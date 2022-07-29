www.investorsobserver.com
Related
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Soar When the Next Bull Market Starts
Amazon is a long-term winner, but the stock is down on luck as of late. AMD soared in the past decade and could be a top chip stock winner again in the 2020s. Sea's e-commerce expansion has run into some trouble, but it's refocusing on its best opportunities and has tons of potential.
The 4 Best Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy
The Nasdaq 100 surged after the Fed announced a 75 basis-point rate hike for the second straight month and hinted at pausing the policy tightening depending on economic data. This,...
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Big-Tech Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
Microsoft stock has declined by 18% so far this year amid the broader tech sell-off. The intelligent cloud segment continues to lead the company forward with stellar growth. Microsoft stock should continue to outperform the Nasdaq 100 index in the long run, thanks to its upcoming opportunities. You’re reading a...
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Soar 25% to 100%, According to Wall Street
Enterprise Products Partners has performed better than most stocks this year but could move much higher. Analysts think that Medical Properties Trust's shares could jump 36% within the next 12 months. The average price target for Innovative Industrial Properties is double its current share price. You’re reading a free article...
Inc.com
A Customer Found a Short Note With Their McDonald's Delivery. It's a Master Class in Marketing
You might have seen the story of a customer who recently received a surprising note with their McDonald's delivery circulating on LinkedIn. The post shows a picture of the classic McDonald's brown paper bag and a note. It's not what one would usually expect to receive alongside a Big Mac and fries, but neither is what the note said:
U.S. Stocks Near Session Highs, July Marks Best Month For Markets of 2022
U.S. stocks closed Friday near session highs following strong earnings from several technology companies. July also marked the best month for U.S. markets in 2022. The S&P 500 was 9.12% higher to close out the month, representing the index's biggest monthly gain since November 2020. The Dow also finished July up 6.73% and the Nasdaq closed up 12.35%. Michael Darda, Chief Economist and Chief Market Strategist at M-K-M Partners, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
Stock Market Today - 7/29: Stocks Finish Higher On Apple, Amazon Boost; Inflation Data Sparks Fed Rate Bets
U.S. equities finished higher Friday, pushing stocks towards one of their best monthly gains in two years, as a pair of better-than-expected big tech earnings, as well as fading bets on big Fed rate hikes, added to improving investor sentiment. Futures pared earlier gains, however, after a faster-than-expected June reading...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Stocks Higher, Apple, Amazon, Intel And Roku In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Friday, July 29:. 1. -- Stock Futures Higher On Fading Rate Bets Fade, Big Tech Boost. U.S. equity futures extended gains Friday, pushing stocks to one of their best monthly gains in two years, as a pair of better-than-expected big tech earnings, as well as fading bets on big Fed rate hikes, added to improving investor sentiment.
CNBC
European markets set to kick off August trading with a mixed open
LONDON — European stocks are expected to open in mixed territory on Monday, kicking off August trading on uncertain footing. The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 8 points lower at 7,420, Germany's DAX up 1 point at 13,478, France's CAC 40 down 9 points at 6,442 and Italy's FTSE MIB down 55 points at 22,343, according to data from IG.
InvestorPlace
Cloud Strength Takes Amazon (AMZN) Stock Up 12%
Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) second-quarter revenue surpassed expectations, as the conglomerate’s cloud unit Amazon Web Services (AWS) performed very well in Q2. AMZN stock is jumping 12.5% in early trading. The conglomerate’s Q2 revenue increased 7.2% year-over-year (YOY) to $121.2 billion versus analysts’ average outlook of $118.8 billion. Excluding a...
Nasdaq, S&P 500 Trade Higher Following Amazon, Apple Earnings And Other Top Headlines July 29
SURPRISE BEATS: Expectations were set low heading into earnings season. And so far, companies have matched or beat those lowered expectations for the most part. Amazon.com Inc AMZN and Apple Inc AAPL both released earnings after the close Thursday and both beat on top and bottom line. Amazon’s earnings were...
Signs Of More Downside For Verizon Communications
Verizon Communications Inc. VZ is scheduled to report its second-quarter results on Friday morning. On CNBC's "Options Action," Michael Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that Verizon Communications traded more than 3.4 times its average daily put volume on Thursday. The options market is implying a move of around 3.7% after the company reports earnings, significantly higher than the below 2% average over the past eight quarters, he added.
Nasdaq Drops 100 Points; Crude Oil Rises Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower toward the end of trading on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.06% to 31,919.20 while the NASDAQ fell 0.85% to 11,733.73. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.20% to 3,953.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose 3.1% on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector...
'Back on track with reaccelerating revenue': Amazon soars 11% after second-quarter earnings calm investor nerves
"We also can't remember a more anticipated period of content for Prime Video, which should pay dividends," JPMorgan said.
Recap: L3Harris Technologies Q2 Earnings
L3Harris Technologies LHX reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. L3Harris Technologies beat estimated earnings by 3.19%, reporting an EPS of $3.23 versus an estimate of $3.13. Revenue was down $533.00 million from the same...
Stock Market Today: Big Tech Boosts Stocks to Best Month Since 2020
Stocks kept on rising Friday, as Amazon.com (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) closed out a busy week of Big Tech earnings in fine fashion. Amazon stock soared 10.4% after the e-commerce company reported a second-quarter top-line beat due in part to 33% year-over-year revenue growth in its cloud segment (Amazon Web Services) and an 18% jump in ad sales. AMZN also gave an upbeat current-quarter revenue outlook thanks to what it called a "record-breaking Prime Day."
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Orbital Energy Group OEG stock rose 8.1% to $0.69 during Friday's after-market session. Trading volume for this security closed at 146.0K, accounting for 9.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.1 million. HyreCar HYRE shares rose 5.01%...
Procter & Gamble Stock Slides After Narrow Q4 Profit Miss, Muted Outlook
Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) - Get Procter & Gamble Company (The) Report posted modestly softer-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Friday, while hinting to currency and inflationary pressures in the months ahead, even as its overall consumer brand sales topped Street forecasts. Procter & Gamble said core earnings for the three...
Asian stocks follow Wall Street ahead of likely US rate hike
BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Wednesday as traders prepared for a possible sharp interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve to cool inflation. Shanghai, Hong Kong and South Korea declined. Tokyo advanced. Oil prices were little changed, staying below $100 per barrel. Wall Street...
Comments / 0