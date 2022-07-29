ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Video Appears to Show Motley Crue Using Backing Track for Drums

By Joe DiVita
Rock 108
Rock 108
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
keyj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
guitar.com

Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”

Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
MUSIC
Popculture

Motley Crue's Vince Neil 'Looks Healthy' and 'Sounds Good' According to Metal Singer Following On-Stage Injury

Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil got a good review from Disturbed frontman David Dairman, who believes the 91-year-old rocker is "sounding good" and "looking healthy" based on recent videos he has seen. Neil, Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx, and Mick Mars are now on their Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. Although the tour has gone well, Neil broke four ribs after taking a fall during a performance with his own band last year.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Entertainment
Outsider.com

New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery

New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ice-T Joins Iconic Heavy Metal Band on New Song

Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T has joined iconic heavy metal band Megadeth on their new song, Night Stalkers. The track is the latest single off of Megadeth's upcoming sixteenth full-length studio album: The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead! Fans can check it out below. Notably, the song is part two of a narrative trilogy that will be featured on the new album, coming out Sept. 2nd.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Neil
Person
Tommy Lee
Louder

Metallica’s Kill ’Em All: the stories behind every song

Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett give us a track-by-track rundown of the album that built thrash. Aside from Led Zeppelin I and Black Sabbath’s Black Sabbath, no rock or metal debut album has had as much impact as Metallica’s Kill ’Em All. It wasn’t just the record that launched the band’s career – it was the album that changed metal.
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

Stephen Pearcy Reveals He Almost Started Band With Motley Crue Members

As it turned out, the '80s were pretty great for Motley Crue and Ratt, but Stephen Pearcy reveals there was a moment in the early '80s where both acts could have had a different trajectory if a proposed band pairing had worked out. Pearcy reveals that a foursome of himself, Robbin Crosby, Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee had gotten so far as rehearsing together, but ultimately continued with their respective bands and decided not to pursue their collective.
MUSIC
Popculture

Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour

Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drums#Backing Track#Drum Kit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
hypebeast.com

'Stranger Things' Star Joseph Quinn Meets Metallica, Jams "Master of Puppets"

Joseph Quinn, who portrayed the fan favorite Stranger Things character Eddie Munson, met up with Metallica and jammed with them during a rehearsal for their headlining show at Lollapalooza. In a video shared by Netflix, the band and the actor hung out backstage where James Hetfield confirmed that he’s been...
MUSIC
Rock 108

Rock 108

Abilene, TX
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

Rock 108 KEYJ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features, information and features for Abilene, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://keyj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy