Businesses invited to become part of solution to child care crisis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Farmers have another worry during this dry summer: Johnson grass. The grass thrives in fields and landscaping, and animals and water easily spread its hard seeds. In normal conditions of regular rain, it poses little to no threat to livestock and is considered by many farmers to be great for grazing. When, however, the plant is under stress from a frost or a drought like we’ve been experiencing, it can become highly toxic to livestock and cause nitrite poisoning and prussic acid or hydrocyanic acid, better known as cyanide.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 3 DAYS AGO