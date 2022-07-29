Video Appears to Show Motley Crue Using Backing Track for Drums

keyj.com
musictimes.com
Motley Crue CAUGHT Using Backing Track for Drums Following Tommy Lee’s Injury?
Tommy Lee recovered from his rib injury months ago but fan-shot footage caught Motley Crue using baking track of the drums during one of their recent shows. According to Loudwire, the rock band performed in Kansas City on July 19 and one fan captured the moment when the drummer missed a few beats while playing "Looks That Kill."
guitar.com
Ex-Black Sabbath Drummer recalls being warned about “crazy” Ozzy Osbourne before he joined the band: “Ozzy’s crazy, but he’s a lot of fun”
Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
Ozzy Osbourne and Tony Iommi evoke vintage Black Sabbath on Ozzy's new single Degradation Rules
Ozzy Osbourne has released the second single from his forthcoming Patient Number 9 album, and fans will recognise the presence of an old friend on guitar
Popculture
Motley Crue's Vince Neil 'Looks Healthy' and 'Sounds Good' According to Metal Singer Following On-Stage Injury
Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil got a good review from Disturbed frontman David Dairman, who believes the 91-year-old rocker is "sounding good" and "looking healthy" based on recent videos he has seen. Neil, Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx, and Mick Mars are now on their Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Poison, and Joan Jett & The Blackhearts. Although the tour has gone well, Neil broke four ribs after taking a fall during a performance with his own band last year.
ZZ Top: Life after Dusty Hill - only in the new issue of Classic Rock, out now
Also in this issue: Kate Bush, Dave Mustaine, Prince, Guns N' Roses, The Gaslight Anthem, Marshall Tucker Band, Chuck Leavell, H.e.a.t, Siouxsie & The Banshees, Fantastic Negrito and more. For Classic Rock 304's main event we catch up with the inestimable Billy Gibbons to talk about what the future holds...
New Ozzy Osbourne Photos Emerge With Daughter Kelly After Major Surgery
New photos of Ozzy Osbourne emerge after a major spinal surgery the legendary singer had in June. The entire family was spotted leaving Jack Osbourne’s home after a family gathering. Ozzy Osbourne needed a black and gold cane for assistance. He’s dressed in all black and his hair is graying a bit. He recently revealed that he has suffered from Parkinson’s disease for most of his life. The unrelated surgery was just over a month ago. It looks like he is on the path to recovery.
Ringo Starr Revealed What Actually Divided The Beatles: 5 Interesting Facts About the Drummer
After officially becoming a member of The Beatles in 1962, Ringo Starr cemented his status as one of the most famous drummers of all time. Beatlemania swept across the globe and had such a strong hold on the music industry until the band split in 1970. He continued on with his own incredibly successful music career in the decades that followed.
Popculture
'Law & Order: SVU' Star Ice-T Joins Iconic Heavy Metal Band on New Song
Law & Order: SVU star Ice-T has joined iconic heavy metal band Megadeth on their new song, Night Stalkers. The track is the latest single off of Megadeth's upcoming sixteenth full-length studio album: The Sick, the Dying... and the Dead! Fans can check it out below. Notably, the song is part two of a narrative trilogy that will be featured on the new album, coming out Sept. 2nd.
Rob Halford says Judas Priest “were dancing with death” in the early 80s
“How we got through, I don’t know,” says Rob Halford of the near-fatal sessions for 1982’s Screaming For Vengeance album
Metallica’s Kill ’Em All: the stories behind every song
Metallica’s Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett give us a track-by-track rundown of the album that built thrash. Aside from Led Zeppelin I and Black Sabbath’s Black Sabbath, no rock or metal debut album has had as much impact as Metallica’s Kill ’Em All. It wasn’t just the record that launched the band’s career – it was the album that changed metal.
Stephen Pearcy Reveals He Almost Started Band With Motley Crue Members
As it turned out, the '80s were pretty great for Motley Crue and Ratt, but Stephen Pearcy reveals there was a moment in the early '80s where both acts could have had a different trajectory if a proposed band pairing had worked out. Pearcy reveals that a foursome of himself, Robbin Crosby, Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee had gotten so far as rehearsing together, but ultimately continued with their respective bands and decided not to pursue their collective.
Popculture
Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour
Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
Watch Corey Taylor and son Griffin singing together onstage with Slipknot
Vended frontman Griffin Taylor joined his dad Corey to sing Custer with Slipknot at first date on current European tour
This is what Kate Bush’s Running Up The Hill would sound like as a Metallica song… with Matt Heafy on guitar
YouTuber Anthony Vincent and Trivium’s Matt Heafy team up to deliver the last the word on Stranger Things with the ultimate Kate Bush/Metallica mash-up
Prison, poison and murder: the crazed story of Zakk Wylde's first show with Ozzy
In 1987, the 19-year-old Zakk Wylde was hired to replace Jake E Lee in Ozzy Osbourne's band... and his first show was in London's most infamous prison
NME
Tom Morello praises 10-year-old guitarist: “Some of the best guitar playing I’ve witnessed”
Has praised the guitar playing of a 10-year-old boy called Ludovick Tshiswaka after watching him play. The Rage Against The Machine guitarist took to Twitter to praise the youngster, who is a Brazilian-Congolese musician and producer whose cover videos on Instagram and YouTube help to showcase his skills. Morello said...
hypebeast.com
'Stranger Things' Star Joseph Quinn Meets Metallica, Jams "Master of Puppets"
Joseph Quinn, who portrayed the fan favorite Stranger Things character Eddie Munson, met up with Metallica and jammed with them during a rehearsal for their headlining show at Lollapalooza. In a video shared by Netflix, the band and the actor hung out backstage where James Hetfield confirmed that he’s been...
