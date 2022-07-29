Businesses invited to become part of solution to child care crisis

sgfcitizen.org
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
McDonald's Sign War In Missouri Trending On Social MediaBryan DijkhuizenMarshfield, MO
The Route 66 Steak 'n Shake in Springfield, Missouri constructed in 1962 is on the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Related
sgfcitizen.org
Lack of child care is forcing people out of work. Can more companies follow Mercy’s lead?
This week, the Springfield Daily Citizen and KY3 News are spotlighting the region’s child care crisis. It is a multifaceted problem, and some local experts admit they don’t know where to start to solve it. That’s because every angle to the issue presents challenges. The Daily Citizen...
KYTV
Springfield-Greene Health Dept. receives grant for shingles immunization program
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene Health Department received the largest grant ever provided for its shingles immunization and education program from the Greene County Senior Citizens’ Services Fund Board. The grant, approved by Springfield City Council, provides $396,097 to make shingles vaccinations available at no charge to any...
Dirt 66 project adds 25 miles of trails to Fellows Lake
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Saturday was the celebration of Greene County’s most recent addition to a major trail initiative in the Ozarks. Partners for the Dirt 66 project, including City Utilities, and the Springfield Chamber of Commerce, attended the ribbon cutting. “It is very easy for folks starting out on a mountain bike, hiking, and trail running.” […]
sgfcitizen.org
There are empty nursery rooms across Springfield, but no staff. Here’s one idea to change that
This week, the Springfield Daily Citizen and KY3 News are spotlighting the region’s child care crisis. It is a multifaceted problem, and some local experts admit they don’t know where to start to solve it. That’s because every angle to the issue presents challenges. The Daily Citizen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KYTV
Springfield’s Convoy of Hope celebrates milestone Saturday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Convoy of Hope celebrated milestone Saturday. The nonprofit eclipsed helping 200 million people since it was founded in 1994. In the last 28 years, the organization has responded to disasters worldwide. On Saturday, the organization handed out food to Springfield residents at the Back...
KYTV
Springfield’s City Utilities reports outages across city
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities reported several outages across the city on Saturday. At the peak of the outages, nearly 2,000 customers lost power. Many lost power for several hours. The majority of the outages happened around South Campbell and Walnut Lawn. Crews worked much of the...
sgfcitizen.org
SPS is giving away tons of back-to-school supplies and services
Springfield Public Schools is hosting a “Back to School Bash” at the Springfield Expo Center this Saturday. From 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. families can stop by and receive a number of free items and services that help prepare students and families for the return to school on Aug. 22.
Springfield Business Journal
CoxHealth VP in Branson dies
David Strong, vice president and chief financial officer at Cox Medical Center Branson, has died, the health care system announced. His obituary on the Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory website does not list a cause of death. Strong, 60, died July 23. William Mahoney, president of Cox Medical Center Branson,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Explainer: See Sample Ballots in Missouri; Joplin Proposition Public Safety is for city of Joplin residents only
JOPLIN, Mo. —The 2022 Primary Election will be held on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. Registered voters will vote for their party of choice to determine nominations for the final elections on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The sample ballot from Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis can be viewed below, scroll through the window, there are 33 pages. Not all pages apply to...
sgfcitizen.org
Greene County Commission offers proposal for former jail building
A $19 million proposal would reorganize the Greene County courthouse campus and bring more officeholders to the same part of Springfield. The Greene County Commission unveiled its proposal to renovate what was the Greene County Jail, and a shuffling of offices that has been in the works for several years. The commission’s presentation on July 29 at the Greene County Public Safety Center on North Boonville Avenue included some renderings from N-Form Architecture that showed what a block of jail cells could look like if they were turned into courtrooms.
KYTV
Springfield hospitals will not tolerate violence against staff
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Healthcare leaders are reporting increased assaults on employees and stating that violence will not be tolerated. Hospitals are implementing policies to try to prevent an attack from happening. CoxHealth recently posted signs on campus stating that violence would not be tolerated and violators could be prosecuted. The...
Springfield water supply below average. Here’s what City Utilities says you should do
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Southwest Missouri is now designated as being in an extreme drought and Springfield City Utilities is offering an update on the city’s water supply. The water supply is just more than 88%. That is slightly below the historical average of 89%, according to CU. There are no water restrictions in place as […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
New life for old Greene Co. Jail and Sheriff’s Office
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Greene County Commission released its plans for the former Greene County Sheriff’s Office and jail on Friday. In April, the new Greene County Jail and Sheriff’s Office facilities on Haseltine Road were finished. The building was dedicated and inmates and staff were moved shortly after. Commissioners announced they plan to renovate […]
New Ranking Claims Springfield Now More Dangerous than St. Louis
I confess that when I first saw this I thought "no way this is correct", but the numbers back it up. A new ranking claims that Springfield, Missouri is now more dangerous than St. Louis. Let's do a deep dive in the numbers and see if this is accurate and if so, wow.
sgfcitizen.org
Joe Jordan: The man behind Springfield’s first Record Shop has deep business roots
Joe Jordan almost didn’t get the chance to become an innovative businessman who established Springfield’s first dedicated record store and pioneered the rental of television sets and other home appliances and furnishings. Seventy-seven years before he died at age 92 on July 21, Joe narrowly escaped death in...
See the Most Patriotic Silo in America and It’s in Missouri
If you value patriotism, you need to see what many believe is the most patriotic silo in America and you won't have to travel far because it's in Missouri. What is the most patriotic silo in America and where is it in Missouri?. It's the Freedom Silo and it's located...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KYTV
Farmers in the Ozarks fear specific grass becoming poisonous in dry conditions
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Farmers have another worry during this dry summer: Johnson grass. The grass thrives in fields and landscaping, and animals and water easily spread its hard seeds. In normal conditions of regular rain, it poses little to no threat to livestock and is considered by many farmers to be great for grazing. When, however, the plant is under stress from a frost or a drought like we’ve been experiencing, it can become highly toxic to livestock and cause nitrite poisoning and prussic acid or hydrocyanic acid, better known as cyanide.
KYTV
WANTED: Miller County, Mo. business owner searching for zebra
Man charged with running gambling houses in Harrison, Ark. TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash ties up traffic on James River Freeway in Springfield, Mo. The crash tied up traffic during the morning rush-hour. Springfield hospitals will not tolerate violence against staff. Rain amounts won't be uniform, but some hefty amounts are still...
933kwto.com
Gypsy Rose Blanchard files Marriage Certificate from Prison
Gypsy Rose Blanchard of Springfield, MO crime fame has married a Louisiana man, Ryan Scott from Prison. It is still unverified as to how the marriage took place, but the Livingston County Recorder of Deeds verified the certificate. Blanchard is still serving her 10 year sentence for the murder of...
KYTV
Authorities expect slick roads this weekend; stress to drive carefully
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Possible showers this weekend will help lawns but could impact road conditions. Kelly McGowan, field specialist in Horticulture with Greene County MU extension, said this drought has taken a toll on the environment. “This is probably one of the worst droughts I’ve seen in my nine...
Comments / 0