madison Dairy Queen owner given special recognition during Miracle Treat Day

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Miracle Treat Day brought special recognition to the Madison Dairy Queen. Owner DeLon Mork was named a recipient of the DQ Miracle Maker Award, which recognizes a Dairy Queen franchise for dedication to raising funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. DeLon was gifted a red DQ Miracle Maker Blazer, to signify him as an esteemed leader among the entire Dairy Queen system. He told those in attendance, the people of Madison and the surrounding communities are the ones who deserve the jacket.. adding he makes the noise and they make it happen.
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Brulé show brings thousands to Levitt at the Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls was full Saturday night for the return of the band Brulé in Sioux Falls. Nancy Halverson, executive director for Levitt at the Falls, says the summer’s lineup promises to bring in thousands more people. “So far this year...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Dakotan#Blizzards#Cancer#Food Drink#The Sanford Children
KELOLAND TV

Gas prices lowering in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People across the country and here in KELOLAND are starting to get some relief at the pump. Gas prices have been going down slowly — right now the national average is $4.26. That’s 15 cents cheaper than last week. According to AAA,...
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
sdpb.org

Harvey Dunn painting sets record price at auction

A painting by South Dakota-born artist Harvey Dunn has sold for $393,250 at auction, which is a new world-record price for a Dunn piece. The Coeur d'Alene Art Auction in Idaho obtained "The Homesteaders" (1942) from a private family collection. Mike Overby is one of the auction partners and said while he knew it would sell for a high price, he didn't expect the painting to go for that much.
Mix 97-3

The Strong Links Between South Dakota Farm Folks And Town Folks

I grew up a farm boy but I've been a town kid for quite a few years now (In fact, a few more than quite a few). But truth be known, a part of me never left the farm. Oh, I'm not sayin' I could pick right up where I left off (technology has changed quite a bit of things as I understand). But those farm memories all those years ago bend real nice and warm.
AGRICULTURE
Mix 97-3

VIDEO: You Have Never Seen Wall Lake Like This Before

Wall Lake near Sioux Falls is a popular spot in the summer for boating and lounging on the beach. It's 25 acres of summertime fun for just about everyone including the people who have homes along the lake. Wall Lake features the area's only swimming beach. Keep in mind there...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
more955.com

Governor Kristi Noem – 50 years of Title IX

Nostalgia can be bittersweet. Sometimes I miss playing high school basketball – working with teammates; hearing the crowd; the pride of seeing hustle pay off. I loved watching my kids play sports, and I also loved watching Bryon coach, but there’s nothing that’s quite like the thrill of competing yourself – of taking on the opponent and emerging victorious.
EDUCATION
Mix 97-3

Are 4th of July Fireworks Grounded Forever at Mount Rushmore?

The possibility of South Dakota lighting the fuse on any future fireworks displays at Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills is looking as if it will be grounded for the foreseeable future. This news comes on the heels of a federal court ruling that sided with the National Park Service...
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Updates on weekend shootings; Staying safe while boating

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, July 31. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. We’re learning new information about a pair of weekend shootings, and a police pursuit, in Sioux Falls. First-responders rescued a...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls, SD
1K+
Followers
8K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97-3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy