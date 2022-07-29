South Dakota Dairy Queen Sells Crazy Amount of Blizzards

973kkrc.com
Is This the Most Remote Spot in All of South Dakota?
South Dakota is home to some wide-open spaces. If you've ever driven east to west, north to south, or anywhere in between, you've likely driven across some of the most desolated parts of the state. But where is the most remote spot in all of South Dakota? As it turns out, someone has already figured that out, and not just for South Dakota, but they're working on every state in the country.
ktwb.com
South Dakota firefighters will be helping fight the Carter Canyon fire in Nebraska
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — South Dakota firefighters are heading to Nebraska. The Brookings Fire Department saysw Brush 2 and crew are on the way to help fight the 600 acre Carter Canyon fire burning in the Wildcat Hills. Nebraska Game and Parks Commission said they are closing several areas in the panhandle so firefighters won’t be hindered by vehicle traffic. A C-130 tanker from Rapid City is heading to the fire, as well as Brush 3 and crew from Miller.
kotatv.com
South Dakota’s childcare crisis is on the verge of tipping the scale
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota has boasted about its thriving economy since COVID-19 began. However, the pandemic has exposed cracks in the veneer. It’s a time when parents are battling childcare payments, rent, utilities, and food, just for their family to sustain themselves without drowning. Childcare providers are battling worker shortage and inflation while providing quality care on budgets that keep shrinking.
amazingmadison.com
Dairy Queen executive visits Madison for Miracle Treat Day
Miracle Treat Day brings people in from near and far to the Madison Dairy Queen. That includes Andy Sheridan, Director of Operations of the American Dairy Queen Corporation. Sheridan spent Thursday in South Dakota visiting some of their franchisees, including the Madison DQ. He said that Dairy Queen has a strong partnership with Children’s Miracle Network.
South Dakota Diner Named One of the Top Diners in U.S.A.
There's nothing better than a wonderful mom-and-pop restaurant, and lucky for us, the Mount Rushmore State is chalked full of them. In fact, one diner, in particular, received the honor as one of the very best in the United States, according to the Food Network. The Food Network recently compiled...
KELOLAND TV
Most rural counties in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STACKER) — A surprising number of U.S. counties have 100% rural land-702, in fact. Stacker compiled a list of the most rural counties in South Dakota using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the percent of land area that is rural, as of the 2010 Census, with ties broken by residents per square mile, according to 2020 5-year population estimates.
kelo.com
Madison Dairy Queen owner given special recognition during Miracle Treat Day
MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — Miracle Treat Day brought special recognition to the Madison Dairy Queen. Owner DeLon Mork was named a recipient of the DQ Miracle Maker Award, which recognizes a Dairy Queen franchise for dedication to raising funds for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. DeLon was gifted a red DQ Miracle Maker Blazer, to signify him as an esteemed leader among the entire Dairy Queen system. He told those in attendance, the people of Madison and the surrounding communities are the ones who deserve the jacket.. adding he makes the noise and they make it happen.
KELOLAND TV
Brulé show brings thousands to Levitt at the Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Levitt at the Falls was full Saturday night for the return of the band Brulé in Sioux Falls. Nancy Halverson, executive director for Levitt at the Falls, says the summer’s lineup promises to bring in thousands more people. “So far this year...
farmforum.net
$1.4B in water, sewer projects could cause nightmares across South Dakota: Brad Johnson
South Dakota engineers, excavators, pipe layers, plumbers and construction managers are waking up in cold sweats trying to figure out how to accomplish all the work headed their direction. In two meetings in April and June, the South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources, in firehose fashion, approved nearly...
KELOLAND TV
Gas prices lowering in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People across the country and here in KELOLAND are starting to get some relief at the pump. Gas prices have been going down slowly — right now the national average is $4.26. That’s 15 cents cheaper than last week. According to AAA,...
South Dakota completes update of Missing Persons website
An updated South Dakota Missing Persons Clearinghouse website is now operational, the South Dakota Attorney General's Office said Thursday.
Have You Had the Best Fair Food In South Dakota and the Five State Area?
One of my dearest friends spends hours watching food preparation and recipe shows, with and without her cat at her side. Your first thought may be "that is weird!" But, not so fast!. She's not alone, in fact, she is one of over 58 million women who are watching the...
sdpb.org
Harvey Dunn painting sets record price at auction
A painting by South Dakota-born artist Harvey Dunn has sold for $393,250 at auction, which is a new world-record price for a Dunn piece. The Coeur d'Alene Art Auction in Idaho obtained "The Homesteaders" (1942) from a private family collection. Mike Overby is one of the auction partners and said while he knew it would sell for a high price, he didn't expect the painting to go for that much.
The Strong Links Between South Dakota Farm Folks And Town Folks
I grew up a farm boy but I've been a town kid for quite a few years now (In fact, a few more than quite a few). But truth be known, a part of me never left the farm. Oh, I'm not sayin' I could pick right up where I left off (technology has changed quite a bit of things as I understand). But those farm memories all those years ago bend real nice and warm.
VIDEO: You Have Never Seen Wall Lake Like This Before
Wall Lake near Sioux Falls is a popular spot in the summer for boating and lounging on the beach. It's 25 acres of summertime fun for just about everyone including the people who have homes along the lake. Wall Lake features the area's only swimming beach. Keep in mind there...
more955.com
Governor Kristi Noem – 50 years of Title IX
Nostalgia can be bittersweet. Sometimes I miss playing high school basketball – working with teammates; hearing the crowd; the pride of seeing hustle pay off. I loved watching my kids play sports, and I also loved watching Bryon coach, but there’s nothing that’s quite like the thrill of competing yourself – of taking on the opponent and emerging victorious.
Are 4th of July Fireworks Grounded Forever at Mount Rushmore?
The possibility of South Dakota lighting the fuse on any future fireworks displays at Mount Rushmore in the Black Hills is looking as if it will be grounded for the foreseeable future. This news comes on the heels of a federal court ruling that sided with the National Park Service...
Rapid City Post 22 claims Class ‘A’ State Championship
Rapid City Post 22 picked up two wins on Sunday, including a 5-1 win over Sioux Falls East to claim the 2022 Class 'A' Legion Baseball State Championship.
KELOLAND TV
Updates on weekend shootings; Staying safe while boating
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, July 31. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. We’re learning new information about a pair of weekend shootings, and a police pursuit, in Sioux Falls. First-responders rescued a...
Ever Wanted to Sleep in Jail? Minnesota Airbnb Gives You the Chance
There are some pretty strange places that you can stay when you rent with VRBO or Airbnb. This particular one that I found might be one of the weirdest, and it's here in Minnesota. This is an old 1800s jailhouse. And it actually has bars on one of the bedrooms....
Mix 97-3
