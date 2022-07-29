Mega Millions – Worth A Shot? Or, Save Your 2 Bucks?

wwisradio.com
Lottery official gives update on winning ticket
One winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.34 billion was sold at a Speedway store in Des Plaines Illinois, according to a state lottery official. The winner has not yet come forward and identified themselves.
No Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Drawn, Prize Continues to Climb to Record Heights
The Mega Millions jackpot has continued to surge after no jackpot winner was announced following Tuesday night's drawing. "All jurisdictions have reported in, and no one has hit the Mega Millions jackpot. So, the jackpot will roll to $1,025,000,000 for Friday ($602.5 million cash)," lottery spokesperson Marie Kilbane told CNN.
insideedition.com
Raising Cane's CEO Buys 50,000 Mega Millions Lottery Tickets for Workers as Jackpot Reaches $830M
Tonight's Mega Millions drawing to win a mind-blowing $830 million is the third largest lottery jackpot in history, and the founder of a chicken restaurant chain really wants to win!. AJ Kumaran, co-CEO of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, says he bought 50,000 tickets to split the jackpot with the company’s...
Raising Cane’s owner purchases 50,000 Mega Millions lottery tickets for his employees
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot sits at an estimated $810 million and that has a lot of people scrambling to buy a ticket, including Raising Cane’s owner Todd Graves.
What should you do if you win the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot?
People around the country are hoping they could beat the one in 300 million chance of winning tonight’s $1.1 Mega Millions jackpot, but what should you do next if you’re the lucky winner? Managing Director of Advice and Planning at Wells Fargo’s Wealth and Investment Management answers the questions millions of Americans are thinking about ahead of tonight’s draw. July 29, 2022.
Mega Millions picks numbers. Did you win $830 million?
DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — It’s time to examine your Mega Millions lottery tickets to see if you beat the odds and won the estimated $830 million jackpot. Tuesday’s winning numbers are: 07-29-60-63-66, with a Mega Ball of 15. The jackpot is the nation's fourth-largest...
An $810M Mega Millions Jackpot Is Up For Grabs & Here's How To Play For A Record Prize
The U.S. Mega Millions jackpot is absolutely ridiculous right now, and there's a chance that someone will take home a whopping $810 million in Tuesday night's prize draw. Let's be honest: it probably won't. But at $2 a ticket, it's still a long, long, long shot at a life-changing amount of cash.
FOXBusiness
Mega Millions: What to know ahead of Friday's drawing
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to more than $1 billion. It is the third time in the 20-year history of Mega Millions that the jackpot has surpassed that mark. No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night for the estimated $830 million jackpot, setting the stage for an estimated payout Friday of $1.025 billion. The cash option would pay $602.5 million.
Numbers Pulled for Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Prize
The winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot were pulled Friday, with the lucky winner in line to claim $1.28 billion. The lucky numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67, and a Mega Ball of 14. The grand prize topped $1 billion earlier this week for only the third time in 20 years, and by Friday night, the Mega Millions site was down to due to the “high volume” of traffic. The massive prize has slowly built since the lottery jackpot was last hit on April 15, with 29 drawings without a winner since.
Mega Millions jackpot an estimated $830 million
The weather has cooled a little, but lottery fever is getting hotter, with the Mega Millions jackpot reaching an estimated $830 million ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. "A lot of people have won from here. Maybe I'll be next," said Mega-Millions hopeful Tony Tran after buying $100 worth of tickets from Al's Market in Westminster.
Drawing nears for estimated $830M Mega Millions prize
DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Lottery players will be gripping their tickets tightly ahead of Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing with an estimated $830 million prize on the line. The jackpot would be the nation's fourth-largest lottery prize and the biggest in more than a year. The...
Raising Cane's buys another round of Mega Millions tickets for its employees
Top executives at Raising Cane's bought another batch of tickets for all 50,000 employees to give them a second chance at winning the Mega Millions jackpot after no winning tickets were sold in the over $1 billion lottery drawing earlier this week. The Louisiana fast-food chain made headlines this week...
Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to Ridiculous Number Ahead of Tuesday Night's Drawing
For anyone looking to try their luck with the lottery, now's your chance! The Mega Millions jackpot just hit one of the highest payouts in history. When no one bought a winning ticket in Friday's drawing, the jackpot climbed to $830 million. When is the next Mega Millions drawing?. You...
CBS News
Anticipation grows as drawing nears for Mega Millions jackpot of at least $1.1 billion
With a Mega Millions jackpot of at least an estimated $1.1 billion up for grabs, excitement was building as Friday's 11 p.m. EDT drawing approached. The cash payout on that grand prize would be $648.2 million. The prize fund surpassed $1 billion this week, marking only the third time the...
CBS News
Mega Millions numbers drawn then website crashes
If you were having trouble checking your Mega Millions ticket, you're not alone. The website has been crashing ever since Friday night's drawing. (7-29-22)
