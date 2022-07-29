ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Mega Millions – Worth A Shot? Or, Save Your 2 Bucks?

wwisradio.com
 2 days ago
wwisradio.com

NBC News

What should you do if you win the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot?

People around the country are hoping they could beat the one in 300 million chance of winning tonight’s $1.1 Mega Millions jackpot, but what should you do next if you’re the lucky winner? Managing Director of Advice and Planning at Wells Fargo’s Wealth and Investment Management answers the questions millions of Americans are thinking about ahead of tonight’s draw. July 29, 2022.
LOTTERY
960 The Ref

Mega Millions picks numbers. Did you win $830 million?

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — It’s time to examine your Mega Millions lottery tickets to see if you beat the odds and won the estimated $830 million jackpot. Tuesday’s winning numbers are: 07-29-60-63-66, with a Mega Ball of 15. The jackpot is the nation's fourth-largest...
LOTTERY
FOXBusiness

Mega Millions: What to know ahead of Friday's drawing

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has ballooned to more than $1 billion. It is the third time in the 20-year history of Mega Millions that the jackpot has surpassed that mark. No ticket matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night for the estimated $830 million jackpot, setting the stage for an estimated payout Friday of $1.025 billion. The cash option would pay $602.5 million.
LOTTERY
TheDailyBeast

Numbers Pulled for Mega Millions $1.28 Billion Prize

The winning numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot were pulled Friday, with the lucky winner in line to claim $1.28 billion. The lucky numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67, and a Mega Ball of 14. The grand prize topped $1 billion earlier this week for only the third time in 20 years, and by Friday night, the Mega Millions site was down to due to the “high volume” of traffic. The massive prize has slowly built since the lottery jackpot was last hit on April 15, with 29 drawings without a winner since.
LOTTERY
CBS LA

Mega Millions jackpot an estimated $830 million

The weather has cooled a little, but lottery fever is getting hotter, with the Mega Millions jackpot reaching an estimated $830 million ahead of Tuesday night's drawing. "A lot of people have won from here. Maybe I'll be next," said Mega-Millions hopeful Tony Tran after buying $100 worth of tickets from Al's Market in Westminster.
WESTMINSTER, CA
960 The Ref

Drawing nears for estimated $830M Mega Millions prize

DES MOINES, Iowa — (AP) — Lottery players will be gripping their tickets tightly ahead of Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing with an estimated $830 million prize on the line. The jackpot would be the nation's fourth-largest lottery prize and the biggest in more than a year. The...
LOTTERY
Community Policy